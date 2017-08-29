Finish Line Makes Itself Uninvestable

Shares of Finish Line (FINL) was recently falling around 18% on the back of horrible preliminary Q2 results and even worse guidance. The firm saw revenue decline 3.3% y/y driven by a 4.6% decline in comp store sales, finishing the quarter with $469 million in sales. Even worse, the company announced a “shareholder rights plan” to prevent any accumulator of stock from acquiring the company—suggesting, in my view, that Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY) may have started making takeover threats. Clearly, I was wrong about the company stabilizing in Q1, though the results are consistent with what I would have expected after Foot Locker’s (FL) poor quarter.

Given declining comps, and management that is likely going to be unfriendly to shareholders, I think the stock is univestable, though I may become interested as it will inevitably flirt with trading at book value over the next few months. Let’s take a look at the high-level performance and the “shareholder rights” plan.

Q2 – Heavy Discounting Crushes Margins

At first blush, Finish Line’s 4.6% negative comp looks stronger than Foot Locker’s 6% decline—however, I think we are likely to see a steeper decline in gross margin, due to Finish Line’s net income guidance of $0.08-0.12 per share, which implies mid-point net income of just $4 million—a decline of about 88% y/y. Finish Line similarly implied a huge reduction in inventories of 7-8% y/y, suggesting the company took price down aggressively to move older styles. In my research, I have found Finish Line to be more promotional than Foot Locker, particularly online and with Jordan product.

Much like Foot Locker, I do not believe Finish Line is much of an Amazon (AMZN) victim; rather, Finish Line is a victim of a boring footwear marketplace with adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) innovating while Nike (NKE) languishes, looking to maximize profitability by sticking with limited styles in nearly unlimited colors. Finish Line is even more heavily concentrated on Nike, with 71% (vs. 68% for FL) of sales coming from the brand in fiscal year 2017. This also explains why Finish Line may have needed to more aggressively markdown product. I generally believe that Foot Locker gets stronger Ultra Boost and NMD allocations than Finish Line, though Finish Line’s exclusive Pure Boost line likely performed well in Q2.

Going forward, full-year guidance was slashed by over 50%, with earnings expected to total $0.50-0.60 compared to prior guidance of $1.12-1.23. Though a significant guidance reduction, I believe earnings could fall even further if the winter selection continues to be uninspiring.

Shareholder “rights” Plan

Most embarrassingly, Finish Line’s board of directors decided to insulate themselves from angry shareholders by adopting a “rights” plan. The plan essentially blocks any individual shareholder from acquiring more than 12.5% of the company without triggering extremely dilutive securities. It will also prevent Sports Direct from acquiring additional shares beyond its current 29.6% economic stake (inclusive of derivatives). I think Sports Direct has made clear its interest in acquiring Finish Line, and I think Chairman Glen Lyon and CEO Sam Sato want nothing to do with a buyout offer.

Given management’s past blunders and poor track record of capital allocation, there is absolutely no reason why we should trust those in charge to allocate capital effectively. In fact, given the industry headwinds and competitive nature, it would probably make a lot of sense for shareholders to sell either to a strategic like Foot Locker or a private equity firm. I do not believe that is on the table at this point, and I would be terrified that management will not accept even a fair buyout offer.

What’s Next?

Given the terrible results, poor guidance, and incredibly poor decision by management to prevent a takeover, I want nothing to do with this company. I continue to prefer owning Foot Locker at its current valuation, though I am not particularly bullish on Foot Locker’s near-term prospects. Finish Line, Hibbett (HIBB), and Big 5 (BGFV) may all become cheap enough to warrant a basket cigar butt approach, but prices remain a bit too high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.