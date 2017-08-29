Huntington Ingalls Industries: Real Growth Opportunities

Sales growth has been too low over the years. Now with its direct competitor General Dynamics struggling somewhat, Huntington Ingalls has the opportunity to pick up some growth speed.

The company has rather healthy operating margins, aided by its ability to carry out multi-year contracts that allow it to build ships more efficiently.

Huntington Ingalls has two things going its way, not being the one that built the two destroyers damaged in the recent crashes and having received a non-bidding Navy repair contract.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has one thing less to worry about these days, knowing that the U.S. Navy destroyers involved in the two latest crashes were built by someone else, a potential negative perception. Moreover, the company has been selected by the Navy to repair the USS Fitzgerald, the guided-missile destroyer damaged in the first collision. The company can certainly use this opportunity to boost its top-line sales, which are not in a comparably strong position for a defense contractor specializing in shipbuilding. With its margins already a notch higher among peers, more earnings would come through if the company could just pick up some growth speed.

Huntington Ingalls' primary competitor is General Dynamics Corp. (GD) whose Bath Iron Works shipbuilding unit built both the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain, the two destroyers badly damaged from the disastrous colliding with a container ship and oil tanker, respectively. Although building and design are not being blamed for the ships' sustaining such intense destructions, it's certainly not something favorable for General Dynamics to see its name directly associated with the two paralyzed battleships.

To be fair, destroyers are in their nature lightly armored, small warships to allow fast and high maneuverability. The fact that they are heavily armed with fire powers has no bearing to how they may be hit by another vessel. It remains to be seen what level of armor may be reconsidered in the repairs or even future designs. Regardless, This seemingly negative publicity could really cast a shadow over General Dynamics. But it looks more damaging that as the original shipbuilder, the company is not selected for the repair work by the Navy, which is looking for available capacity and the shortest period of time for the job.

All these could potentially weaken General Dynamics' position as a bigger defense contractor. Deriving only 26% of its total revenue from its marine systems business, General Dynamics' shipbuilding-related sales had a respectable $8.2 billion in 2016, compared to a lesser $7.1 billion for Huntington Ingalls, which is exclusively in shipbuilding. But any advantage General Dynamics still has over Huntington Ingalls may now subject to erosion. Sales of General Dynamics from its marine systems group increased by 9.6% in 2015, but only by 2.4% in 2016. Meanwhile, Huntington Ingalls has got to break away from its roughly 1% average annual sales growth rate.

However, Huntington Ingalls has scored higher on operating margins. The company's two shipbuilding divisions, Ingalls in Mississippi and Newport News in Virginia, had operating margins of 13.4% and 9.4% in 2016, respectively. On the other hand, General Dynamics' marine systems saw its operating margin gradually shrinking from 9.6% in 2014 to 9.1% in 2015 and most recently, to 8.8% in 2016. Huntington Ingalls believes that building multiple ships continuously has helped it chart the right course to reach the higher operating efficiency.

This has been especially true for the company's Ingalls Shipbuilding division, which in June 2013 won a U.S. Navy multi-year contract to build five guided-missile destroyers, making it possible to buy bulk material supplies and move workers laterally from ship to ship for better efficiency. In addition, the longer a contract runs, the more likely contract modifications for certain upgrades will occur, resulting in increased contract value. Ingalls Shipbuilding indeed received a contract modification in June this year, four years after being awarded the 2013 original contract, to incorporate some latest radar upgrades.

Having achieved higher operating margins, Huntington Ingalls now needs to worry about securing more shipbuilding contracts. The repair contract that the Ingalls division recently received from the Navy to work on the damaged USS Fitzgerald is no doubt a boost to its revenue, as the contract may cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Given its margins, the work can translate into additional earnings that could be as much as 10% of the company's current annual operating income. The situation may get even better for the company, considering the Navy is taking the repair opportunity to modernize the Fitzgerald, previously scheduled for the 2019 budget year.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding has a history of repairing damaged Navy ships. Past repairs include the highly publicized USS Cole, the destroyer of the same class as Fitzgerald and damaged from the 2000 Yemen booming. It's reasonable to believe that if the USS John S. McCain is later brought back to the U.S., the Ingalls shipyard is most likely where it will dry-dock. This would be another business opportunity for the company, though under a regrettable and tragic circumstance. Coupled with a lower valuation as compared to those of its peers, investors should look favorably on Huntington Ingalls with real growth opportunities amid a broader Navy buildup.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.