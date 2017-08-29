Best Buy: Short Play

What risks stand in the way for investors seeking downside in the stock?

Is the company's Amazon immunity and its online sales growth enough to overcome the naturally occurring shift in consumer spending habits?

The quarter: What's the signal?

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reported its quarterly earnings and sales reports before the opening bell. Here are some of the key takeaways:

Revenue of $8.94B, up from $8.533B last year.

Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) of $0.69, up from $0.57 last year.

Comparable sales rose 5.4%.

Domestic online sales grew 31.2%.

The company updated its guidance from an expected 2.5% sales growth for FY 2018 to an expected 4% growth. The company also raised its profitability guidance to 4%-9% from 3.5%-8.5% previously expected. Both expectation factor in an extra week (53-week year) in Q4 2018.

Shares of the company are up over 4% in Pre Market trading on light volume.

What now?

The company has put forward many great operations and restructuring initiatives to boost sales both online and in store. New management really earned its buck in the past few years overcoming most of the industry's woes from the shift in spending habits to online shopping. From better training employees, cost cutting, operational efficiency, store-in-store operations to online and mobile applications, it's been a good boost to sales and earnings growth. But is that sustainable in the long run?

Online sales: Will they save best buy?

Best Buy's online sales, totaling 13.2% of its revenues (as of today's report), are a core pillar of the company's success. They've revamped their multichannel approach to increasing store traffic and ease shipping woes in recent years which seem to have worked, driving modest annual SSS growth since 2013.

The company's improving of ship-from-store policy allowed for easier and faster shipping, one of online shopping's toughest issues. The company expects its online sales to continue and increase on behalf of efforts it's undertaken and continue and capture market share and boost overall growth.

The company, however, still has a large amount of stores which allow the shipping flexibility but pushes the company's expenses higher going forward.

Online: Is it different then other retail?

The company, unlike apparel stores, has less of an appeal to store-shopping. Reviews and recommendations are what drive sales, as evident by the increasing market of review and crowdsourcing applications, and less of the in-store "ask the experts". This still bodes well for online shopping where loyalty and price influence the purchase rather than store visits.

With swifter deliveries being delivered by online competitors in major urban areas, and expanding to rural, the company maintains a high degree of expenses throughout its business model related to its core operations and remain at risk of losing market share to big players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online stores which can offer competitive prices.

This is causing an uneven relation between stagnant sales, which have not grown materially for several year and net income, which has taken off by the company's efforts of cost cutting and operational efficiency:

As seen above, revenues have been trending stagnant or downwards since the new restructuring application began in 2012, unlike its Net Income which, although not significantly, has seen an uptick in recent years.

The bottom line here is, whilst companies like Amazon can offer lower prices on behalf of its lower expenses, Best Buy still must maintain its physical presence and endure employee wage inflation. This will eventually catch up with the company's business model and they'll be forces to reduce prices and margins where Net Income will begin to suffer.

Risks: Do they outweigh reward?

The prime risk, or rather downside, is its dividend. The company pays out a healthy sustainable dividend which has room to grow, especially with the company's solid cost cutting operations. The company pays you roughly 2.6% annually to hold its shares, meaning a return of 3% is necessary to gain.

Another risk, related to shareholder value, is continued aggressive cost cutting measures pushing earnings ahead of declining sales. This will allow the company to vastly increase their dividend, share buyback and other aspects to increase share price. However, with eventual declining sales, we don't believe these efforts will offset price action by the aforementioned sales decline.

In conclusion: Sell or short?

With current updates to the company's financials and growth prospective, we believe the company is overvalued. If investors are in to stomach the risks, among those presented above, we believe a good return can be made on the company's downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short the company for its earnings release.