Prospect Capital's Bomb Drop: Sifting Through The Rubble

The bomb has just been dropped by Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) after it just reported earnings, that it would in fact be slashing its dividend to $0.06 monthly. Be on the lookout for shares to drop today. It is important to note however that a cut was expected and this is what had driven shares from $8 to $7 in a few weeks. The name is a volatile income name that has been underperforming in recent quarters. As you may recall, we are accustomed to seeing a lot of ups and downs. Remember, this name rebounded and stayed well above the $8 mark after having been crushed to enter 2016 a year and a half ago when it dipped to all time lows. Remember the panic when it hit the $5 range and we pounded the table, screaming it was a buy? That paid off and many profited immensely on that call. As you may recall we have covered this name more than any other here at Seeking Alpha, and we have provided a lot of color on buybacks, insider activity, credit downgrades and the spin-offs. What is more, back in late winter of this year we smelled something fishy with the name and we made a bold move and sold the stock at just under $9. We sold off the entire position. Now, many of you chastised us for that call. We were berated. "How could you do this to us?" Many emotions were at play. Admittedly we were early, and missed out on another 7-8% run up. While that was disappointing, we stand by the decision, and now as we enter the $6 range again on the name, we know it was the right call. But is it almost time to reenter? That depends on when the name bottoms and the quality of the key metrics.

What do we mean? Well, with the just reported fiscal Q4 that ended on June 30, 2017, we saw some interesting patterns. So how did the company do? We, like so many, were disappointed. While it supported our sell thesis, we never want anyone to lose money. There were some positives, but notable glaring negatives. When we rang the register we said plainly that we "fully plan to reenter the name if it comes back down". Does this mean we should be diving back in? Well, let us not forget, the distribution has just been cut to $0.06, so that needs to be factored in. Our target entry point is now $6.50, where the name will yield 11% again. Between and 11-12% yield has always been our target with the name, provided the distribution would be covered. Let us discuss the numbers.

In plain language, it was a weak quarter. Weak. The headline numbers show it missed heavily on earnings (net investment income per share) and revenues. Lat quarter we told you that the distribution level really wasn't being covered. We are unsurprised by the cut. The coverage wasn't there. We're talking about the distributable income figure. It's been on the decline, and in this quarter was extremely low. Obviously, we care about net investment income. Net investment income generally mirrors so-called distributable income, the income that is available to be paid out to investors. The company, of course, is required to pay out 90% of taxable income. The net investment income is a GAAP measure so while we want to look at this number, we really want to know what distributable income came in at. Well, net investment income came in at $69 million or $0.19 per weighted average share for the quarter. This net investment income was a big miss against estimates of $0.02 and fell 26% year-over-year. Keep in mind the company paid $0.25 per share in distributions, so this number definitely hurts. The cut was needed. At least at the new level, $0.19 would cover the new payout. Still it's tight. We can only assume that the distributable income figure mirrored net investment income. As such, the distribution exceeded this by $0.05.

So what does this mean with the distribution not being covered? It means "spillback" comes into play. We entered the quarter with only $0.05 left in estimated spillback. Given that the payout was $0.06 in excess of the estimated net interest income, the so-called spillback reserve has now been wiped out entirely. The company is now on even footing here, so it is all about the future. With the falling performance, somewhat hidden nature surrounding the CLOs and the remarkably high management fees, it is a name that we need the right price for to take on the risk. Even though shares are not getting decimated on the news because much of the cut was priced in, the target entry point is $6.50 for our risk/reward tolerance.

Let us not forget about net asset value. One of the things that had us concerned was that unit prices were approaching net asset value before we sold. Truthfully, we thought a massive offering was coming if it got there. This may have been in the works to raise capital. As of now, a major discount is back. That said, net asset value did get hit in the quarter. Let's review the path. As of December 31, 2015, the net asset value stood at $9.65 whereas at the end of March 2016, it was $9.61. In fiscal in Q4 it rose to $9.62 and in fiscal Q1 2017 it hit $9.60. It ended fiscal Q2 2017 at $9.62 then fell $0.19 to $9.43 last quarter. Here in the present quarter net asset value fell another 1% to $9.32. With shares approaching $6.80, a large discount is back. In fact, the discount is $2.52, or 27%. That may be attractive to many. Strike that. It is attractive. But we have to hold out for our target price.

Bottom line? We stand by the decision to sell back in February. Now that the cut has happened the company and its management have to step up and deliver to unitholders. The company is moving in a negative direction shorter-term, but we do like the name longer-term. Rates are an issue short-term but should benefit the company long-term. Once again, out target yield is 11-12%, so we want to enter at $6.50 or below.

So what do you think?

