Financial Institutions: No Attractive Catalysts To Get Excited About

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has underperformed its peer small-caps Mid-Atlantic banks in terms of profitability in 2Q17. We believe that is already reflected in the stock price with the company’s P/B being well below its peers. The prospect of a bottom line recovery is threatened by the company’s fixed-rate loan portfolio and short-term funding in a rising interest rates environment. While the low-risk real estate-collateralized loan portfolio is supporting earnings, it is also contributing to an increase in interest rate risk. In addition, car purchase loans are potentially subject to an increase in loss allowances in view of an anticipated downturn in this sector.

We conclude that the company doesn’t have any significant operating advantages and the car loans comprising 1/3 of the portfolio pose a significant threat. While the stock is trading below its peers, we don't see a great long opportunity here.

Real estate-collateralized loans are the core of the company’s earnings

The banking subsidiary of the company, Five Star Bank (FSB), is focused on real estate-collateralized lending. 22% of the loan portfolio at end of 2Q17 was represented by residential real estate loans and 29% of it by commercial mortgages. These loans are the backbone of FISI’s earnings – they generate 52% of interest income. The prospects here are quite good, with the U.S. housing and other real estate market continuing to appreciate. The average net charge-off rate for residential real estate loans was 0.4% in 2Q17, while FISI reported a recovery of $8,000 instead (insignificant amount indeed, but this was a recovery and not a charge-off like most other banks report). The company had already prudently provided for these risks. Loan loss allowance rate for all the real estate loans was 0.4% at end of 2Q17 ($5.4M), including the commercial mortgages.

Additional loss allowances may stem from the “consumer indirect” portfolio

Another 33% of the portfolio is the “consumer indirect” loan portfolio. These are the auto loans issued within the partnership with car dealers in the states of New York and Pennsylvania. The growing volume of these loans was the main reason for interest income growth in 2Q17 YoY. We see potential problems here as car purchase loans in the U.S. are expected to have increased risk in the near future. The uncertain market demand for cars may drive down the prices of collateral, and increase the bank’s potential losses in the case borrowers default.

The bank discloses no details on loan-to-value for these loans. Since a new car commonly loses approximately 15% in value as soon as it exits the dealer’s lot, and insurance and registration fees are usually bundled into the loan, car loans with 20% or less down payment don't really have positive equity at the start of the loan. Banks have to originate such loans to stay on the market, but LTVs exceeding 100% elevate the risks. Plus, the indirect model exposes the bank to additional risks. For instance, there’s no direct contact with the borrower and fraud rates may potentially be higher.

What leads us to believe that these loans are potentially more risky than currently reflected in the company’s books are the low charge-off rates. The bank reported an increase in charge-off rates for car loans from 0.5% in FY2016 to 0.7% in 6m2017. While this hike is consistent with the overall increase in auto loans’ charge-offs by 28% in 1Q2017 in the United States, this figure is still below the average 0.9% charge-off rate for other consumer loans (which are mostly car loans). Should FISI's net charge-offs reach industry average, another 0.2% increase in net charge-offs would cost the bank at least $1.7M of net income, or more than 5% of FY2016 profit. Such a scenario is not unrealistic – the U.S. auto market seems to be approaching a material downturn. We estimate that car loans charge-offs may reach 2004 highs at 1.6%, causing an increase in car loans charge-offs for FISI of $7.2M. We must note that the average FICO score for these loans was quite high at 731 at end of 4Q16. Based on the market data from Experian, the average market value was much lower – about 680 for FISI’s blend of new and used car purchase loans.

In addition to potentially elevated credit risks, these indirect consumer loans all have fixed interest rates and will not adjust automatically once interest rates go up. This brings us to the topic of interest risk exposure, which we believe to be the most significant threat for profitability.

Unstable funding base undermines earnings stability

Financial Institutions, Inc. has about $2.3B of short-term funding composed of checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts. The average yield on them is very low – currently about 0.14%. Although most of these funds are sticky, if the yield increases just by 0.05%, FISI will have additional interest expense totaling $1.1M.

The company disclosed the portion of loans with rates adjusting within 1 year was $676M only at end of FY2016 (no disclosure in the latest 10-Q). FISI stated that it relies on “simulation modeling, such as “net interest income at risk” (...), rather than gap analysis” and estimated that if the interest rates increase by 1%, net interest income at risk could even grow by $0.9M. We believe that by using this custom measure the company may be underestimating the real cost of interest rate risk. As interest rates increase, the depositors generally become more concerned about the rate they earn and the stickiness of the demand deposits can easily vanish. Currently, checking account in fully online banks with up to 0.9% APY are not uncommon. So FISI may have to increase rates even on the stable part of its non-maturing deposits to retain them as the Fed tightens its monetary policy. If we use the traditional measure for interest rate risk, net interest income should decline drastically by $11.7M on a 12 months’ time horizon (for a +100 bp interest rate scenario).

While in the long run an increase in interest rates should be beneficial for banks as on-demand funding will adjust slower than the loans, it may take up to 2-3 years for the prevailing part of the loan portfolio to turn over and yield new rates. In the short run, the effect will be negative and should be a significant obstacle for any other positive developments.

To attract more depositors and diversify its funding base, the company participates in the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs, which enable depositors to receive FDIC insurance coverage for deposits otherwise exceeding the maximum insurable amount. Through these programs, deposits in excess of the maximum insurable amount are placed with multiple participating financial institutions. However, the amount is still quite small – such deposits amounted approximately $0.3B at end of 2Q 2017.

Overall, the main part of the banking business shows declining profitability and average efficiency

The average return on shareholders’ equity was 7.4% in 2Q17, a decline from 10.0% for FY2016. Recent results are below the U.S. average of 9.6% even though the bank managed to keep up with 10% RoE in the last few years. The bank’s efficiency is also not out-of-the-line with Cost/Income of 56.8% in 6m 2017. This suggests no particular operating cost advantage relative to rivals.

At the same time, the bank’s margin is declining constantly since 2012 while on average, all the banks demonstrate a rebound in NIM since 2015. We believe that this primarily reflects a fixed-rate loan portfolio in a rising interest rate environment.

Figure 1. NIM dynamics for all FDIC-insured banks (blue) and FISI (red)

Diversification didn’t yield results so far

In 2014, FISI acquired an insurance company, Scott DanahyNaylon, LLC (SDN), and in 2016, the Courier Capital, LLC acquisition followed to help develop the wealth management business. The purpose was to increase the share of non-interest income in anticipation of interest rate spread shrinkage. Non-banking business is very small and yielded $0.9M profit in FY2016 but 6m 2017 resulted in a $1.1M loss. The reason was the low volume of operations that doesn’t allow covering fixed costs. Non-banking income was less than 6% of total income in 2Q 2017. We believe that due to fierce competition in both insurance and wealth management sectors, the growth in this segment will be limited in the foreseeable future. The company indirectly confirms that in its latest annual filing where it states that “insurance income increased by (…) 4% in 2016 (…), reflecting (…) cross-selling of SDN products and services to our FSB customers.”

Trading multiples

FISI is currently trading at 1.18x B/V. While this is lower than its peer group (Mid-Atlantic-focused small banks), the difference in price reflects lower FISI’s profitability. RoE is lowest among the sample of banks and the difference is not caused by lower leverage as ROA is also underperforming the peers.

Table 1. P/B, and ROE comparison for FISI and its peer banks.

So to ensure future price growth, the company should improve its profitability and we actually see no evident ways of doing so. At the same time, there is a significant threat from funding side that may worsen the situation. So we believe that the recovery of earnings is unlikely in the near future and the price multiples adequately reflect the company’s performance relative to its peers.

Dividends

FISI has typically held its dividend payout ratio at around 40% in the last 5 years. While that's a normal range for a bank, it results in only a moderate 3.1% dividend yield. We see no threat to the stability of payouts in the near future. The company mostly relies on the bank to receive the stream of dividends to distribute to shareholders. At end of 2Q17, it had 12.46% total capital adequacy ratio. The regulatory minimum for the bank to be considered “well-capitalized” is 10% and the requirement will grow to 10.5% when Basel III is fully phased-in by 2019. So the bank could theoretically distribute about 15.7% of its equity, or $54.5M, and still be in compliance with the regulatory requirements. While the bank typically distributes around $10M per year, this is a significant backup to continue dividend stream.

The company was also trying to increase its equity and attract new shareholders with an up to $40M common stock offering in late May – however, no evidence of any success has been posted yet. This was also a repetition of the offer that was canceled in the middle of May with the same amount – potentially, FISI was unable to find suitable buyers. The company states that it wants to use the proceedings from the offering to fund its business growth, so this should not affect the payout ratio.

To sum it up

We believe FISI to be a stock with unsure perspectives for its price. Although it may seem to be an under-priced opportunity for those looking for investments in small-cap Mid-Atlantic banks, the price reflects the lack of profitability. The most serious threat is the funding base that should become more expensive and volatile once the interest rates go further up. The increase may consume a significant part of the company’s profitability. We also see potential threats from car loan portfolio. Although they are common for all the banks, FISI’s reliance on auto loans is quite high. Last is the currently unsure perspective of insurance and wealth management business that may require additional investments. While real estate-backed loans support the bottom line, they do not seem to be enough to justify an investment at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.