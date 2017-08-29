Coach - The Recent Reaction Is Not Justified

Positive Trends In A Difficult Environment

I have been moderately bullish on Coach (COH) for a while, although I have preferred to own Michael Kors (KORS) shares because they were even more attractive than COH. Coach has managed to revert the negative trend of the years 2012-2015, posting low but stable growth in revenue, comps and earnings already for several quarters.

I have recently analyzed the company’s performance in the fourth quarter, which basically confirmed the positive fundamental trends started five quarters ago. Coach reported the fifth consecutive quarter of comps growth, while most of the players in the fashion industry in North America are still facing mid-to-high single-digit declines.

Revenue declined 1.7% from the corresponding period of 2016, but excluding the additional week included in fiscal 2016 results, net sales increased 6% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis. Comparable Store Sales in North America grew 4%, an acceleration from the last quarter and the top quarterly result in several years.

Author's Elaboration

This is, in general, a very positive result. The only doubts one could have are related to the possibility that part of this strength in comps may be just a result of a shift of sales. Let me explain this better. Coach had 13 net store closures in North America since July 2016, which, considering a fleet of 432 stores, account for 3% of the fleet. At the same time, they are reducing shipments to the wholesale channel, in particular in the department stores segment, where sales declined 20% as a result of a 25% reduction in the door count. One can wonder if part of the comps growth and how much of it is actually a result of a shift in foot traffic from closed stores/exited department stores to the other active stores. Anyway, on a global basis, the company reported that net sales for the Coach brand rose 5% on a reported basis and 7% in constant currency, indicating a good acceleration in the international business, driven by a good performance in Europe and China, two markets with a relative under-penetration and a significant untapped potential.

Gross margin contracted 130 bps YoY, while operating margin expanded 690 bps, although just 70 bps on an adjusted basis. As a result of the margin expansion, EPS grew from $0.45 to $0.50. According to the management, excluding the additional week in fiscal 2016, earnings per diluted share increased 32% YoY.

There is not much we can complain about, but the market didn’t like the recent results much, as the stock is down 12.5% from the pre-release closing price. Maybe the market still has doubts about the situation in North America, or didn’t like the new guidance, which implies a contraction in margins:

Now turning to our outlook on a non-GAAP basis. We expect total revenues for Coach Inc. in fiscal 2018 to increase about 30% versus fiscal 2017 to $5.8 billion to 5.9 billion with low single digit organic growth. This includes the expectation for low single digit Coach Brand global comps and a low double-digit increases Stuart Weitzman brand sales. In addition, we expect the acquisition of Kate Spade to add over $1.2 billion in revenue. The Kate Spade revenue projection includes the impact of a planned strategic pullback in the wholesale disposition and online flash channels and assumes a high single digit decrease in comps for the fiscal year. In addition, we are projecting operating income growth of 22% to 25% versus fiscal 2017 driven by mid single digit organic growth, the acquisition of Kate Spade and estimated synergies of $30 million to $35 million. Overall, we are projecting earnings per diluted share for the year in the range of $2.35 to $2.40, an increase of about 10% to 12%, including low-to-mid single-digit accretion from the acquisition of Kate Spade consistent with our previously communicated forecast.

I think there is nothing to be surprised about. The acquisition of Kate Spade will obviously have a dilutive effect on margins due to the lower marginality of such business in comparison to Coach, while we can't expect the weak performance of the brand to revert from one day to another. On the other side, the market is ignoring some very positive signals. I think the 4% increase in comps was an excellent result considering the current environment and the difficult comparison with Q4 2016, when comps grew 2%. The margin expansion is modest but still a positive sign, although I would like to see a return to Gross Margin expansion in the near future. The company also showed improved cash flows, as net cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter was $324 million, compared to $249 million last year, while free cash flow was an inflow of $233 million versus $129 million in the same period last year.

The Future Looks Brighter

As previously mentioned, maybe the market is not happy with the full-year guidance and the prospects of lower margins, or maybe it’s looking at the next quarter and reacting to the management’s expectations of a contraction in operating income as a result of investments in Kate Spade and in the international expansion of Coach.

I think the market is missing the positive underlying trend. Coach looks in a much better shape compared to the past, and the positive momentum is clear from the recent results. The acquisition of Kate Spade is an absolutely positive factor and should bring several benefits, for the following reasons:

It will contribute to diversify the company’s sources of revenue reducing the dependence on the Coach brand and giving more exposure to the millennial segment, as the brand has a 60% penetration in that demographic segment compared with just 30% of the Coach brand.

The Kate Spade brand has a low level of overlap with Coach and Stuart Weitzman, meaning a low risk of cannibalization. According to the management’s analysis, the customer overlap among Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is less than 10%.

Kate Spade can exploit Coach’s distribution power in North America and some Asian markets such as China and Japan. The management has affirmed there have already been some positive signs from Kate Spade in those regions.

Coach is becoming an increasingly diversified luxury group, it’s showing positive momentum in North America and in Asia, and doesn’t seem to be suffering anymore in the challenging retail environment in the United States. Also, the increasing penetration of e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail doesn’t seem to be a big problem. After all, Amazon (AMZN) is not a true luxury player and it’s difficult to imagine it can be a real problem for luxury companies. Moreover, the company’s increasing penetration in the above $400 price bracket (45% of revenue against 40% last year) should contribute to stabilizing the business further.

I don’t think the market’s reaction to the expectations of lower margins after the acquisition of Kate Spade makes sense. That result was already evident when the acquisition was announced, due to Kate Spade’s significantly lower marginality. The stock is now trading at 19.4x TTM EPS and just 17.6x 2017 EPS expectations (per management). Considering the positive momentum and the potential boost that the group can give to Kate Spade in North America and Asia, the current price does look like a fair entry point.

My discussion has been mainly focused on the income statement but only because I don’t see particular risks in the balance sheet or anything bad worth mentioning. Actually, Coach continues to have an extremely solid balance sheet with a current ratio of 5.24 and a 0.94 debt-to-equity ratio and is showing a good ability to manage inventory with a below-average inventories/sales ratio of 10%. The stock is currently trading at the levels reached before the announcement of the Kate Spade deal, as if the situation had deteriorated so far. The good news is that it has not, and the market is not discounting the positive addition of the Kate Spade business anymore. I will continue to maintain my exposure to this segment of the fashion/luxury industry through my long on Michael Kors (KORS) but I think COH remains a good buy at the current levels.

