Fulton Financial Looking To Fulfill Its Potential

Sentiment towards a sector has an under-appreciated influence in individual stock performance, and I think Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is a case in point. The last year has been pretty mixed for this Pennsylvania-based bank, but its performance has been pretty close to that of Provident (NYSE:PFS) and Valley (NYSE:VLY), with the wider group of Northeast/Mid-Atlantic comparables largely bracketed by S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB). All told, these banks have been benefiting from improving loan demand, improving spreads, and a healthy credit environment, even though they operate in a region with less population and household income growth potential than perennial favorites like Texas, Florida, and the Southeast.

In the specific case of Fulton, this is an interesting time for the bank, as I feel it is teetering on the edge of some significant developments. These aren't make-or-break in the sense of “will this company still be here in five years?”, but rather will have a lot to do with whether the company can reverse a recent multiyear trend of lackluster profitability relative to its peer group. Getting out from under a consent decree, driving additional consolidation (internal and external), and reaping the benefits of its asset sensitivity and expanding lending capacity could all support meaningfully higher returns, but reversals on these drivers could shrink the multiple and drive underperformance.

Waiting For A Regulatory “All Clear”

Many banks have run afoul of Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance requirements in recent years, including well-known and well-respected banks like U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and Fulton has been operating under consent decrees tied to this matter since 2014. While management had initially hoped to resolve these consent decrees in 2016, Fulton has found what many banks have found – putting these issues to bed can take a lot longer than you would think at the start. Average resolution times have been running around 30 months and creeping upward, and there is still no resolution for Fulton as of this writing.

Management has been somewhat guarded in its guidance on this matter – a product, I think, of the fact that management only has just so much visibility into the process and there is an element of “oh, one more thing...” from the regulators when it comes to the process. Still, I am cautiously optimistic that the bank will be able to announce that it has cleared this process before year-end.

This matters on multiple levels. Fulton isn't looking at large fines or other punitive measures, but the bank is blocked from acquiring other banks while under the consent decree and there are likewise meaningful (and in some cases prohibitive) restrictions on introducing new products. Fulton would like to get back into the M&A game, having been on the sidelines for more than 10 years, and act as a consolidator in core/key markets like Pennsylvania, but that cannot happen unless/until the BSA/AML situation is resolved.

Addressing this issue has likewise led to inflated costs for the bank in the form of additional personnel, additional spending on systems, and additional spending on outside consultants. The additional personnel will likely remain, and some ongoing incremental IT spending will likely be required, but the consulting expenses should shrink noticeably. While a few million dollars in expenses doesn't sound like a lot, banking is an industry that pays a lot of attention to the numbers to the right of the decimal place and saving a couple of pennies per share in EPS terms matters (bank stocks can move meaningfully on beats/misses of a “few pennies”).

An additional cost tied into the BSA/AML matter has to do with the structure of the bank. While Fulton has run itself with an outwardly decentralized model (trying to preserve a “small town” feel), it has been trying to integrate and consolidate more behind the scenes. The bank still has six different charters, which means dealing with different primary regulators and in many cases having to spend more on compliance-type issues. Collapsing down to a single charter won't be a windfall (and it will lead to higher FDIC costs), but it should allow for additional back-office slimming without really altering the nature of the customer relationships (or threatening its relative attractive deposit costs).

M&A The Next Big Step

Fulton has seen more than a little disruption on its doorstep, with BB&T (NYSE:BBT) making two acquisitions in its core region, as well as transactions involving First Niagara/Key (NYSE:KEY) and FNB/Metro. That hasn't been all bad – oftentimes these deals give incumbents like Fulton the opportunity to lure away lending officers and depositors that are jostled loose in the combinations. And such has been the case for Fulton.

Still, Fulton would like to contribute to the disruption with some M&A of its own. Fulton is a primarily rural operator for the most part, and it has top-five deposit shares in about one-quarter of its footprint. Management would like that number to be higher, as there are meaningful synergies as you gain share in a market (you can close branches and cut costs faster than you'll lose deposits), and I expect Fulton to look to acquire smaller banks in its footprint (probably in the $500 million to $5 billion asset range) once it is clear of the consent orders. While Fulton may not have the reputation that BB&T has for acquiring banks and stripping out costs, buying into its own footprint should offer some meaningful synergy/accretion opportunities and a value-creating option for its excess capital.

What's more, once you exceed certain size breakpoints, it becomes more cost-effective to get bigger – the compliance demands are what they are, so it is more profitable to have more assets once you exceed those thresholds. With Fulton already well over $10 billion in assets, but well short of $50 billion, adding assets should offer a little better leverage to its compliance costs.

Growing The Old Fashioned Way

M&A may be the more exciting driver, but Fulton can also do better with its core operators. Fulton is one of the most asset-sensitive banks in its peer group; a 100bp upward move in rates would drive an estimated net interest income change of nearly 6% - more than double the peer group average. Couple that with lower costs (less spending on BSA/AML remediation, collapsing down the charters, etc.), and you have the potential for some meaningful leverage on the income line, particularly when you compare recent net interest margins in the 3.2% to 3.3% range to the 3.5%-plus that were more commonplace in the bank's history.

At the same time, Fulton isn't exactly slouching when it comes to loan growth. Loans grew around 6% to 7% yoy through 2016, but that growth rate has moved up to 8%. Some of this is a product of healthy demand in markets like commercial real estate (where the bank saw 11% yoy growth in the second quarter), as well as limitations on over-exposed rivals, but I believe some of it is also a byproduct of a concerted effort to hire more revenue-producing relationship managers/loan officers in recent quarters.

Fulton has been adding personnel in C&I lending, leasing, SBA, specialty ag, and mortgage banking, and it seems to be having an effect. Fulton has certainly been outgrowing peers/rivals/comps like Valley, People's United (NASDAQ:PBCT), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) in terms of loan growth, and areas like leasing have been quite strong.

There are some definite “buts” to consider, though. First, Fulton has been lagging many of its peers in recent years in terms of margins and returns; some of that is due to its higher sensitivity (it got hurt worse by lower rates) and BSA/AML spending, but not all of it. Fulton needs to rebuild trust and confidence that it is an above-average operator, particularly if former ROA targets of 1.3% and above (versus 0.94% and 0.92% in recent quarters) are to be seen as attainable.

Second, lending growth has slowed across the board recently and it remains to be seen if Fulton can continue to deliver high single-digit loan growth if that weak backdrop persists (or gets worse). Third, credit is about as good as it can get, with non-performing assets and charge-offs below long-term averages. Last and not least, that same asset sensitivity that could propel earnings growth could also bite Fulton if the economy slows and the expected rate increases don't materialize – right now the average expectation is that Fulton can get back to 3.5%-ish NIMs in 2019, but falling short of that would certainly hit the future share price.

The Opportunity

Fulton is a familiar story to me in many respects – a bank that has focused more on rural markets, built a loan book more skewed to commercial lending, and funded itself largely with core deposits. Add in some M&A opportunities and it's a solid enough story. Should the current administration make some headway with proposals to reduce corporate taxes and/or regulatory burden on banks, that would be incrementally positive for Fulton.

All of that said, I need to see the bank deliver on some of those aforementioned drivers to get excited about the prospects. I think the bank can get to 10% ROE over the next five years and to around 12% over the next decade, supporting double-digit earnings growth, but that's already in the stock. Get the NIM above 3.6% and the efficiency ratio below the high 50%'s, though, and things get a lot more interesting. Likewise with the right deal(s) in the footprint – namely, the opportunity to become top-five in additional markets/MSAs/counties and strip out costs. As an aside, I could also see Fulton as a seller – it's one of the largest independents left standing in Pennsylvania, but it could also do a smaller deal to monetize non-core/sub-scale operations in Delaware and Virginia.

I think a mid-teens price is fair as things are today, but successfully resolving the BSA/AML matter and consolidating its charters could be worth another dollar or two. The impact of M&A is harder to gauge, as deal size, valuation, and the nature of the assets all matter significantly. Skipping ahead and making some assumptions, a high teens to $20 fair value could be in play if things go right over the next year or two.

The Bottom Line

Admittedly, 10% to 15% upside (excluding dividends) is not huge, but we're talking about a bank here and not a software company or a biotech. Given where valuations are, I'd say the positive levers and potential upside at Fulton are better than average. Still, that bullishness needs to be tempered by the reality that, as things are today, Fulton is not that cheap – in other words, buying Fulton today is not a call that the Street isn't fairly judging the bank for what it is today, it's a call that management will drive better than expected performance in the quarters and years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.