Top Momentum Picks In Blue-Chip Health Care

There are 20 large capitalization equities in my basic weekly Victory Formation sorting system of the U.S. stock market. I will discuss the most interesting upside buy ideas highlighted by my research and momentum/fundamental comparison formulas. For this article, I am heavily weighting a shorter-term, 3-month price change alongside additional technical momentum readings, Wall Street analyst growth expectations, balance sheet liquidity and leverage analysis, plus valuations on trailing, current and future operating results.

Many investors are nervous today about geopolitics globally, the new U.S. president and Washington in general, Wall Street overvaluations, plus a slowing macroeconomic backdrop. U.S. health care stocks have historically been less correlated with the direction of the S&P 500 and the economy than many other sectors. They are considered defensive in nature that continue to expand during good times and bad.

As a group, health care stocks have underperformed the market averages since late June. One can argue a meaningful outperformance stretch for the sector is primed if the market sells off into the U.S. government budget battle during September-October. A looming economic slowdown, the potential for a spike in inflation and interest rates as the dollar slides and crude oil zig-zags higher, plus geopolitical events overseas could cause buying capital to seek the defensive names discussed in this article.

My favorite large cap stocks in health care today are Celgene (CELG), Abbott Labs (ABT), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Biogen (BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Pictured below is a 3-month performance recap of the six stocks to contemplate buying, alongside the Health Care SPDR ETF (XLV) and the S&P 500 index. All the stocks have outperformed the peer medical and pharmaceutical industries to the upside during the summer and bested the S&P 500 price gain.

Celgene

Celgene looks to be an excellent choice to outperform U.S. stocks generally the next year or two. The company has strong buying momentum, both in terms of price and volume since last November. Celgene has a liquid conservative balance sheet, with good coverage of its net liability number (total liabilities minus current assets like cash). It would take three years of trailing 12-month cash flow to theoretically pay off all debts and liabilities, after current assets owned are used to offset IOUs. Additionally, this corporation sports a very low price to earnings divided by expected growth [PEG] ratio of 0.90 currently, using Wall Street analyst consensus 3-5 year estimates. One of the greatest investment minds of all-time, Peter Lynch, popularized the PEG ratio in the 1980s. I have found it an incredibly useful tool over 30+ years of investing.

I wrote about Celgene’s positive setup in early August on Seeking Alpha. Celgene may have one of the best drug pipeline development programs currently, per Wall Street analysts. When you combine technical and fundamental analysis scores, Celgene is near the top of the list of buy conclusions being reached by my stock picking system today. You can review the increasingly positive, 2-year stock chart below.

Abbott Labs

Abbot Labs is trading at a low 3.0x sales, relative to industry competitors. I mentioned Abbott’s uniquely bullish setup in a July article here. My basic argument is the company’s high margin, super-defensive medical product business deserves a much greater fundamental ratio on sales vs the all-time high price to sales readings of 2.1 today for the S&P 500. An unexpected rise in total sales (especially from overseas operations as the U.S. dollar currency drops in value this summer) or profit margin expansion could lead to a sizable jump in the stock quote. This equity is under heavy accumulation in 2017, pictured below. The company is holding more debt and leverage than normal. However, with annual cash flow generation standing at 5x net long-term liabilities, I rank Abbott’s balance sheet safety as slightly better than the S&P 500 average. Abbott can also use its cash flow the next 2-3 years to deleverage its balance sheet quickly. I would recommend they do such.

Strong accumulation of the stock, alongside solid relative fundamental valuations on sales, above average profit growth potential (near an economic peak for most businesses after 8 years of recovery), and a decent balance sheet together highlight Abbott as a compelling defensive choice in the upper-$40s. Basically, hard work and smart decisions by management, using assets already on hand, could turn the stock into a serious winner the next 12-24 months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

A new big pharma stock showing up in my computer sorts during August has been Bristol-Myers. It appears the stock is beginning to break out of a consolidation trend outlined during most of the year. You can view the positive trading action below, as the price has started to turn its 50-day and 200-day moving averages higher since July. I like Bristol’s super-conservative balance sheet holding $14.3 billion in current assets like cash and receivables against $18.7 billion in total liabilities at the end of June 2017. Generating $5 billion in trailing cash flow annualized, shareholders can sleep easy at night investing in a nearly net-liability free company. The current 2.7% dividend yield represents about 55% of estimated income for 2017-18. Fundamental valuations are fair to average vs. peers with price at 20x earnings, 18x cash flow and 4.5x sales. The lacking catalyst for a well above average buy situation is underlying business growth. The company is only expected to grow sales in the mid single digits and profits per share in the upper single digits the next couple of years. Long-term investors will want the company to develop internally or purchase externally a healthier drug pipeline into 2018.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is one of the safest U.S. stocks to own (and has been for some time) based on balance sheet analysis and its diversified consumer health care product offerings. When reviewing margin of safety ideas outlined by Ben Graham and subscribed by investors like Warren Buffett, Johnson & Johnson is usually a part of every list of businesses owning brand names and intrinsic long-term value beyond the current stock quote. In early July, total net liabilities, after subtracting current assets, stood at a conservative 2x trailing annual cash flow generation.

The company’s 20% net profit margin, after taxes, on consumer health care items like Band-Aids, alongside its leading medical products focus deserve a very high premium valuation to the typical lower margin, economic cycle dependent S&P 500 business. Nevertheless, its 19x trailing price to earnings ratio and 17x forward 2018 estimate are only slight premiums to other U.S. equities. Johnson & Johnson’s 2.6% dividend yield is a greater than the S&P 500’s 1.9%, and its business growth outlook is better than average into 2018-2019, especially if we get a recession soon. The stock price and technical trading pattern have been quite positive the last two years, pictured below. Overall, Johnson & Johnson looks to remain an outperformance selection, if not a stellar winner going forward the next 12-24 months.

Biogen

Biogen’s technical momentum numbers have been improving this summer, including a stretch of price outperformance since late June. 14x trailing earnings per share and 12x 2018 estimates by Wall Street clearly give the stock a solid valuation foundation. Biogen has a cash-laden balance sheet with $7.1 billion in current assets vs. $10 billion in total liabilities. From the universe of large cap blue-chips I follow, Biogen owns a top 10% balance sheet for liquidity and safety characteristics. The biggest concern and reason for its undervaluation comes from its drug pipeline. Can Biogen find new blockbuster drugs to offset peaking demand and revenues for its current top sellers? Either through internal research & development or using cash on hand to purchase some late-stage winners, the jury is out regarding long-term business growth prospects. Without doubt a breakout in price above $300 a share would be a welcome development for shareholders. As pictured below, a jump above $310 would eclipse its 2-year high quote.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead announced on Monday an all cash acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) for $11.9 billion. Gilead is another cash heavy enterprise, searching for an expansion in drugs under development. Kite’s novel approach to treating cancer could be groundbreaking in success rates and extremely profitable in coming years for owners of the technology. Gilead’s management believes so, and is expending much of its existing cash to purchase the company with almost no revenues last year. Kite’s first drug for sale in the U.S. could be approved later this year. Gilead is planning to market the new pharmaceuticals under development through its experienced existing sales force, and research different angles for the personalized immune cell therapies Kite is mastering.

Gilead Sciences holds a conservative balance sheet, but earnings and revenues have been in decline since 2015-16. The Kite Pharma acquisition should help stabilize or grow total revenues/earnings by 2019. Gilead is selling for a Wall Street estimated 9x 2017 earnings per share and 10x 2018. The company post acquisition will still have a solidly positive tangible book value and net liabilities (after subtracting remaining current assets and projected cash earnings into 2018) will be a super-low 2x estimated 2018 cash flow. In addition, the company is paying a 2.8% dividend easily covered by free cash flow, that should rise substantially if Kite’s drugs prove to be important contributors 3-5 years from now.

The chart below highlights Gilead’s June low price and reversal over the summer into a more positive trend. The company should be on every thoughtful blue-chip investor’s watch list to buy, at a minimum.

Final Thoughts

For investors looking for defensive stocks to own in a precarious stock market and economic setup, the above six stocks have excellent prospects to outperform other sectors and the S&P 500 average equity. Decent momentum buying trends in their stocks, strong balance sheets, better than normal business prospects, steady drug and medical product demand even during recessions, and lower than you would expect Wall Street valuations of each business relative to the S&P 500 point to a sound buying opportunity.

Given a recession or bear market in the U.S. stock market, I expect the list as a group to sharply outperform the losses seen elsewhere. Owning the above stocks in the context of a properly diversified and hedged portfolio makes great sense. Buy and hold strategies for 3-5 years or longer will likely witness nice gains in many of the stocks. Happy hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG,ABT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.