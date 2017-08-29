RARE Disease Concern Appears Undervalued

However, the company has many 'shots on goal' in its quiver, one of which is on its way to being 'derisked'

Last Wednesday I outlined an option strategy I was employing on the dip in the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) on an Instablog post (that go automatically out to real-time followers) after one of its drug candidates failed in trials. Today we look deeper into the this undervalued rare disease concern and the remaining 'shots on goal' in its pipeline.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a Novato, California based clinical stage biopharma company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare and ultra-rare diseases with a spotlight on debilitating genetic diseases. The company was formed in 2010 and IPO’d on January 30, 2014 at $21.00 per share. The company’s pipeline consists of biologics (KRN23 and rhGUS) and substrate replacement therapies (UX007 and Ace-ER (now cancelled)).

Pipeline:

1. Burosumab (KRN23). KRN23 is a monoclonal antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), whose overabundance results in phosphate wasting and resultant poor bone development. Administered via sub-cutaneous injection, it is being co-developed with Kyowa Hakko Kirin {KHK} and is currently in trials for two indications.

The first indication is for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia {XL}), a rare genetic disease that impairs bone growth. XLH is a form of vitamin-D resistant rickets resulting in short stature, pseudo-fractures, bow leggedness, and dental deformities that affects approximately 12,000 patients in the United States. KRN23 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for pediatric patients over the age of one in 2016. After two successful Phase 2 pediatric studies, Ultragenyx has embarked on a Phase 3 pediatric trial with results due in 2018.

On the adult side, the company announced positive, although slightly mixed results from a recent Phase 3 investigation. The good news: the trial easily met its primary endpoint with 94% of treated patients achieving serum phosphorus levels above the lower level of normal and maintained that level through 24 weeks versus 8% for the placebo. That result was tempered somewhat when it was revealed that the KRN23 did not achieve two of its three secondary endpoints for pain and physical function, although in both instances it did demonstrate improvement over the placebo. This should not be an enormous concern when factoring in: 1. the big hit on the primary endpoint; and 2. the lack of any available therapy on the market. Also, management recently revealed that at week 24 in the Phase 3 adult trial, 37% of active fractures or pseudo-fractures in patients treated with KRN23 were completely healed compared to 10% on placebo. A Marketing Authorization Application {MAA} was submitted to the European Medicines Agency {EMA} in January with an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use {CHMP} expected in 2H17. Based on the results of the Phase 2 pediatric studies and the Phase 3 adult trial, a BLA filing with the FDA is expected in 2H17.

Ultragenyx is also pursuing an indication for tumor-induced osteomalacia {TIO}, which is another type of FGF23-induced bone softening. Normally, this disease can be rectified by surgery, but in cases of inoperability KRN23 may be a viable option. Approximately 500 - 1,000 Americans suffer from inoperable TIO. Phase 2 data are expected in 2H17. Like XLH, there are no approved treatments for TIO.

The collaboration and license agreement with KHK is a bit involved and results in KHK being responsible for the manufacture of the drug. Ultragenyx will initially receive a 50/50 profit share split in the United States and Canada for the first five years and a mid-to-high 20% royalty thereafter; pay a low-single digit royalty to KHK on net Latin American sales; and receive a royalty of up to 10% in Europe.

2. Recombinant human beta-glucuronidase (rhGUS). This is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis 7 (MPS 7), an ultra-rare (about 200 cases worldwide) lysosomal storage disease that often leads to multi-organ dysfunction, pervasive skeletal disease, and death in children. After positive data from a pivotal 24-week Phase 3 study was released in July 2016, the company has filed a BLA with FDA. The PDUFA date is November 16, 2017. An EU opinion should be rendered in 1H18 about the time the Phase 3 study wraps up. If approved, the company will be subject to a licensing agreement with Saint Louis University, under which it will pay a low-single digit royalty after a certain level of sales is achieved. There is no approved drug therapy for this disorder.

3. Triheptanoin (UX007). UX007 is a synthetic triglyceride that recently failed to meets it primary endpoint in the treatment of patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome (Glut1 DS), which is a rare genetic disorder that results in a lack of glucose to the brain. Symptoms include seizures, development delays, and movement disorders. The disease affects 3,000 to 7,000 people each year in the United States. The current standard of care is a ketogenic diet. Although Ultragenyx failed to meet its primary endpoint – with only a 13.4% reduction in overall seizures versus placebo – there was some good news: patients suffering from absence seizures (non-grand or petit mal) saw a 47% reduction in that type of seizure compared to baseline. It is likely that the company will pursue further testing in this sub-indication where there isn’t any approved remedy.

UX007 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 paroxysmal movement disorder study with the first patient being screened in April 2017. Additionally, UX007 is being studied in an open label Phase 2 trial for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), which are rare metabolic diseases that prevent the conversion of fat into energy causing low blood sugar, muscle rupture, and heart and liver disease. A decision on a Phase 3 study design will likely occur in 2H17. For LC-FAOD, there is currently no approved drug therapy.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

The company ended the second quarter with $457.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments on the balance sheet. The cash runway should extend through the end of 2018 as the company burned through ~$250 million in 2016 with slightly higher expectations in 2017. Put another way, in the opinion of CFO Shalini Sharp, Ultragenyx should have enough money to fund all current clinical programs through Phase 3 and into potential commercialization.

Ultragenyx has a current market cap of approximately $2.2 billion after its recent decline. Since the trial setback and discontinuation of the Ace-ER, six analyst firms including JP Morgan and Cowen & Co. have reissued Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $76 to $85. Cowen's analyst added this bit of color to his positive view on the stock;

We have long viewed the Ace-ER program in GNEM as higher risk based upon Phase II data that were less than compelling. More importantly, our interactions with investors suggested little interest in this program. In addition, we viewed this indication as having modest (~$200MM) sales potential. Nonetheless, today’s news is unwelcome as it comes on the heels of negative data on triheptanoin in Glut1 deficiency syndrome, and is likely to elicit criticism from bears about the company’s clinical execution capabilities. Hence RARE shares could trade down more on today’s news than might otherwise be viewed as justifiable.” While the company will need to replenish its pipeline of clinical stage assets and restore a bit of investor confidence, we believe these are relatively easy things to accomplish, and expect continued progress on burosumab (a de-risked drug with $1.5B sales potential shared with KHK) to help a great deal in this regard. Hence we recommend investors buy into the stock weakness around this event"

Jefferies ($62 Price Target) and SunTrust Robinson ($55 Price Target) are the current dissenters in the analyst community and have Holds on the stock.

Outlook

Shares of RARE have been on a roller coaster ride since the company’s IPO in January 2014. Priced at $21, the shares opened north of $40 and didn’t really look back, trading over $135 a share in mid-2015 before re-entering the atmosphere and dropping to under $50 in mid-2016. After trading into the mid-80s early this year, the stock price is now back down to around $53.00 a share after its latest trial setback.

The good news for Ultragenyx: the indications for which its candidates are being investigated for have no current approved therapy, giving the company a potential monopoly on its four clinical stage drugs (re: pricing power). The bad news: in some instances the diseases are so rare that revenue generation maybe very small even with a monopoly. For example, if all 200 people worldwide were prescribed rhGUS for MPS 7 at $250,000 a year, it would only generate $50 million per year. However, with a reasonable shot of getting each drug approved for at least one indication, no real competition looming on the horizon, and plenty of catalysts upcoming, this relatively depressed stock price looks like it offers a decent risk/reward profile.

I believe the shares should rebound to the ~$55 level in short order and plan to initiate the second leg of my original option strategy at that time. Given I view this more of a short term trade, I continue to have a mental stop loss on RARE at $48.00 a share. The shares also appear to providing a good entry point for longer term investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

