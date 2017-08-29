Everi Holdings Might Need To Settle Down A Bit

That leverage means there's still a case for further upside - but there's also some downside risk with second half growth guided to slow.

I really liked the late 2014 tie-up between Global Cash Access and Multimedia Games that became Everi Holdings (EVRI) in 2015. At one point last year, EVRI was my largest holding after I doubled down following an early 2016 decline to under $2.

But I wound up exiting my position late in 2016, after growth seemed to stall out. Given a rather large debt load following the Multimedia Games purchase, that growth seemed to bring a decent amount of risk into the picture. And with Everi's Games business stalling out, and the payments business long-stagnant, I was skeptical there was enough upside to compensate for the risk. And then about two months after I exited, EVRI took off:

Source: finviz.com

By finviz.com numbers, EVRI is the 10th-best performing stock with a market cap over $300 million in 2017. Fellow gaming equipment roll-up Scientific Games (SGMS) is 31st. But at the risk of sounding like sour grapes, I'm not terribly impressed with the performance so far - particularly in the games business.

Some of the key risks facing EVRI a year or so ago definitely have been assuaged. And the balance sheet looks to be in better shape. But EVRI's impressive performance over the last three quarters actually has been driven by the Payments segment - which generates a smaller percentage of profit and whose growth is guided to moderate over the second half. There have been some meaningful developments in terms of the balance sheet, notably through a recent debt refinancing, and the bull case isn't broken. But I still see EVRI as a risky play - even though I obviously was quite wrong last year.

558% Gains In 14 Months

A little over a year ago, EVRI traded near $1, hitting $1.15 on June 30, 2016. It's risen nearly sixfold from those levels. But from an enterprise basis, the valuation and the business haven't changed that much. The equity slice at those levels - barely $75 million at the bottom, against $1.1 billion in net debt - was so small that the EV/EBITDA multiple has only expanded from just over 6x to a current 7.57x on a trailing basis. Enterprise value itself has risen only about 36% over that period - but with a (very) modest reduction in net debt and that enterprise value expansion accruing to the equity slice, EVRI stock has jumped 558%.

What's interesting about the gains in valuation is that they're coming off a surprising and perhaps relatively unimpressive performance from the actual business. One reason I exited EVRI is because I thought the Games business had to be the driver of any gains - and I didn't think the business was healthy enough to drive much in the way of profit increases. And in fact, Games segment EBITDA declined (albeit by $0.4 million, or less than 1%) over the past twelve months.

The driver has been the Payments business - which is a pretty major surprise. Growth in that business historically had been linked to overall casino revenue growth, which this decade has stayed in the low single digits. With competition from providers like Global Payments Inc. (GPN) increasing and what was then still GCA walking away from Caesars Entertainment (CZR), there was basically no growth to speak of. 2010 revenue was $605 million. 2014 payments revenue was $586 million, down about 3% over the four-year period.

But Everi was able to drive 4.6% growth in 2015, and then a 5.5% increase in 2016. Portfolio acquisitions helped last year, per the 10-K. Everi also won business from new casinos, poached some existing business, raised fees and expanded into Canada early in 2016. As a result, segment EBITDA has jumped 20% in the last year after doing nothing for several years:

Source: Everi 2016 G2E presentation

That wasn't really the way it was supposed to work out for EVRI - but it did. The question now is what that means going forward.

Can Games Finally Grow?

The problem with the reliance on Payments is twofold. First, that business from a profit standpoint still is a smaller contributor, generating ~44% of trailing twelve-month EBITDA. As a result, 2016 consolidated profit actually declined year-over-year, with a ~5.5% increase in Payments not enough to offset a similar decline in Games.

The second problem is that it looks like Payments is coming back to Earth. Guidance in the Q2 release suggests mid-single-digit growth in Payments revenue and a modest compression in EBITDA margins. Comparisons get tougher, as CEO Mike Rumbolz explained on the Q2 conference call, with Everi lapping wins at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) National Harbor property in DC and the launch in Canada. As strong as the second half of 2016 was, the benefits over the last few quarters don't necessarily imply an inflection point in the overall business.

Everi has talked up compliance solution revenue, which has risen 52% in the first half year-over-year. But it hasn't broken out that figure, and two acquisitions related to that offering both were cited as immaterial in recent 10-K filings. Against nearly $700 million in trailing twelve-month segment revenue, I'm skeptical compliance can sustain an acceleration from multi-year growth trends, even at what are cited as higher margins.

It brings Everi back to where I thought it was a year ago: reliant on Games to drive consistent EBITDA growth. And that's very much a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the business has been a bit of a disappointment. Original consolidated EBITDA guidance for 2015 was $218-$228 million. Two years later, despite the strength in Payments, full-year guidance suggests a range of $209-$212 million.

On the other hand, the above-expected performance in Payments - which should be able to hold current profit levels, at least - suggests another level for EVRI if that business finally can gain some traction. And the big potential driver there is the so-called "replacement cycle" in slot machines. Former Everi CEO Ram Chary (as well as his counterpart Gavin Isaacs at SGMS, who departed a few months later) repeatedly argued that, eventually, casinos would have to replace aging machines - which would spike demand.

Those casinos have spent the last few years expanding margins through cost control and focusing on deleveraging over investments. When that cycle turned - and it had to at some point - there was a case for a significant amount of pent-up demand, and potentially a type of 'arms race' particularly among highly competitive regional properties.

And there was some evidence in Scientific Games' Q2 report that the cycle is starting to turn, with that company posting a 24% increase year-over-year in replacement deliveries and CEO Kevin Sheehan projecting a "measured, orderly strengthening over a number of years" on his company's Q2 conference call. So the bull case for EVRI becomes reasonably clear: if the company can benefit from that replacement cycle, the leverage on the balance sheet and maybe a bit more multiple expansion both suggest the run could continue.

Double-digit growth in Games adds $12-$13 million in EBITDA; even a low single-digit increase in Payments adds another $2-3 million. 8x ~$225 million in 2018 Adjusted EBITDA, a 0.4 turn expansion, less $1,050 million in net debt (note that all net debt figures also zero out settlement receivables and liabilities) implies an $11+ share price and another ~50% upside.

Meanwhile, some of the recent drags on the Games business look like they are finally abating. So-called Class II games (which actually are based on bingo, to satisfy federal law regarding tribal gaming) were Multimedia Games' former strength, and a new agreement with the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, announced in conjunction with Q2 results, secured placement of 4,300 Class II units for the next 83 months.

The loss of Class III units - over 2,300 at the same customer - has been a headwind to installed base numbers and win per unit per day. But Everi is guiding for the installed base to grow in 2H and win per day to stabilize by Q4. Those are two key factors in getting the Gaming business to grow again - and to drive EVRI's valuation higher.

But to be honest, I'm still not sold. There's some interesting opportunities, particularly in a Class II wide-area progressive (which is an innovation for that category). A Casablanca-branded slot is being rolled out to Class III, and appears to be getting a nice launch from Boyd Gaming (BYD). But the company's TournEvent product looks to have stalled out, with the product driving 20%+ of Multimedia Games revenue against what appears to be double-digit (10-20%) levels at the moment. There has been some help from casino openings, which don't look likely to repeat, barring a small order set to ship in Q4.

Admittedly, I've been too cautious with EVRI in the past, and too cautious in the US gaming space, which I largely abandoned last year (and has continued to rise, with operators moving up as well, albeit not to the same extent as SGMS and EVRI.) The story here most definitely has been de-risked (more on that in a moment), and the bull case is intact. But, personally, I'd like to see some actual, consistent growth in Games before jumping in, particularly at these levels. Because while EVRI still isn't particularly expensive, expectations are rising and I do see some potential downside risk.

Valuation

EVRI does trade at a 2-turn discount to SGMS, which now trades close to 10x EBITDA on an enterprise basis. I would argue that SGMS, which has more diversification and stronger businesses in slot manufacturing and an intriguing royalty play in Shuffle Master, deserves a premium. EVRI bulls might argue that a 3.7x leverage ratio looks much less risky than SGMS's 6.8x. Every turn expansion in EVRI's multiple adds about 40% to the stock price, which shows just how much sentiment matters here.

On a free cash flow basis, however, Everi still has a lot of work to do. Even the high end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance - $212 million barely covers cash interest expense of $82 million (pro forma for the refinancing) and $95-$105 million in capex (which includes placement fees with the Chickasaw Nation). Normalized free cash flow, even assuming zero cash taxes (which isn't that far off from recent numbers), is about $30 million, implying a ~17x multiple. That's a big number given the leverage and similar multiples in the operator space, which are in the high-single digits.

To be fair, that figure should improve, if only because placement fees will come down starting in Q4 of next year. With even mid-single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth, FCF can clear $50 million-plus on a normalized run-rate basis by 2H 2018, and deleveraging of the $1 billion-plus in debt can begin in earnest.

Meanwhile, the recent refinancing did a lot more than just save $8 million a year in interest (at least assuming LIBOR rates don't rise). Everi renegotiated covenants to give itself a bit more breathing room. Under the old agreement, Everi's leverage ratio stepped down each year, and by June 2018 Everi needed nearly $200 million in Adjusted EBITDA to satisfy that covenant. Against current guidance, that was likely - but not certain, with just a one- or two-quarter stumble bringing Everi too close for comfort.

The new agreement keeps the maximum secured leverage ratio at 5x through September of next year, and above 4.5x through the end of 2019. Whereas Everi a year ago on pace to trip the existing covenants, the company now appears to have plenty of room - and the stock appears to have one less risk.

All told, the story here has normalized quite a bit. Instead of looking like a high-risk/high-reward, and almost binary play, Everi now is a bit more of a mid- to long-term deleveraging/cash flow compounding type of play. But, obviously, the price of EVRI stock reflects that improvement. And Everi itself needs to grow profits for that story to play out. With second-half consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guided to decline modestly, and questions in Games, I'm not sure that growth can be counted on. And until that changes, I'll be on the sidelines, still regretting having sold last year.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.