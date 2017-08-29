It's Not Just Big Banks

Segmenting insider trading confirms the Financial Times is probably right about the trend.

Financial Times writes insiders at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been selling copious amounts of stock.

The Financial Times reported insiders at JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WF), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) have been sellers since the start of the year. The sales outnumbered purchases by 14 to 1 and worried me somewhat as I’ve written two positive articles on big banks this year: The Next Fang Is JWCB and Buy Big Banks.



Quantpedia confirmed the validity of a wide range of studies documenting abnormal returns - which means more returns for the risk taken - based on insider buying signals like Lakonishok, Lee: Are Insiders' Trades Informative?

Insider selling is generally found to be less informative but the insider buy/sell ratio is informative in predicting market returns. When we are looking at the entire market the ratio does give me pause and is one of the reasons why I like to invest outside the S&P 500 as exemplified by the SPD S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).



The data on banking insiders did not match what I've been seeing. Although the insider buying to selling dynamic is much more favorable within another subset of the financial industry, asset management, I simply did not have the impression the selling within banking is sending such a clear cut signal. That’s why I went checking insider buying and selling via the Gurufocus tool.





Insider buying/selling

If we look at the all bank universe of U.S. insider buy and sell trades, with 100 shares or more, this shows the buying and selling as balanced. The chart below also clearly shows insider as a whole tend to demonstrate a good sense of timing - buying when the iShares U.S. Financials (IYF) trades lower and selling when it hits a relative high.

Overall, insider buying/selling tends to be biased towards sales. Insiders receive a lot of free options and shares which makes them natural net sellers over time. A balanced ratio means they are buying more than usual.





Insiders of the entire market as a whole are less bullish and much closer to the long term average ratio for the buying to selling ratio. These insiders show a similar shrewd sense of timing. The ratio still indicates a bullish stance but a much less bullish one as demonstrated below:

When looking at banking, specifically within the S&P 500, the picture is much more bearish. The buy/sell ratio drops to 0.1 which is clearly on the low end of its historical range.

But that’s not much different from that ratio for the entire S&P 500 which is showing a very similar pattern.

It is possible the Financial Times observed a trend that’s true for the market as a whole. Seth Klarman signalled this development much earlier in the year (via Bloomberg):

Seth Klarman, who runs the $30 billion Baupost Group, told investors in a letter last week that corporate insiders have been heavy sellers of their company shares. To him, that’s “a sign that those who know their companies the best believe valuations have become full or excessive.”

Conclusion





The insider selling by executives at banks is definitely worrisome. However, it seems to be done mostly at S&P 500 size corporations. There’s a whole universe of investable companies where the ratio is much less worrisome. In no way does it seem isolated to banking within the S&P 500.



I’ve been thinking banks, similar to asset management, are an interesting pocket with reasonable valuations within the S&P 500 universe. But it is definitely possible I have been writing about the wrong end of banking and the small banks will do much better from here on out. I’m sticking to the idea the S&P is to be avoided but less convinced big banks are an exception to that general idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.