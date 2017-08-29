Why Hibbett Sports Is Attractive At These Levels

Overview

Sporting goods retailer Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) has endured a thrashing this year, with the stock down nearly 70% year-to-date. Despite the company’s efforts to continue competing in an increasingly challenging retail environment, curtail declining margins, and overcome inventory management issues, very little has been put forth to stop the bleeding. Not even the launch of its much-anticipated e-commerce store in late July—after three years of development—could ease investor pessimism. Yet, despite the numerous warning signs that exist, the company has an excellent track record of growing tangible book value and has been actively buying back its shares. Most importantly, the stock is currently trading at nearly a 25% discount to tangible book value, offering a compelling margin of safety for those patient and brave enough to endure the turmoil.

Key Points

Despite facing significant industry headwinds, continued margin deterioration, and a host of other issues that have inhibited its growth potential (which will be touched upon later), the company still has a few things going right for it, including:

Solid Track Record of Tangible Book Value Growth: Since the current CEO took the helm in March 2010, Hibbett has grown tangible book value per share by a CAGR of 14.1%. Compare this to the stock price which has only grown 6.4% on an annualized basis during this period, and one can see that Hibbett is undervalued.

Since the current CEO took the helm in March 2010, Hibbett has grown tangible book value per share by a CAGR of 14.1%. Compare this to the stock price which has only grown 6.4% on an annualized basis during this period, and one can see that Hibbett is undervalued. Increasing Buyback Activity: Over the past few years, the company has bought back a significant amount of shares. Management’s comments from the most recent earnings call suggest that Hibbett will more aggressively repurchase its shares in light of the diminished growth outlook, which should serve as a nice catalyst to the stock in the near-term.

Sufficient Margin of Safety: Above all, the company is trading at a meaningful discount to tangible book value. This should offer reasonable downside protection for even the most cautious investor, as the market corrects its valuation of the company.

Company Summary

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based sporting goods retailer founded in 1945 that specializes in apparel, footwear, and equipment. Initially a marine and small aircraft business, the company started targeting school athletic programs in North Alabama in the 1950s. Having grown the latter to a profitable business, the company jettisoned the marine and aircraft operations in 1960, and have since focused exclusively on the U.S. sporting goods market. The company operates two different types of stores: its original Hibbett Sports stores (see below for images) and its Sports Addition stores, which are smaller-format athletic shoe and accessories stores.



Typical Hibbett Sports Store Located in a Strip Center. Source: Glassdoor



Inside a Hibbett Sports Store. Source: Paul Tople

Today, there are more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports stores and just under two dozen Sports Addition stores nationwide. These stores are found primarily in strip centers—and, to a lesser extent, inside malls— located in small- and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The geographic location of these stores is not a result of chance. Rather it’s part of Hibbett’s core strategy of focusing on underserved communities that the competition has either likely ignored or underemphasized in favor of more densely populated communities.

By focusing on these smaller, underserved communities, Hibbett has successfully targeted and penetrated a niche market—one in which it’s known among both vendors and local customers as one of, if not, the leading provider of sporting goods. This community-based focus has also enabled the company to achieve lower corporate expenses, including lease payments—after all, it’s much cheaper to operate a store in Newton, Iowa than it is to operate one in New York City.

However, with the prevailing consumer shift towards online shopping portals and marketplaces (e.g. Amazon), traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers have had to re-orient their strategies to adopt a more omni-channel perspective. Hibbett has been no different. In late July 2017, the company announced the launch of its new e-commerce website, Hibbett.com. With its new e-commerce website, a revamped brand loyalty program, and a new store-to-home shopping feature, Hibbett is positioning itself to have a more balanced growth strategy, emphasizing not only “bricks” but also “clicks” as well.

Solid Track Record of Tangible Book Value Growth

Albeit a crude approximation of intrinsic value, tangible book value is nonetheless a simple metric for quickly and easily determining the real “worth” of a company to an investor. For the basis of my analysis, I am using this metric as a proxy for intrinsic value. A company that is growing tangible book value per share faster than its stock price growth is arguably creating more shareholder value than the market is giving credit for by means of the company’s stock price, i.e. the company is undervalued.

Such a situation is currently taking shape with Hibbett. As demonstrated by the chart below, tangible book value per share steadily increased during the time period depicted to $15.68. On the other hand, the stock price at first surged to a record high above $60.00, before crashing back down and falling recently below its tangible book value per share.

Source: Najim Mostamand, CFA

Note: Hibbett's Fiscal Year End is in Late January/Early February.

On an annualized basis, between the fiscal years 2010 to 2017, tangible book value per share increased 14.1%, compared to the stock price which only increased 6.4% during this period. Even if we acknowledge that tangible book value per share is growing off a lower base than the stock price, it’s still remarkable that the current management has been able to grow tangible book value at such a clip following the Great Recession and the increased competition, consolidation, and industry and consumer shifts that have occurred since.

Of course, past performance is not an indicator of future performance. It would be foolish to assume that the company can continue to grow tangible book value per share at the rate it has over the last decade or so. What’s important to see is how much of the recent tangible book value per share growth has been due to management execution and how much has been due to the company simply reducing its share count through buybacks.

Source: Najim Mostamand, CFA

Looking at the chart above, one can see that the amount of repurchases has not always been consistent year after year. In fact, if you plot a polynomial trendline against this buyback activity, you can see that the amount of repurchases is actually plateauing, despite the strong activity in fiscal 2016. What this suggests is that management’s execution of strategy is perhaps playing a bigger role in driving tangible book value per share growth than the market gives credit for. This insight gives me some confidence that management can continue to drive tangible book value per share growth, beyond share repurchases, albeit at a slower rate going forward due to the expected continued pressure on sales and margins.

Increasing Buyback Activity

I mentioned earlier that Hibbett’s share buyback activity is flattening out. However, there is enough reason to suggest that this might reaccelerate in the near-term, which should act as a catalyst for the stock.

An area where we can see this trend potentially playing out is the company’s historical net store growth and same-store growth.

Source: Najim Mostamand, CFA

It’s no surprise from the chart above that annual same-store growth has declined rapidly during the last several years. What’s interesting to note, though, is that for at least another 5 or 6 more years after the initial annual same-store growth decline, management continued to increase the number of stores on a net basis. Perhaps this was a concession that the company’s growth could no longer be driven by the amount of footage at its current disposal. Rather, new square footage, primarily in the form of opening new stores, was needed to spur the growth engine again. Yet, as we can also see from the chart, this type of growth is not sustainable for several reasons, perhaps the most important of which include:

The growth of e-commerce shopping, as seen by Amazon’s meteoric rise to power; The massive oversupply of retail malls, which has led to a “bubble” phenomenon akin to the recent housing bubble that inevitably burst in destructive fashion; and, The significant costs of operating bricks-and-mortar establishments vis-à-vis a comprehensive digital commerce platform

While all three factors are certainly worth investigating further, such deep-level analysis is beyond the scope of this report. Instead, I will focus on the latter of the three factors: the significant costs of opening and operating a retail store.

Hibbett, like many retailers, has a significant amount of leases, many of which can be very costly. Combine these high costs of running a bricks-and-mortar retail business with continued declines in sales, and you arrive at a situation where the company either gets bought out or files for bankruptcy. In the realm of retail sporting goods, it’s typically been the latter. Over the past two years, more than 10 sports and sporting goods retailers have filed for bankruptcy, including Eastern Outfitters, Total Hockey, Golfsmith, Sports Chalet, and Sports Authority.

While such fate has not yet befallen on Hibbett, there’s no mistake that a serious re-examination of the company’s capital allocation policies is required. Rather than seeing the company spend big to build and operate new stores, Hibbett’s shareholders could arguably be better served with having some of their capital returned to them in the form of share buybacks. Fortunately for them, this is precisely the sentiment echoed by management during the company’s fiscal Q2 2017 earnings call.

In their remarks, management stated that it expects net store growth to be flat for the foreseeable future. It also stated that the company will more aggressively repurchase its shares in the back half of this fiscal year, which can be a big boost to investors in two primary ways:

It acts as a catalyst to the stock in the near-term; and, It allows longer-term investors to acquire a larger piece of the business, with the expectation that the company will right-size the business, shift investments more toward the online channel, and reap as much of the free cash flow as possible

Although the effects of sluggish sales growth show no signs of abating, it’s possible that by reducing its capital expenditures through lower net store growth that the company can continue to generate healthy free cash flow while still supporting and growing its e-commerce business, which will cost significantly less than building and operating physical stores. It is also possible that the e-commerce business can gradually replace and enhance areas of the physical store business, enabling the company to operate on an even lower blended cost structure. However, it remains too early to tell whether either scenario will turn out positively for investors. For this reason, I’m analyzing this business not through the lens of its potential growth and retransformation, but rather its current valuation, which one can argue has been unjustifiably depressed.

Sufficient Margin of Safety

Throughout this report, I have used tangible book value for my analysis of Hibbett’s valuation. Though far from being a perfect proxy for intrinsic value, as mentioned earlier, tangible book value has been an interesting metric to gauge over the company’s entire public market history since it IPO’d in 1996.

Below, one can find a chart illustrating Hibbett’s historical price-to-tangible book value ratio. For the purpose of remaining consistent with the other charts in this report, I have only included the portion during which the current management has been involved. It’s important to note, though, before analyzing the chart that Hibbett’s median price-to-tangible book value over its 20-year public company history is close to 4.0x (not shown in chart). I’m using the more conservative, and more commonly used, value of 1.0x as the threshold for determining at a glance whether or not the company is truly undervalued.

Source: Najim Mostamand, CFA

As one can see, the company breached this threshold in late July of this year. Arguably, this past month has not been the only time in the company’s entire public history that it’s been undervalued; however, it’s fair to point out that perhaps Hibbett has never been as undervalued as it currently is. Granted, one can argue that the sporting goods industry, and the entire retail industry as a whole, has taken a turn for the worst these past few years, which would justify the undervaluation. On top of that, one can also point to the non-industry-related challenges the company is currently facing (e.g. inventory management issues) as additional reasons for the undervaluation.

Yet, while these arguments are valid to some degree, they don’t consider the fact that the company has still been able to grow tangible book value per share significantly faster than its stock price growth, which illustrates that management must be doing at least something right to benefit shareholders. The fact that this value creation is not fully appreciated by the market is hardly a reason to run away from the business.

So, despite the gloomy outlook and considerable challenges Hibbett currently faces, the market may have been too rash in its judgment of the company’s underlying value. At these levels, an investor can gain comfort that there is a good deal of downside protection in case the company’s intrinsic value cannot be adequately explained by its tangible book value. Even if his or her estimate of intrinsic value is overstated by 20%—an extreme by most standards—the investor can still reap a gain because of the margin of safety, which takes into consideration the very strong likelihood that one will reach an imprecise estimate of the company’s value.

Risks and Challenges

As alluded to before, an investment in Hibbett is not without considerable risks. The following are some specific examples of risks and challenges to the company and to the investment thesis.

Significant Industry Headwinds: The unrelenting growth of e-commerce (Amazon in particular), continued decline in malls, and an increasing shift by sporting goods vendors toward direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies leave Hibbett in an unenviable, and perhaps insurmountable, strategic position to turn around the decline in sales growth.

The unrelenting growth of e-commerce (Amazon in particular), continued decline in malls, and an increasing shift by sporting goods vendors toward direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies leave Hibbett in an unenviable, and perhaps insurmountable, strategic position to turn around the decline in sales growth. High Competition: The marketplace for sporting goods is highly fragmented and competitive. Hibbett not only competes directly with sporting goods retailers, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Big Five Sporting Goods, but also with traditional shoe stores, like Foot Locker and The Finish Line; discount stores, like Wal-Mart and Target; department stores, like Macy’s; and, e-commerce retailers and marketplaces, such as Amazon. While specializing in smaller, underserved communities is a clear differentiator, the company has less resources than most of these competitors and faces an uphill battle in terms of recouping the market share losses it suffered at the hands of more experienced and established omni-channel strategies.

The marketplace for sporting goods is highly fragmented and competitive. Hibbett not only competes directly with sporting goods retailers, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Big Five Sporting Goods, but also with traditional shoe stores, like Foot Locker and The Finish Line; discount stores, like Wal-Mart and Target; department stores, like Macy’s; and, e-commerce retailers and marketplaces, such as Amazon. While specializing in smaller, underserved communities is a clear differentiator, the company has less resources than most of these competitors and faces an uphill battle in terms of recouping the market share losses it suffered at the hands of more experienced and established omni-channel strategies. Vendor Concentration: Major vendors, like Nike and Under Armour have increasingly made up more of Hibbett’s inventory purchases over the years (over 70% in fiscal 2017). If there is a supply chain disruption with any of these vendors, Hibbett's ability to procure merchandise on-time and in the desired amounts could be negatively impacted, which can very likely reduce sales. In addition, because of the overwhelming reliance on these two vendors, Hibbett could see further downward pressure on its product margins, if they lose any further bargaining power.

Major vendors, like Nike and Under Armour have increasingly made up more of Hibbett’s inventory purchases over the years (over 70% in fiscal 2017). If there is a supply chain disruption with any of these vendors, Hibbett's ability to procure merchandise on-time and in the desired amounts could be negatively impacted, which can very likely reduce sales. In addition, because of the overwhelming reliance on these two vendors, Hibbett could see further downward pressure on its product margins, if they lose any further bargaining power. Inventory Management Issues: Hibbett has, on average, grown inventories at a noticeably faster pace than revenue, especially when compared to its competitors over the last 10 years. It’s also seen a noticeable increase in its days in inventory outstanding, suggesting that the company is becoming less efficient in turning over and managing its inventory. With a backlog of aged inventory that still needs to be sold through, it’s likely these inventory management troubles will continue in the near term, which will negatively affect margins and cash flow.

Hibbett has, on average, grown inventories at a noticeably faster pace than revenue, especially when compared to its competitors over the last 10 years. It’s also seen a noticeable increase in its days in inventory outstanding, suggesting that the company is becoming less efficient in turning over and managing its inventory. With a backlog of aged inventory that still needs to be sold through, it’s likely these inventory management troubles will continue in the near term, which will negatively affect margins and cash flow. Nascent Online Strategy with No Track Record: Although off to an encouraging start, there’s no guarantee that Hibbett will be able to successfully scale this business to reverse its fortunes. The company needs to attract and retain talented employees who have experience building e-commerce platforms, especially at other bricks-and-mortar retailers. Even if Hibbett can successfully scale this business, however, there’s no guarantee that it can reap any meaningful synergies between its stores and its online platform.

Although off to an encouraging start, there’s no guarantee that Hibbett will be able to successfully scale this business to reverse its fortunes. The company needs to attract and retain talented employees who have experience building e-commerce platforms, especially at other bricks-and-mortar retailers. Even if Hibbett can successfully scale this business, however, there’s no guarantee that it can reap any meaningful synergies between its stores and its online platform. Significant Operating Leases: Hibbett, like most retailers, relies extensively on this sort of off-balance-sheet financing to operate its business. While most of Hibbett’s store leases contain provisions that enable it to terminate the lease before it expires if the company doesn’t achieve certain pre-determined sales levels, there are only certain times that the leases can be cancelled, and the company cannot easily scale these leases up or down. In other words, it’s possible that the company can become “trapped” into making lease payments for underperforming stores for many years.

Hibbett, like most retailers, relies extensively on this sort of off-balance-sheet financing to operate its business. While most of Hibbett’s store leases contain provisions that enable it to terminate the lease before it expires if the company doesn’t achieve certain pre-determined sales levels, there are only certain times that the leases can be cancelled, and the company cannot easily scale these leases up or down. In other words, it’s possible that the company can become “trapped” into making lease payments for underperforming stores for many years. Failure of Catalyst(s) to Close Valuation Gap: In my analysis, I assert that a catalyst or two, such as the company’s expected increase in buybacks, will help close the “valuation gap,” and bring the stock back up to its tangible book value per share. However, there is a possibility that this might not occur, and that the market is expecting much more from the company than simply buying back shares. In addition, there is currently a high short interest in the company, which could pressure the stock down further if other investors follow suit and short the stock. Should this be the case, the stock will remain undervalued and have limited upside potential, but considerable downside risk.

Conclusion

While there are numerous risks with investing in Hibbett—many of which I have perhaps yet to fully comprehend—the attractive valuation makes the stock a compelling investment at these levels.

I believe that buybacks will be an important catalyst and form of downside protection. I also think Hibbett’s e-commerce platform can help it make inroads into newer markets, while the company maintains or experiences a slight decline in market share in its core local and regional markets. The online strategy is still new and certainly not enough to hang one’s hat on. However, the initial traction gained in acquiring new customers in regions Hibbett doesn’t even have a store in, illustrates some of the potential this platform can have. Frankly, it could be the “X factor” in helping management continue its solid track record of tangible book value growth.

Overall, I don’t believe Hibbett is an extraordinary business, but I also don’t think it’s a bad one either. The crux of my thesis rests on the basis that the recent stock market reaction has been overdone, creating the opportunity to buy a decent business at a fair price. Whether or not the company will successfully overcome the numerous challenges and threats beleaguering it remains to be seen. However, one thing appears very clear, and that is the investment opportunity that has emerged to buy a business for less than what it’s theoretically worth. An investor can simply buy and wait for the correction to occur, gaining some comfort in knowing that even if his or her estimate of intrinsic value is overstated, there’s still a healthy margin of safety to offer reasonable downside protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All the information and statements contained in this investment research have been obtained from sources that I believe to be reliable, accurate, and complete. However, I cannot in any way, shape, or form guarantee the reliability, accuracy, or completeness of supporting information provided by third-party data providers. This investment research and any opinions, recommendations, and estimates contained here represent my own judgment as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. This report may not be reproduced, distributed, or published without the prior consent of Najim Mostamand, CFA. All rights reserved.