Prospect Capital: Potential Post-Earnings Entry Point

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) released fourth quarter and full year fiscal earnings on Monday. The big takeaway was that the company again reported soft Net Investment Income, and, in response, adjusted its dividend payout to reflect lower portfolio yields and lower expected NII going forward. As a result, Prospect Capital's shares can be expected to take a serious hit in today's trading. $6.50 could mark an interesting entry point into the stock.

Prospect Capital's management finally gave in. After the business development company underearned its dividend with Net Investment Income in the last four quarters, Prospect Capital finally slashed its dividend payout. In the most recent quarter, Prospect Capital pulled in just $0.19/share in Net Investment Income which compares unfavorably to last year when the BDC earned $0.26/share in NII. I was expecting Prospect Capital to report NII in a range of $0.21-$0.22/share for the fourth quarter, but the $0.19/share in Q4 Net Investment Income surely is a big disappointment.

Lower portfolio yields and lower projected Net Investment Income caused management to slash its monthly dividend payout, which is a big hit for shareholders, most of which bought into the business development company for its recurring dividend income and high cash flow yield.

Prospect Capital has declared a new monthly dividend rate of $0.06/share for the month of September (record date: September 29, payment date: October 19) and October (record date: October 31, payment date: November 22). The new dividend rate marks a 28 percent decrease in the monthly dividend rate, which is a significant reduction and likely to hurt Prospect Capital's share price today, and in the next several days. With investors being highly sensitive to adjustments in the dividend rate, Prospect Capital's shares are in for a major slump.

What Could Be An Interesting Entry Point?

In my last article on Prospect Capital I suggested that the company would have to cut its dividend by at least 10 percent in order to reflect insufficient Net Investment Income. The 28 percent decrease in the monthly dividend rate is significantly more than what I expected, and not a good development for shareholders.

On the other hand, the coming sell-off in Prospect Capital's shares is also likely to open up a new investment opportunity since it is highly unlikely that the BDC will have to cut its dividend again soon.

Based on Prospect Capital's new monthly dividend rate (annualized $0.72/share), an investment currently yields 10.22 percent, but the yield is going to shoot up as the share price drops. I consider $6.50 to be a potentially attractive entry point in the stock, which marks a support level for Prospect Capital. At $6.50 an investment in Prospect Capital comes with an eleven percent dividend yield, which more realistically reflects the risk of the BDC's portfolio assets.

Source: StockCharts.com

Prepare for impact today.

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital's Net Investment Income in the quarter ending June was disappointing, again. The BDC now underearned its cumulative quarterly dividend four times in a row. As a result, Prospect Capital finally slashed its monthly dividend payout after months of speculation that a dividend cut was inevitable. The dividend cut is steep, 28 percent, and the shares are likely to come under considerable pressure today. I consider $6.50/share a potentially attractive entry opportunity because I think the new dividend is likely to be sustainable for a while, and investors are likely to overreact to the downside.

