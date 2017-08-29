Who Wants To Be A Contrarian?

As with all contrarian trades, if you're wrong the whole world will be asking you what you were thinking.

This is effectively a bet that everyone is being too pessimistic.

If you are looking to go against the proverbial grain, then I've got a trade for you.

So you want to be a contrarian?

Good for you. And I'll tell you how you can go about it.

On Tuesday morning, Treasury (TLT) yields dove to 2017 lows. I'm sure you can guess why (hint: it's got something to do with North Korea):

Going into this year, "short USTs" (TBT) was one of the consensus trades and indeed, people continued to pile into it, even as they shouted about how crowded it was.

Here's a snapshot of BofAML client sentiment regarding crowded trades from early January:

(BofAML)

And here's how people were positioned in TY:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

Compare that to current spec positioning:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

That's a remarkable reversal in 8 months, and the long in TY is now at more than 2 standard deviations.

Meanwhile, here's the curve:

There is quite literally nothing left in rates as far as the reflationary euphoria that we saw late last year. The market is completely pricing out the prospects for this administration's growth-friendly agenda.

Exogenous risk-off shocks like what we got on Monday evening from the Korean peninsula only add to the bull case for Treasurys. Here's Bloomberg's Anchalee Worrachate:

U.S. Treasury yield curves have flattened this year, with the 2y10y spread down to 79 basis points today from this year's peak of 128 basis points in January. I prefer to look at the 5y/30y curve, which is 102 bps today compared with 120 in February. Does that look too flat to be justified by fundamentals? Probably so. The narrowing of the spread was was driven by both domestic and global factors, which capped longer-term yields. The probability of a government shutdown has increased. Investors faded Trumpflation trades as doubt grew over his administration's ability to pass any growth-boosting legislations. Haven demand picked up amid simmering North Korean tensions.

Those are just the facts. There is no other way to interpret this.

So, if you believe that tax reform and/or fiscal stimulus have any hope whatsoever of passing in the U.S., and if you think geopolitical jitters are little more than bumps in the road exacerbated by hyperbolic reporting, then by all means, be a contrarian and short Treasurys.

You may even get lucky and get a fillip from Fed balance sheet normalization.

Of course as with all contrarian trades, if you're wrong then the entire world is going to be asking you what you were thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.