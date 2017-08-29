Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 9 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for MAIN is stated in the“Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Other metrics analyzed include each company’s oil and gas exposure and cumulative realized gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017. This latter metric is extremely useful when comparing long-term performance.

This also includes a discussion of some of MAIN’s portfolio companies which will have a direct impact on future performance.

Part 1 also performs a comparative analysis between each company’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2017 and 6/30/2017. This includes the percentage of investments on non-accrual status.

Part 1 of this article compares MAIN’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing 12-month economic return, NII, and current valuation to nine BDC peers.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) recent results and compare several of the company's metrics to nine other business development company ("BDC") peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare MAIN's recent net asset value ("NAV"), economic return, and net investment income ("NII") to the nine other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 8/25/2017. Table 2 will compare MAIN's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2017 and 6/30/2017 to the nine other BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on MAIN and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC), Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), and Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC).

Understanding the general characteristics of each company's investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting point" to begin a discussion on the topic.

Towards the end of this article, the following comparisons between MAIN and the nine other BDC peers will be provided: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing 12-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017; and 6) quarterly NII per share. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

Side Note: As of 8/25/2017, one BDC peer I typically cover, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), had yet to report earnings for the calendar second quarter of 2017 (equivalent to the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2017). As such, data in relation to this specific BDC was not available at the time this article was prepared. With that being said, PART 2 of this article will include PSEC's applicable metrics.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how MAIN compares to the company's nine other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

Table 1 - NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on MAIN and the nine other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing 12 months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 8/25/2017; 7) 8/25/2017 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); and 8) NII per share during the calendar second quarter of 2017.

MAIN:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MAIN had a NAV of $22.44 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017. MAIN had a NAV of $22.62 per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.18 per share or 0.80%. When including MAIN's monthly dividends totaling $0.555 per share and a special periodic dividend of $0.275 per share, the company had an economic return of $1.01 per share or 4.50% for the calendar second quarter of 2017. It should also be noted MAIN had a trailing 12-month economic return of $4.27 per share or 20.23%, which outperformed all of the BDC peers within this analysis.

MAIN's performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following two factors: 1) minor-modest underpayment of dividends when compared to the company's NII; and 2) continued net appreciation within multiple control and affiliate investments (especially CBT Nuggets, LLC (CB Nuggets), Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC (Gamber-Johnson), and MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of MAIN's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2017 and 6/30/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 6/30/2017 Versus 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, MAIN had 70% and 6% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 6/30/2017, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of MAIN's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans increased by 1% and remained unchanged, respectively. MAIN also had 1%, 0%, and 23% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) and CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other remained unchanged while the company's equity/warrants decreased (1%). As such, there was basically no shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar second quarter of 2017.

As of 6/30/2017, MAIN's investment portfolio had a "fair market value ("FMV") versus cost" ratio of 1.0531x. When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was above the mean of 0.9997x. When compared to a ratio of 1.0548x as of 3/31/2017, MAIN's FMV slightly decreased during the calendar second quarter of 2017. MAIN had 2.6% and 0.2% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 6/30/2017, based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the nine other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017, MAIN's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was modestly below the mean of 3.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

However, with that being said, as of 6/30/2017, I believe the following MAIN portfolio companies were at heightened risk for investment depreciation over the next several quarters: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) AmeriTech College, LLC (AmeriTech); 3) CMS Minerals LLC (CMS Minerals); 4) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 5) The MPI Group, LLC (MPI Group); 6) East West Copolymer & Rubber, LLC (East West); 7) Glowpoint, Inc. (Glowpoint); 8) Bluestem Brands, Inc. (Bluestem); 9) Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe); 10) Pardus Oil and Gas, LLC (Pardus); and 11) TOMS Shoes, LLC (TOMS Shoes).

However, as mentioned above, the following portfolio companies continue to exhibit strong operating performance and notable cumulative FMV appreciation: 1) CB Nuggets; 2) Gamber-Johnson; and 3) MSC Adviser I. Furthermore, MAIN recently "monetized" investments within the following portfolio companies which resulted in notable realized gains: 1) Daseke, Inc. (Daseke); 2) Travis Acquisition, LLC (Travis); 3) Samba Holdings, Inc. (Samba); and 4) Southern RV, LLC (Southern RV).

As of 6/30/2017, MAIN's investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized gain of $1.53 per share (when based on a per share count as of 6/30/2017). When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, only NEWT had a larger cumulative realized gain per share amount. MAIN's cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was notably more attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.99) per share. I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a "proper/true" per share amount).

As of 6/30/2017, 5.84% of MAIN's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics and/or services "linked" to the sector). When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN's oil and gas exposure was modestly above the mean of 2.27%. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly decreased.

As of 6/30/2017, 67% of MAIN's debt investments had floating interest rates while 23% had fixed interest rates. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates slightly increased. When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this article, MAIN continued to have a notably lower percentage of debt investments with floating interest rates when compared to the mean of 88%. However, with that being said, it should also be noted MAIN had an average weighted average London Interbank Offered Rank (LIBOR) cash floor as of 6/30/2017. As such, currently, most of MAIN's floating rate debt investments have already surpassed their applicable cash LIBOR floor (a positive). Therefore, as current/"spot" LIBOR continues to rise in the future, MAIN's investment portfolio as of 6/30/2017 would continue to benefit from a gradual increase in stated interest rates (ultimately enhancing yields assuming the longer-end of the yield curve does not continue to flatten [or worst-case scenario become "inverted"]). This would continue to put pressure on "base" rates/spreads of newly originated debt investments. MAIN's weighted average cash LIBOR floor will be fully analyzed in PART 2.

Once again, using Table 1 as a reference, as of 8/25/2017, MAIN's stock price traded at $39.40 per share. When calculated, MAIN's stock price was trading at a premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $16.78 per share or 74.18%. As such, MAIN continues to trade at a material (at or greater than 10%) premium to NAV and at a very large premium to all BDC peers within this analysis. With that being said, it should also be noted MAIN's NII of $0.582 per share during the calendar second quarter of 2017 greatly exceeded all the BDC peers within this analysis. Simply put, MAIN should continue (and deserves) to trade at a large premium to the company's BDC peers within this analysis.

Comparison of MAIN's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Nine BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss) percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) MAIN: 0.80% increase in NAV; 4.50% economic return

2) NEWT: 0.35% increase in NAV; 3.14% economic return

3) GBDC: 0.82% increase in NAV; 2.83% economic return

4) ARCC: 0.24% increase in NAV; 2.55% economic return

5) AINV: (0.15%) decrease in NAV; 2.08% economic return

6) SLRC: 0.18% increase in NAV; 2.02% economic return

7) MCC: (1.12%) decrease in NAV; 0.67% economic return

8) ACSF: (1.83%) decrease in NAV; 0.30% economic return

9) FSFR: (1.66%) decrease in NAV; 0.09% economic return

10) FSC: (0.83%) decrease in NAV; (0.55%) economic loss

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the trailing 12 months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) MAIN: 20.23% economic return

2) ACSF: 17.06% economic return

3) NEWT: 13.04% economic return

4) GBDC: 10.45% economic return

5) SLRC: 8.74% economic return

6) ARCC: 8.66% economic return

7) AINV: 6.23% economic return

8) FSFR: 4.46% economic return

9) MCC: (1.02%) economic loss

10) FSC: (5.64%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges or recently written off/sold investments]):

1) ACSF: 0.0% non-accrual rate

2) GBDC: 0.6% non-accrual rate

3) SLRC: 0.7% non-accrual rate

4) AINV*: 1.9% non-accrual rate

5) FSFR: 2.6% non-accrual rate

5) MAIN: 2.6% non-accrual rate

7) ARCC: 2.7% non-accrual rate

8) NEWT: 5.4% non-accrual rate

9) FSC: 10.1% non-accrual rate

10) MCC*: 12.7% non-accrual rate

* = wrote off many non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss; great indication of long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence):

1) NEWT**: $4.32 per share cumulative realized gain

2) MAIN: $1.53 per share cumulative realized gain

3) ARCC: $0.54 per share cumulative realized gain

4) GBDC: $0.19 per share cumulative realized gain

5) ACSF: ($0.66) per share cumulative realized loss

6) FSFR: ($0.82) per share cumulative realized loss

7) SLRC: ($1.47) per share cumulative realized loss

8) MCC: ($2.92) per share cumulative realized loss

9) FSC: ($3.25) per share cumulative realized loss

10) AINV: ($6.26) per share cumulative realized loss

** = Only BDC peer that generates a consistent quarterly net investment loss (see below; partially offsets cumulative net realized gain metric shown above due to more unique business model)

Next, the following were the 8/25/2017 premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017 percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (30.88%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

2) FSC: (24.27%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

3) FSFR: (18.12%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

4) ACSF (14.24%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

5) AINV: (9.51%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

6) ARCC: (2.36%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

7) SLRC: (1.33%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

8) GBDC: 18.80% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

9) NEWT: 19.01% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

10) MAIN: 74.18% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

Finally, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.582 per share NII

2) SLRC: $0.380 per share NII

3) GBDC: $0.309 per share NII

4) ARCC: $0.291 per share NII

5) ACSF: $0.244 per share NII

6) FSFR: $0.191 per share NII

7) MCC: $0.176 per share NII

8) AINV: $0.152 per share NII

9) FSC: $0.138 per share NII

10) NEWT***: ($0.097) per share net investment loss

*** = Only BDC peer that generates a consistent quarterly net realized gain (see above; offsets net investment loss metric shown above due to more unique business model)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed MAIN and nine other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing 12-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017; and 6) quarterly NII per share.

When compared to MAIN's nine other BDC peers, it would appear the company once again outperformed all the BDC peers within this analysis during the calendar second quarter of 2017 regarding its NII per share and economic return (a positive factor/trend). This article also highlighted, when compared to the nine other BDC peers, MAIN had an above average FMV versus cost ratio, below average investments on non-accrual status, above average exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services linked to the sector), and the second highest cumulative realized gain per share as of 6/30/2017. As such, this is why I believe market participants have continued to value MAIN at a notable premium to all of the BDC peers within this analysis.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2017 ($22.62 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2017.

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $39.60 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.05 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately six weeks ago). My current re-entry price for MAIN is approximately $35.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also a $0.05 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed MAIN's NAV and dividend sustainability in the following articles (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Main Street Capital's Investment Rating And NAV Sustainability Analysis

Main Street Capital's Monthly Dividend Projection For September-November 2017

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at MAIN's past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to 10 other BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

