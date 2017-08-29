Piedmont Office Realty: REIT Trading At 20% Discount, 4% Yield While You Wait

Doing my usual digging into potential investment opportunities, I was a little surprised to see Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) trading where it is today. While the office REIT space has been avoiding by some due to historically low underlying cap rates and resulting feelings that a market top might be near, that doesn’t explain why the company has broadly underperformed peers over the past year, despite being in what I feel to be more attractive metro markets. There appears to be a disconnect, as today, Piedmont Office Realty now trades at a relative discount to both peers on most valuation measures and at a discount to independent measures of the company’s net asset value. While valuation is a great reason to get involved, valuation isn’t the only story here; I’ve long cautioned that investors in real estate need to ask themselves what a REIT does that its peers cannot, and there are several compelling reasons why the Piedmont Office Realty story cannot be easily duplicated within the market. Putting sugar on the cake, the 4.2% distribution yield, one of the largest among publicly-traded office peers, is nothing to sneeze at. For investors looking for exposure to high quality office real estate, the investment thesis here is quite compelling.

Business Overview, Management Targets

Piedmont Office Realty runs a fairly concentrated office portfolio, owning 69 properties with 19.7M square feet of rentable space. The company’s focus, both in the immediate and long term, lies within eight strategic markets: Washington D.C., the New York metro area, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Dallas. All of these metro areas have several major corporations operating in the area, are seeing above market rates of office job growth, and the available supply of quality office infrastructure is structurally limited. By and large, cap rates in these metros are in better shape than elsewhere – not too low. Avoiding many of the West Coast markets is preferable to me today given the steep premiums investors continue to pay in those locations. Overall, market fundamentals look favorable going forward in these markets, and Piedmont Realty’s class A office space that is located there is highly desirable and not easily replicated.

Management does take an active approach to portfolio management. There are $3-500M worth of non-core assets Piedmont Realty is working on disposing over the next two years, and management expects to recycle that capital back into the above markets, provided available supply is favorable. These sales follow exits from markets the company felt were getting overvalued (Seattle, Portland) or where recovery looked non-immediate (Cleveland, Greenville). No reason to doubt management’s ability to time and move in and out of markets appropriately: the company a net seller between 2004 and 2007 leading into the collapse, and a net buyer in the years immediately proceeding the recession. The company’s track record in that respect has been stellar, and given Piedmont Realty has moved back into being a net seller, perhaps investors should toe the line on exposure carefully. Overall, most moves have been prudent and non-aggressive; management has targeted growth in net asset value and shareholder equity as key goals, and not just size via balance sheet bloat.

Recent Market Leasing Activity, Valuation Story

Piedmont Realty is coming off re-leasing 25% of its portfolio over the last two years (roughly 5 million square feet). This recent re-leasing activity (with re-lease rental rents averaging double digit increases over the past two years) will boost earnings, and given the amount of activity, the company’s portfolio is now one of the longest duration leasing portfolios at 6.8 years; 20% longer versus peers. Given management is a bit bearish (net sellers, considering dilutive stock offerings if the company’s stock heads above net asset value), the company should outperform peers in a downturn.

Further bolstering near-term results, a significant chunk of the portfolio is coming off abatement (1.2M square feet) or are new tenants (0.38M square feet). Management estimates there is about 30M worth of net operating income (“NOI”) growth that will hit the bottom line from these activities, even assuming no change elsewhere within company assets. Interestingly, despite these obvious NOI tailwinds beyond normal macroeconomic factors, Piedmont Realty trades at a discount to most of its peer group, given current 2017 funds from operations (“FFO”) guidance. The company trades at 12.3x FFO consensus, compared to most peers like Highwoods Properties (HIW), Corporate Office Properties (OFC), or Cousins Properties (CUZ) that trade around 14.5x today. Normally these multiples are found among companies seeing earnings contraction, but that figure represents 5% NOI growth over last year at the mid-point; this is despite $386M worth of asset disposals last year. Same store cash NOI growth is estimated to be up 8.5%, and investors should expect higher FFO next year as well, around 5%, which admittedly is dependent on asset sale timing and if the company can eek out some further incremental gains in vacancy rates.

Given the discount to peers on FFO, it isn’t necessarily a surprise then to see the company trading at a mild discount to independent measures of net asset value. Piedmont Realty included this slide in its June investor presentation (so data is aged some), but the discount has likely widened, as shares have actually gone down more since then:

The data is sourced from GreenStreet Advisors, a well-respected within the REIT space. Mny institutional investors rely on the company’s data, including independent net asset value estimates, in order to guide their decision-making. It is not a reason to invest on its own, but it is a compelling vote of confidence in underlying value that should help retail investors sleep a bit more soundly.

Balance Sheet Health, Share Price Estimates

What about the balance sheet? When I see discounts to the market, I automatically assume excessive risk-taking compared to the market as a potential reason. Back in 2010 at the company’s IPO, there was perhaps some cause for concern. Most of the debt at that time was secured debt with the usual restrictive financial covenants, but today more than four fifths of the company’s debt is unsecured, primarily on senior notes that mature in 2023 and 2024 ($350M and $400M, respectively). There are some short-term maturities that will need to be refinanced in the coming years: $170M in 2018 and $300M in 2019 on unsecured term loans, but given the company’s investment grade credit rating and the relatively small size of these maturities, there should be little to no problems refinancing. Net debt/EBITDA is running a hair over 6x – basically the norm for the REIT sector as a whole – with the company targeting a little bit of delevering in the coming years (target net debt/EBITDA of 5.5x). Asset sales, if not all cash is immediately reinvested, will assist in reaching that goal. There isn’t a problem here in my opinion.

There is not any reason Piedmont Realty should not trade at levels in line with its peer group; my price target is $24/share by the end of 2018, or roughly 13x 2018 FFO expectations. That represents a little bit of multiple expansion, coupled with a couple cents worth of higher FFO/share than current sell-side analysts on Wall Street. 20% upside is nothing to sneeze at, particularly within the REIT space where most valuations are a bit stretched (outside of mall-based or healthcare assets). Investors should consider this one.

