The Perfect Stock In The World?

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) is one of the best stocks out there. The current price is rather salty but I still consider the company as a strong buy (and hold). As a result, I just bought 350 shares at a price of $50.05.

Alcohol, coffee, sugar and tobacco can be considered as one of the most addictive legal substances in the world. Some of them can even be considered as 'sinful' or unethical. I have stumbled recently upon more and more articles and statements from financial market experts that ethical investing is a sound investment strategy. That is unfortunately not true. For instance, a recent study from Aalto University bluntly crushes this common misconception.

The author of the study among others came into a conclusion that 'sin stocks' have outperformed the market by 4.7% annually during 1985-2015. This is a lot. If this were not enough, the annual outperformance has increased to 16.3% during 2008-2015. I am quite confident this will continue in the future. It is actually not that hard to grasp the idea why these type of companies tend to do so well. It is because people are so addicted to these products that the demand for them is very smooth and price sensitivity is inelastic. The latter means that price increases do not lower the demand as much.

I already own Hershey (NYSE:HSY), which covers the sugar segment and now Brown-Forman, which covers the alcohol segment. I have already had a small position in the company since the beginning of the year but I initiated a full position only recently which makes Brown-Forman now by far the biggest holding in my portfolio. Next year I am planning to invest in one of the major tobacco companies (most likely in British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI)).

Apart from the fact that 'sin' stocks have historically performed so well, what was the fundamental reason behind the purchase? Strong cash flow generation, exceptionally lucrative margins and a stable constant currency top line growth were each playing their part for sure.

There were actually three triggers that caused me to buy Brown-Forman just before the Q1 report: the management decision to enter the fast growing single malt Scotch whisky market, weaker dollar and expected free cash flow expansion. Brown-Forman purchased the BenRiach Distillery Company Limited for approximately $341 million at the end of 2016. The purchased company generated during 2016 fiscal year around a $55 million revenue and a pre-tax profit of $15 million. That is for sure quite a hefty price tag for a purchase.

This market is currently very fragmented due to a large amount of both local and global players. In addition, as the product life cycle in today's business environment is getting ever shorter, this is forcing the market players to launch new products. However, in the single malt whiskey market, the main problem is the lack of properly aged Scotch whiskey. This should provide support for price increases. In addition, a fragmented market provides a nice playground for further bolt-on acquisitions.

The purchased brands GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh are all located in the ultra-premium segment meaning Brown-Forman should have better pricing power than in the lower segments. The whiskey market has usually five different price segments. These are value, premium, high-end premium and super premium.

The fifth one is called the ultra-premium segment where bottle prices can start even from $150 depending on age. The single malt Scotch whiskey segment can be considered to outgrow the general alcohol market. When you add on top of this the fact that Brown-Forman is focusing on taking these brands to the next level, this focus can be expected to create even more shareholder wealth in the long term.

When you look at how the dollar has weakened during this year, this can be expected to give a nice boost to the bottom line. I was trying to find the documentation where Brown-Forman management gave exact guidelines about how much a 10% decline in US dollar increases EPS, but could not find it.

If I recall correctly, a 10% decline in USD was accompanied roughly with a 5 cent increase in EPS. As the dollar has weakened around 10% since the Q4, one could expect an EPS of $1.85-$1.95 for 2018 fiscal year, which means a P/E of 27. However, looking at the recent share price development, the weaker dollar has already been priced into the stock.

Figure 1. EUR/USD

Source: Yahoo Finance

Figure 2. BF.B share price

Source: Yahoo Finance

In addition, as Brown-Forman is expecting after 2018 to expand free cash flow margins, existing investors might need to prepare for double-digit growth in paid dividends during the next years as the payout ratio is currently only 52%.

In short, I see Brown-Forman as a solid 'sin' stock, which should be left to gather dust in any portfolio for decades. I sure intend to do so.