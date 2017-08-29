Time To Gobble Up Prospect Capital's 10%+ Yield?

I am watching the projected gap down pre-market action on Prospect Capital (PSEC) after a disappointing earnings miss. The price is down only modestly despite the 28% dividend cut announced yesterday. The share price had dropped precipitously over the past month leading up to the announcement - perhaps already pricing in a cut to the distribution. Is now the time to buy shares and secure a 10% yield?

No. It’s not.

Prospect Capital is the quintessential case study of why not to chase high yield. Whenever the yield on an issuance looks too good to be true, it is. Unfortunately, dividend investors are drawn to the name since the company entices investors with its monthly dividend and market-trouncing yield. But I know a dog when I see one, and when you lie with dogs, don’t be surprised when you wind up with fleas. And the fleas you will collect if you stay in this name long enough are steep losses to your capital and shrinking dividends.

Image

They say bad habits are hard to break and Prospect has a bad habit of not meeting net investment income (NII) in addition to declines in NAV. You’ll notice a pretty distinct trend play out as earnings numbers shrink practically each quarter. Below is a chart detailing numbers from mid-2014 through today:

Image

Not the most inspiring stuff. Quarterly net investment income shrank from $91M last year to $69M today. On a per share basis, NII dropped commensurately from $0.26 to $0.19 in the same time frame. If you do the math, you will see that the 28% reduction in the dividend simply followed suit.

Prospect operates as a business development company (BDC) lending money to other companies. Prospect is active in 34 different industries with the two largest being private equity finance and structured credit. Similar to REITs, BDCs deliver generous dividends since they distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders. Retirees often seek a few of these instruments to juice their portfolio since interest rates remain near historic lows. However, BDCs are riskier than traditional banks and while they may thrive in a booming economy, they will suffer even more in a slowdown.

To contrast with a more conventional bank, New York Community Bank (NYCB) has .22% of all loans classified as non-performing. See the chart below to compare with Prospect:

Prospect Capital’s investor presentation

If Prospect is at 2.5% with the economy humming along, imagine where that number will head in a recession. Even in the midst of the Great Recession, NYCB topped out at 2.6% non-performing loans (2010) to provide some comparison.

Fool Me Once: Shame on You

Reading through Prospect’s investor presentation it’s easy to see why dividend investors are lured into the trap. Take a look at this image touting the incredible dividend returns of PSEC:

What this image fails to take into account is the amount of dividend cuts and capital losses investors have endured if they held the stock through that same period. Let me spare you the trouble. Prospect opened at $15.00 at its IPO in 2004. Dividends initially grew until the Great Recession where the dividend was slashed 27% from $1.64 annually to $1.20.

Fool Me Twice: Shame on Me

The dividend ticked up slightly for a time to $1.32 before another 25% cut occurred in late December 2014 to $1 annually. Some investors swooped in to buy once more, eager to collect the 11% yield. Insiders purchased shares hoping to instill confidence in the name and increase share price. That worked for a time until last month when Prospect began to sell off anticipating the next round of dividend cut.

Fool Me Three Times: For Pete’s Sake!

Which leads us to yesterday’s latest dividend cut adding insult to injury. Or at this point perhaps it is insult, injury, and no insurance. The dividend is now $0.72 per year. That’s good for a 4.8% yield on cost at the IPO price of $15.00. Pretty pathetic really. The dividend dropped 56% in the past 7 years. And to top it off share price is declining in tandem:

Chart courtesy of Charles Schwab

The share price has dropped 55% from the IPO. Each time investors sensed an opportunity, it was another false alarm and just a small delay before another round of deterioration.

Conclusion:

Past is not always prologue, but yield chasers have enough information to notice a specific pattern at play. Management has proven repeatedly not up to the task. In exaggerated sell-offs, a swing trader can make a pretty decent return buying and selling this name. But buy and hold dividend investors should stay far away. Prospect is not worthy of your investment dollars and the latest cut is no temporary malaise but rather a rubber stamp in a predictable downward spiral.

Prospect Capital should include a disclaimer in their presentations: buyer beware.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.