If You Don't Have Much To Invest, Should You Just Skip It?

In the comment stream on a recent article of mine, a couple of comments had me scratching my head. The article titled "Which Stock Should I Pick For My Next Dividend Reinvestment?" was about my process for selecting a stock to buy with accumulated dividends. I reinvest dividends when they grow to $1000 in cash.

I was approaching that amount, and I thought it would be fun to write an article about how to select a stock to buy with the $1,000. The portfolio is worth about $106,000, so the reinvestment represented about 0.9% of the total.

After I announced in the comment stream that I had purchased Lowe’s (LOW) with the money, a commenter said this:

As you know David the selection/addition will have virtually no impact on your portfolio for quite some time. And likely very little impact even if you bring it to a 'full position'. You have to drastically overweight a position for it to have a great effect on the portfolio and break away from or move the underlying performance. That will be one of the lessons here.

Huh? The commenter seemed to be saying that, because the new purchase was small in relation to the size of the portfolio, and it would have no immediate dramatic impact, that there was a “lesson” to be learned. But what was the lesson?

Could the lesson be the utterly obvious point that if you make a small addition to a portfolio that is quite a bit larger than the investment, its impact on the portfolio will initially be small? Or was there an implication that if all you have is a little money to invest, it won’t have an immediate big impact, so you might as well not bother making the investment?

I asked the commenter for clarification.

Is the only “valid” investment one that has an immediate significant impact on a portfolio?

I didn’t think that could possibly be the lesson, but I wanted to know. If it were the lesson, that would seem to de-legitimize dripping, where investors automatically reinvest dividends as they come in. Those amounts are tiny. It would also seem to de-legitimize small investments by investors just starting out.

Here was the answer.

Just pointing out it will likely have little effect on your portfolio. But to be fair I don't know what you're looking for with this addition. If we are to evaluate the move we'd have to know what you are trying to accomplish. And you'd likely have to bring it up to a substantial position.

I’m thinking that this presents an opportunity for some Investing 101 concepts. I’m wondering if young investors, who are thinking about getting started in investing, get discouraged by comments like those. If you don’t have much to invest, should you simply not start? You’ll never get anywhere anyway?

Even for advanced investors with quite a bit saved up, is the “lesson” that when you’ve been successful for a while, there’s no benefit to continuing?

I truly hope that investors – young or old, beginners or veterans – do not feel that way.

If you are, say, 30, you’ve got a long runway ahead of you. For most investors, the process takes time to show results, time that is measured in years or decades, not months or weeks. It is certainly not measured by the immediate change in your account statement.

Even investors in their 50s or 60s, approaching retirement, still have many years ahead, during some of which they will be living off their investments. Should they just stop investing if they can only put away $500 or $1,000 a quarter?

I don’t think so. Sums like $50 a week (or less) are enough to get started when you are young, and enough to keep investing when you are nearer to retirement. They might sound ridiculously small compared to what you hope to accumulate by the time you retire, but everything you invest is a step toward your goal, especially if you play the scenarios out past the immediate impact on your account.

To me, the really important lessons are about persistence and compounding. Those are the Investing 101 concepts that are the genuine takeaways here.

At the risk of boring more experienced investors, let’s take a few minutes to go over compounding. It is a really important concept that even experienced investors forget about from time to time.

Definition: Compounding means earning money on money already earned.

Persistent compounding is like a snowball rolling down a hill. As the ball rolls, it picks up more snow at an increasing rate. The bigger the ball gets, the more snow it picks up. It will get bigger and bigger until something stops it. Alice Schroeder’s 2008 biography of Warren Buffett was entitled, The Snowball. It’s how he invests.

My $1,000 reinvestment, the one that sparked this conversation, was “money already earned.” In my Dividend Growth Portfolio, I collect dividends from companies that credit them to me. I wait until the total hits $1,000, and then I buy more shares of stock. At the current rate that dividends are coming in, that happens four times per year.

Those dividends are money already earned. It comes from companies that I previously bought, all of which issue dividends, all of which I collect. When the $1,000 trigger is hit, I reinvest the money into more shares of a stock that I already own, or I use it to start a new position.

That’s what I ended up doing in this particular example. I bought 13 shares of Lowe’s at what I considered to be a sale price. Lowe’s pays a dividend; it yields 2.3% at the moment.

How significant is this kind of investment process when followed persistently? To get an idea, I decided to look back and find an earlier re-investment of the same type, and trace what has become of it.

On November 21, 2011, I bought 32 shares of AT&T (T). I paid $28.40 per share, and the total cost was $909 for the shares and $10 for commission. We can use the calculator at Dividend Channel to see how that investment has done.

The graph shows the result of a $10,000 initial investment. Since my original investment was $909, my results are 909/10000 of what is shown, or 9.09% of the numbers in the display. The shape of the graph is exactly the same.

Applying the scaling factor, today my 32 shares are worth $1,216, or a price-only gain of about 32% in a little under 6 years.

But that’s not the full story. Since I bought them, the company has sent me $341 in dividends for those 32 shares. That’s an additional return of 38% on the same shares.

Total price + dividends return therefore is 70% in a little under 6 years. (Total return is shown as 72% in the graph. I attribute the difference to rounding errors and the fact that the graph allows for fractional shares on the purchase, leading it to compute results on 32.05 shares rather than the 32 I actually bought. I paid a few cents more per share than the starting price shown on the graph.)

That’s a decent return – about 9.8% per year – but it’s still not the whole story. We’ve only covered the money that the shares gained in price plus the money the company has sent me in dividends. I call that “total return vanilla,” because it does not include the impact of reinvesting the dividends.

Total return with dividends reinvested is “total return chocolate.” This is the return that most dividend growth investors actually make during their accumulation years, because they don’t spend the dividends, they reinvest them, often for decades prior to retirement.

I reinvested all the money I have received from AT&T. It hasn’t accumulated to $1,000 by itself, but it has been mixed in with money coming from other companies. Since 2011, I have made 3 or 4 re-investments per year, and AT&T’s dividends have been in the pot every time. All $341 has been reinvested.

I can’t trace where every dollar has gone precisely, because it’s been mixed in with other dividends. But we can calculate an approximate picture of the value of the AT&T money that has been mixed in with other investments.

Let’s say that I had dripped those dividends instead of accumulating them. Dripping means that I would have re-invested the money right back into AT&T automatically through my broker. All the dividends would have been reinvested. Here’s what that would have resulted in:

Using the factor of 9.09% to scale my actual results, we get the following picture.

RETURNS WITHOUT REINVESTMENT (VANILLA) RETURNS WITH REINVESTMENT (CHOCOLATE) Original shares purchased 32 32 Total shares now owned 32 43.2 (35% more) Original value $909 $909 Value now $1216 (34% gain) $1641 (80% gain) Original dividend rate per year on all shares owned $56.32 $56.32 Dividend rate now on all shares owned $62.72 (11% increase) $84.67 (50% increase) Total dividends collected in 5.8 years $341 $461 (35% more) Annual rate of return 9.8% 10.8%

Does this seem significant to you? My $909 investment near the end of 2011 has gained about 80% in value, some of which is now spread around the portfolio, because it was produced by AT&T’s dividend money being re-invested to purchase shares in other companies.

I believe that is significant.

The commenter could have made a similar comment about the AT&T transaction in 2011: Too small, no impact, not a full position. Yet as we see, in just six years, the little reinvestment in 2011 has had a significant impact on the portfolio, and it’s still going strong. It is helping the portfolio - and the income it generates - to grow.

I feel it’s almost like I am seeing a forest, and how a forest grows and expands, while he is focusing on one little new tree and ignoring its future potential as part of the forest.

I said earlier that I thought there are two lessons, persistence and compounding. We have just talked about compounding, and you can see that it is an iterative process. The original 32 shares of AT&T have sent me 23 dividend payouts in 5.8 years, and (after mixing with other dividends from other companies) they have been involved in about 22-23 reinvestments. The results displayed above would not have happened without the iterative reinvestment that puts the chocolate syrup on vanilla returns.

What could stop compounding in its tracks? A decision to stop investing would be one way. Such a decision might be based on an observation such as “… the selection/addition will have virtually no impact on your portfolio for quite some time.” That strikes me as self-defeating thinking.

One of the reasons that I trust my process and follow it is because I have planned out how to build my income stream for retirement. Through 9+ years, it is working. The re-investments along the way are like bricks in a wall. Each one may seem insignificant by itself, but you need each brick to complete the wall.

My suggestion would be to focus not on the small size of each brick – which will indeed be proportionately smaller as the wall gets bigger – but rather on the importance of each brick to the whole wall.

My answer to “I don't know what you're looking for with this addition” is: I’m building a wall. This is another brick in the wall.