Calling Poloz's Bluff - Short Canadian Dollar

Charts point to meaningful risk reward opportunities to go short Canadian dollar at current levels against the US dollar, the euro, and the British pound.

If the price of crude oil flops, then the best bet would be to call his bluff and raise.

Poloz is bluffing - the recent interest rate hike by the BOC does not agree with BOC's own past assessment and neither does it agree with Canadian CPI figures.

Before we begin, we'd like to start with an update on our previous post - Long GBP/AUD.

We wrote in June:

Despite the risk we see on the daily time-frame, we like initiating a long position in this pair at current levels because of what we see in the hourly chart. There is a general rule of thumb in forex trading: "Gaps always close." Following the UK election results on June 8th this pair opened gap down by around 300 points. It had closed at around 1.72 and it opened at around 1.69. This gap hasn't been filled, to date. It is this that makes us feel comfortable initiating a long position using the 30 week simple moving average as our entry point. We have initiated a long position in this pair at 1.6658, targeting 1.75 and risking 1.60. Upon a successful close of the gap and a move to 1.72 however, we would be inclined to move our stop higher to 1.70 and most likely manage our risk going forward via a trailing stop. We look forward to providing an update on this trade as it plays out.

The pair rallied higher and indeed closed the aforementioned 'gap'. However, it wasn't able to find support and just as quickly gave back its gains. Our trailing stop protected us from a meaningful downside risk.

Two key takeaways we had from this trade:

The gap did close, so one should consider gaps to be their friend and have them on their side of the trade and not against them. No matter how high the probabilities of the trade working out may seem, every trade must eventually rest on sound risk management.

Short Canadian dollar ("CAD") - Calling Poloz's Bluff

Back in Jan-2015, the Bank of Canada (BOC) governor, Stephen Poloz, during his monetary policy press conference, outlined the bank's rationale for a rate cut and explained that the bank had relied on a framework in which their base case expectation for crude oil prices was that it would remain around $60 for the next two years, i.e. 2015-2017, and considering this base case that it was prudent to provide some support to the economy in the form of a rate cut to compensate for lower future oil revenues. As we all know, the reality for crude oil turned out to be quite different.

Here's how crude oil (OIL, UCO, DWT, SCO, DTO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILC, OTCPK:HZOZF) price has behaved since then:

At the most recent monetary policy meeting, the BOC hiked its policy interest rate by 25 bp; what makes it strange is that the year-over-year rate of growth of Canadian core CPI is the lowest it has been going as far back as the 80s! See chart below.

While the BOC hiked citing lesser slack in the economy, our suspicion is that the BOC is getting unnecessarily uncomfortable with the rate of growth of its money supply. M2 is now growing at a year over year rate of around 7.2%, a level not seen since 2010. Rate of growth of money supply shown in the chart below.

If velocity of money takes another leg lower, see chart below, then the about-to-be-engineered decrease in the rate of change of money supply alongside a decrease in the rate of change of velocity of money will surely spell doom for the already leveraged Canadian household, forcing Poloz to retrace his hike.

The Crude Oil Flop

US crude oil field production is around 9.4 million barrels per day, which is around the highest levels it has ever been. We are of the opinion that this number will continue to rise to new all time highs, which will not bode well for crude oil prices unless demand picks up in a meaningful way and so far we see no signs of a demand surprise to the upside.

The speculative community has been massively long WTI futures but as we have written in the past, there are two ways one can interpret this chart: 1) Speculators have over bought, 2) Commercials have over sold. To decipher what exactly is happening we need another tool: the ADF indicator.

The ADF Indicator:

The ADF indicator, which measures the difference between the rates of change of open interest and inventories, is at the highest levels it has ever been going back over a decade. The last time it was close to this level was in Sep-2013, roughly a year before crude oil prices halved from $100 to $50. We think history will repeat itself and crude oil prices will halve again from $50 to $25, we just don't know when this will unfold. Regardless, in our view the path of least resistance for both the ADF indicator and crude oil prices is downward.

If this scenario materializes there is no way the BOC will stay its course. Poloz's bluff will be called and the loonie will tick substantially lower.

Long EURO ("EUR") (FXE, EURS) , Short CAD - (FXC, CADS)

This pair is currently sitting around the 1.48 level and its chart is characterized by rising bottoms and an ascending moving average. With the European QE coming to an end if the BOC even exhibits remote traces of a hiker's remorse this pair could catapult over 1.60. We are long at current levels, risking 1.42 and targeting 1.60.

Long US dollar ("USD"), short CAD

This pair broke below a rising trend line and corrected substantially but has now come back to levels from which the trend originated. The pair is likely to consolidate for some time between resistance at 1.28 and support at 1.24 but eventually we think that this pair will resume its uptrend and break out above the 1.28 level. We have initiated a small long position around the 1.24 level and look forward to scaling it up as it breaks out above 1.28. We will hang our risk-hat for this trade around the 1.20 level, if this pair breaks below 1.20 on a sustained basis we will admit we were wrong and close out this position. We are targeting new highs in this pair.

Long British Pound ("GBP") (GBPS, GBB), Short CAD

This pair tried to break out of the 1.75 level and failed but has now come back to test important support level around 1.60, which happens to be a prior area of strong resistance and should now act as strong support. We are long around current levels, risking 1.55 and targeting a break above 1.75. Admittedly, we like this trade purely for technical reasons rather than fundamental ones.

Conclusion

Crude oil's price stabilization since early 2016 has led to a substantial unwinding of the CAD shorts, which has further fuelled strong rallies in all CAD pairs. In our view, this CAD rally is about to lose its steam; we have initiated short positions in CAD against the USD, the EUR, and the GBP. The main risk to our trades is that crude oil prices firm from here. While we think the chances of this are low, we will closely watch the crude oil market for signs of strength and continue to evolve our thinking should it be necessary.

Disclaimer: Rigel Mercantile Limited specializes in Macro/Value Research and Systematic Trading. The views expressed above are our discretionary ideas that we have arrived at using discretionary analysis and, therefore, are limited to our discretionary portfolios only. Our systematic strategies may or may not have a position (long or short) in the securities mentioned above. Under no circumstances should the information contained herein be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security or investment service. The information presented herein is presented in summary form and is, therefore, subject to qualification and further explanation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.