Axsome Therapeutics Sweetens The Deal For Investors

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple Phase 3 trials nearing interim data readouts, a market cap of approximately $112 million, and cash anticipated to last until 2019. When I last wrote about AXSM in May, I discussed the three Phase 3 clinical trials which are nearing data readouts (Figure 1). Since that time, AXSM has made further progress initiating another clinical trial and reporting Phase 1 data. The recent earnings report also provides us with an opportunity to review the company’s financials.

Figure 1: AXSM company pipeline. Data from AXS-02 in Q3 and Q4 are interim data whereas data with AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression are top-line data from the completion of the study.

Source: August 2017 corporate presentation. Dates of data readouts added by Biotech Beast.

AXS-05 has potential in Alzheimer's disease agitation

On July 17, 2017, AXSM issued a press release stating that the first patient had been enrolled in the ADVANCE-1 study, a Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation.

Alzheimer’s disease patients not only experience a progressive decrease in their cognitive abilities but also experience neuropsychiatric symptoms, including psychosis, agitation, and aggression. Antipsychotics are commonly prescribed for the treatment of these neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. However, their use is controversial because some argue that they are used to lighten the workload of healthcare by making the patient more manageable even if they turn the patient into a “zombie.” An additional issue with the use of antipsychotics to treat the neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia is less controversial and more outright concerning for everyone. Both first-generation antipsychotics (such as haloperidol) and newer second-generation antipsychotics (such as aripiprazole) carry a black box warning regarding the increased risk of mortality when used to treat psychosis in elderly patients with dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).

Figure 2: Both older and newer antipsychotics are associated with an increased risk of death when used to treat elderly patients suffering from psychosis associated with dementia.

Source: Prescribing information for Haldol (haloperidol) and Abilify (aripiprazole).

Unsurprisingly, due to the issues with antipsychotics, there has been much effort to test other drugs, which might ameliorate neuropsychiatric symptoms in dementia (including Alzheimer's disease). Slowing the cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease has proven difficult to achieve. Agitation, however, might be suppressed symptomatically, without needing to actually slow the underlying degenerative process that occurs. There are still more trials of drugs which are attempting to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease or provide improvements in cognition than there are trials targeting agitation, but AXSM has competitors in the space nonetheless, which require a review.

A lot more competition in the Alzheimer’s disease agitation space

A search of the clinicaltrials.gov database turned up 10 Phase 3 studies in Alzheimer's disease agitation which were recruiting/enrolling by invitation, not yet recruiting (planned), or currently active. Trials of drugs most likely to compete with AXS-05 are examined.



Figure 3: Screenshot from the search of the clinicaltrials.gov database.

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov database search

Citalopram and escitalopram: potential AXS-05 competitors of note

The CitAD trial was a double-blind trial of the antidepressant citalopram in 186 Alzheimer’s disease patients (94 assigned to citalopram, 92 assigned to placebo). The CitAD trial showed that citalopram reduces agitation in Alzheimer’s disease patients but also worsens cognition and prolongs the QT interval. A prolonged QT interval puts patients at risk of potentially life-threatening arrhythmias. At week 9 of the study, 78 percent of patients in the citalopram arm of the trial were taking 30 mg a day. It is known that lower doses of citalopram (20 or 10 mg) will result in a lower incidence of QT interval prolongation (and perhaps the effect of worsening cognition might go away too). While data from patients taking lower doses of citalopram in the trial suggest the drug is still effective for agitation, that data comes from very few patients. As such, the results of the CitAD trial are rather unsatisfying and highlight the need for follow-up studies.

The antidepressant escitalopram (one of the two isomers which make up citalopram) is now being run in a study known as the S-CitAD trial. Escitalopram does not prolong the QT interval quite as much as citalopram at equivalent doses, and so the S-CitAD trial has a good chance of replicating the positive effect on agitation seen with citalopram in the CitAD study, with a lesser incidence of QT interval prolongation. Luckily, for AXSM investors, the primary completion date for the S-CitAD trial is not until December, 2020, and so the results from S-CitAD are unlikely to rain on AXSM’s parade anytime soon. The current estimated primary completion date for AXSM's ADVANCE-1 study of AXS-05 is August 2019 suggesting that the results will arrive well before those from the S-CitAD study.

It might be hard for AXS-05 to compete with escitalopram, which is inexpensive (escitalopram has been available as a generic in the US since 2012), and clinicians are very familiar with the medication (it has seen widespread use in depression and anxiety). It is also possible that AXS-05 shows superior efficacy to citalopram (and potentially escitalopram if the S-CitAD study eventually produces positive results). Either way, it is reassuring for AXSM longs that the readout from the S-CitAD study is not arriving soon.

Brexpiprazole and ITI-007: newer atypical antipsychotics ahead of AXS-05

Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF) and Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF) have recently completed several Phase 3 trials on brexpiprazole, an atypical antipsychotic, in Alzheimer’s disease agitation. Brexpiprazole (brand name Rexulti) is currently approved for schizophrenia and as an adjunctive treatment for depression. Lundbeck announced results from the first two Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer’s disease agitation on May 2, 2017. In the first study, brexpiprazole was significantly better than placebo on the primary endpoint (the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory, CMAI) but not on a secondary endpoint, the Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Illness (CGI-S). In the second Phase 3 study, brexpiprazole was superior to placebo on the CGI-S but not the CMAI.

Figure 4: Lundbeck’s results in two Phase 3 studies with brexpiprazole in Alzheimer’s disease agitation.

Source: Lundbeck Investor & Analyst Presentation

Perhaps because the drug missed the primary endpoint in this second study, but the results are fairly positive overall, Lundbeck notes that it plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the results. I feel there is a high chance the FDA will advise Lundbeck to submit an NDA. This would mean the FDA plans to eventually approve the drug provided an in-depth look at the data doesn’t turn up anything the FDA doesn’t like. Lundbeck notes in the May 2 press release that the rate of mortality was low (0.86%) during the study (about 700 patients total, approximately six deaths) and that none of the deaths were considered to be related to treatment. With the total number of deaths in the study so low, it is unfortunately possible that there were four in the brexpiprazole arms and two in the placebo arm (or worse). If there were three deaths in each arm, or more in the placebo arm than the brexpiprazole arm, I feel the company would have disclosed this. In examining the clinical data with brexpiprazole, the FDA will have to decide whether the drug is superior to older atypical antispychotics like aripiprazole. An approval from the FDA would represent an endorsement of the drug's efficacy and safety, and brexpiprazole might become the standard of care, potentially a year before the ADVANCE-1 study from AXS-05 ever reads out.

Somewhat similar to brexpiprazole is Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) ITI-007, another atypical antipsychotic. It is believed that ITI-007, however, unlike other atypical antipsychotics, will not carry the same increased risk of diabetes or cardiovascular disease since a Phase 3 trial of the drug in schizophrenia found little incidence of weight gain nor changes in cholesterol levels. Whether or not the drug will have any efficacy in the indication of Alzheimer’s disease agitation remains to be seen. A Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 360 Alzheimer’s disease patients is underway with an estimated completion date of August 2018, results should come shortly afterwards.

Both brexpiprazole and ITI-007 are even newer atypical antipsychotics than the ones which earned antipsychotics a black box warning for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms in dementia patients. Still, I feel any company marketing an atypical antipsychotic will have to work hard to convince prescribing physicians and the FDA that there is no need for concern when using these drugs in elderly patients with Alzheimer's disease. For example, it is not clear if brexpiprazole would carry a black box warning for increased mortality in elderly patients with dementia.

Despite the fact it is only Phase 2, I will briefly mention Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) which is running SERENE, a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of pimavanserin (currently approved for Parkinson’s disease psychosis) in the indication of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s disease. The primary completion date of June 2019 and the study completion date a month later in July means we will likely hear results from ACAD before AXSM, contingent on ACAD being able to enroll patients at the expected rate. There is, however, no guarantee that pimavanserin, an inverse agonist of the 5-HT2A and 5-HT2C receptor, should be useful for Alzheimer’s disease agitation. While antipsychotics are typically inverse agonists of the 5-HT2A receptor, they are also antagonists or partial agonists of D2 dopamine receptors. There is no guarantee that inverse agonism of the 5-HT2A receptor alone without an action at D2 dopamine receptors (as seen with pimavanserin) will be effective.

Avanir’s Nuedexta and AVP-786 help predict the potential of AXS-05

Avanir Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Otsuka) is also developing AVP-786 for the indication of Alzheimer’s disease agitation. Avanir currently markets Nuedexta (dextromethorphan with quinidine) for the treatment of pseudobulbar affect (NYSE:PBA) which is a condition where patients with certain neurological conditions (including Alzheimer’s disease) or following a stroke, experience involuntary episodes of crying or laughing. Avanir’s AVP-786 is a combination of deuterated dextromethorphan (deuteration slows metabolism of dextromethorphan) and quinidine (which is used at a low dose and also slows metabolism of dextromethorphan). AVP-786 is thus quite similar to AXS-05 which contains dextromethorphan with bupropion (bupropion slows metabolism of dextromethorphan). The difference between AVP-786 and AXS-05 is the fact that quinidine does not really have a central nervous system action which might contribute to the efficacy of AVP-786 (rather quinidine is used to treat certain arrhythmias).

Figure 5: Three drugs which have undergone or are undergoing development for Alzheimer’s disease agitation. Avanir has positive results with Nuedexta but will instead develop AVP-786 which uses deuterated dextromethorphan (deuterium is an isotope of hydrogen which slows metabolism of the drug, but has minimal influence on the drug's action). AXS-05 uses bupropion instead of quinidine to slow metabolism of dextromethorphan.

Source: Table constructed by Biotech Beast. Information sourced from corporate presentations from Otsuka and AXSM.

Avanir previously published positive results (in the Journal of the American Medical Association) from a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of dextromethorphan-quinidine (Nuedexta) in 220 patients with Alzheimer’s disease agitation. The dosing of patients in the treatment arm of the study began with dextromethorphan-quinidine (20mg/10mg) once daily, which was increased to twice daily after one week, and then increased again to (30 mg/10 mg) twice daily by week four of treatment. The combination was significantly better than placebo on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) Agitation/Aggression domain subscale, reducing scores by 46% compared to a 24% decrease with placebo. The company notes that the combination was generally well tolerated, a statement that was criticized in a letter to the editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association. The letter notes that the rate of falls in the dextromethorphan-quinidine group was 8.6% compared to 3.9% with placebo and that while data from previous trials of the combination in pseudobulbar affect have been inconsistent with regards to falls, dizziness was consistently noted to be greater than placebo.

AVP-786 and AXS-05 will have different side-effect profiles

Avanir will now develop deuterated dextromethorphan-quinidine (AVP-786), instead of Nuedexta, which allows a lower dose of quinidine, for the indication of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease. The last US patents for AVP-786 expire in the US in 2030 whereas Nuedexta’s US patent expires in 2026 providing an additional motive for Avanir’s development of AVP-786. Reducing the dose of quinidine probably will not address the apparently increased incidence of falls which are likely due to the action of dextromethorphan within the central nervous system. The use of lower doses of quinidine will, however, lower the potential for interaction with other drugs and reduce side effects from quinidine itself. The prescribing information for Nuedexta carries no black box warning, but the list of contraindications and warnings carries many items which are the result of quinidine (such as the potential for quinidine induced low platelet count, hypersensitivity or hepatotoxicity). The label also notes the potential of the drug to prolong the QT interval which may limit prescribing to patients who are already taking another drug which prolongs the QT interval. Reducing the dose of quinidine will not likely have these items removed from the label, but Avanir would no doubt be able to point out the reduced dose of quinidine when marketing the drug in comparison to Nuedexta.

Avanir will likely be marketing AVP-786 (should it succeed in clinical trials for agitation) to many of the same physicians who are the target of the marketing team for Nuedexta (neurologists, geriatric physicians, and psychiatrists). This gives Avanir an advantage over other players like AXSM who are new to the Alzheimer’s disease space. Avanir can take advantage of physicians pre-existing knowledge of Nuedexta to explain the benefits of AVP-786 which may then increase the willingness of physicians to prescribe the drug. AXSM may, however, also be able to exploit physician’s knowledge of Nuedexta/AVP-786 since AXS-05 is somewhat similar. AXSM will also be able to note the absence of quinidine from its drug in any marketing efforts. It is worth noting that bupropion will of course have its own side-effects. Although the side-effect profile of AXS-05 as a whole is currently unknown, information on AXS-05’s side-effects may come in Q1’18 from the STRIDE-1 trial of AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression.

AVP-786 and AXS-05 may have similar efficacy profiles

It is unclear if AXSM’s AXS-05 might differ in terms of efficacy to Avanir’s AVP-786 based on the mechanism of action of these drugs. While bupropion adds dopamine reuptake inhibition and antagonism of nicotinic acetylcholine receptors to the action of AXS-05, none of these are listed as relevant mechanisms in Alzheimer’s disease agitation by an expert quoted by AXSM.

NMDA receptor antagonism, sigma-1 receptor agonism, and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition may be relevant mechanisms in this condition [Agitation in Alzheimer’s disease]. – Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, Professor of Neurology, and Director of the Center for Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience, at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, July 17 AXSM press release.

The first of two Phase 3 studies (and a 3rd long-term extension study) of AVP-786 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation has a study completion date of July 2018, so results can be expected shortly after. On the one hand, a positive result will reaffirm that dextromethorphan in the presence of an inhibitor of its metabolism (quinidine in this case) is effective for Alzheimer’s disease agitation and would likely predict future success for AXS-05 in the same indication. On the other hand, a positive result with AVP-786 confirms that AXSM will be beaten to market by yet another drug in the Alzheimer’s disease agitation space.

Figure 6: Info-graphic showing the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease (including agitation) in the US alone, now and in the future.

Source: AXSM company website.

While the competition in the Alzheimer's disease agitation space is quite fierce, there is plenty of room for AXSM, given there are millions of patients in the US alone. With a very similar mechanism of action to Nuedexta, AXS-05 has a good chance of success in ADVANCE-1. The differentiated side-effect profile should allow AXSM to steal market share if the drug is eventually approved many years from now even if AVP-786 is already on the market.

AXS-06 update

On July 25, 2017, AXSM announced positive Phase 1 results from a trial of AXS-06 in healthy volunteers. AXS-06 is a combination of the proton-pump inhibitor esomeprazole and the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. The coadministration of esomeprazole with an NSAID reduces the risk of gastro-intestinal ulcers which would otherwise require the patient to discontinue the NSAID. AXS-06 uses Axsome’s Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex (MoSEIC™) technology which speeds up the absorption of meloxicam. Standard meloxicam is slowly absorbed, and so this delays the time to onset of pain relief when the drug is initiated. AXSM notes that the median time to maximum plasma concentration of meloxicam for AXS-06 was 0.5 hours, compared to 4.5 hours for standard meloxicam. AXS-06 also reached therapeutic concentrations significantly faster than standard meloxicam and achieved significantly higher maximum concentrations. AXSM notes in the July 25 press release that based on guidance received from the FDA previously it feels AXS-06 is now Phase 3 ready. Investors will have to wait for details on the Phase 3 program for AXS-06, but an improvement on what has been a very popular NSAID (meloxicam) would have potential in many inflammatory pain conditions.

Financial situation

The recent earnings report August 9 allows us to provide an update on the cash situation. Net loss for Q2’17 was $7.1 million (compared to $8 million in Q1’17). Cash is at $38 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipates that the current cash is sufficient to support operations into Q1’19. By that point, I speculate the company would be undertaking regulatory and potentially pre-launch activities should any of the current Phase 3 studies succeed. An offering will be likely following positive data from any of the Phase 3 studies the company is running to fund these regulatory and marketing activities. The company notes 23,610,967 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 4, 2017, in the recent 10-Q which at a price of $4.75 (close on Monday, August 28) corresponds to a market cap of $112 million. The company has the ability to draw (contingent upon certain clinical and financial milestones) an additional $10 million from a loan with the Silicon Valley Bank (on top of $10 million already drawn). The interest only repayment period for the loan ends November 2017, unless AXSM draws upon the additional funds, and the expected repayments will be $3.33 million in 2018.

Recommendation

Previously, I had recommended AXSM as a short to mid-term catalyst play with data expected in Q3’17, Q4’17, and Q1’18 from three Phase 3 trials. I was particularly bullish on AXSM heading into Q4 with data from AXS-02 in complex regional pain syndrome expected. With the progress we are seeing from the company’s pipeline (recently initiated Phase 2/3 ADVANCE study and AXS-06 Phase 1 data), I feel more confident in recommending a longer term position in AXSM. The company has three promising drugs, doesn’t burn cash like it is going out of fashion, and communicates clearly with investors. For example, AXSM doubled down on the timing of expected readouts of Phase 3 data in the press release for the recent earnings report. I wrote recently about Omeros Corporation (OMER) another biotech which has in the past been so poor with regards to communication that it has drawn accusations of fraud and certainly knows how to burn money too. With OMER, I felt comfortable recommending only a short-term catalyst play and don’t consider it a buy and forget stock. AXSM probably doesn’t rise to the level of buy and forget either (I can’t think of a biotech that does, the thesis needs reconsideration too often). AXSM does, however, deserve to be given a bit more of a chance to run than most speculative biotechs I write about. As such, I would now recommend holding beyond the readout of results from the complex regional pain syndrome trial in Q4’17 where I might have previously suggested investors sell and move on.

Risks

Although developing treatments for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease might seem to be a lower risk strategy than attempting to improve cognition, there have still been plenty of failures in the space. Trials of both donepezil (already used to improve cognition in Alzheimer’s disease) and valproate (commonly used to treat epilepsy) in Alzheimer’s disease agitation both failed. In 2016 Alkermes (ALKS) discontinued development of ALKS 7119 an NMDA receptor antagonist and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (note the similarity of this mechanism of action to AXS-05, AVP-786, Nuedexta) in the indication of Alzheimer’s disease agitation due to unfavorable tolerability results. An interim analysis of AXSM’s Phase 2/3 ADVANCE study might show futility leading the company to abandon its efforts with AXS05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation causing the stock to drop. The near-term risk of course relates to data readouts from the company's Phase 3 trials expected in Q3 and Q4 this year, as well as Q1'18. Poor results in any of these indications may cause the stock to drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.