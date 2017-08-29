Lower Prices At Whole Foods Is Bad News For Sprouts

The stock will eventually find a bottom, but the valuation still has a ways to come down.

SFM could be one of the biggest losers in the grocer world.

That isn't good for grocers, because it implies negative comps, margin compression, and earnings degradation in the future.

Amazon is going to change the grocery space like it changed the mall retail space.

Here's a shocking headline. Lower prices at Whole Foods Market (WFM) is a bad thing for Sprouts Farmer's Market (SFM). The market has already reacted quite violently to Amazon (AMZN) aggressively discounting WFM prices. SFM stock has fallen from $24 to under $20 in a matter of days. While contrarian investors may look at this as an opportunity to buy an oversold name (and they may be right in the short term), we think that SFM stock will only grind lower in the long term as the grocery space begins to look more and more like the mall retail space.

SFM data by YCharts

At the heart of the issue is that once largely Amazon-proof grocers are now getting Amazoned. That means that what happened in the mall retail world is about to happen in the grocery world. Amazon will cut prices. Consumer dollars will shift en masse away from traditional grocers. Margins will get sliced. Earnings will tumble.

It won't be pretty for grocers over the next several quarters, and grocers without a distinguishing value prop will lose biggest. For years, SFM's value prop was organic and healthy food at a reasonable price. The "reasonable price" aspect is what really drove traffic.

But now, the new Whole Foods has essentially the exact same value prop: organic and healthy food at a reasonable price. In this sense, SFM's once unique value prop has now been more-or-less commoditized.

So then it comes down to location. With both SFM and WFM now offering the same value prop, consumers will choose whichever grocer is closer in order to maximize convenience. SFM has 278 stores in 15 states, so the grocer really lacks the scale and reach to use location as an advantage. In fact, WFM has more stores (444 stores in 42 states), so its more likely that a Whole Foods Market is closer to your house than a Sprouts Farmer Market.

Because SFM's value prop plunges the grocer into direct competition with WFM and SFM lacks the scale to use location as an advantage, we see SFM as one of the grocers most negatively impacted by the new Whole Foods, much like teen retailers were the retailers most negatively impacted by the Amazon-led downfall of the mall. Because we think the grocery space will start to look like the mall retail space over the next several quarters, we believe it is appropriate to start comparing SFM to a handful of teen retailers.

That isn't a total gloom and doom comp. Indeed, teen retail actually started bouncing in a big way recently as it looks like some of these retailers may have found an operational bottom.

That implies that SFM will find a bottom, too.

But not for a while. SFM isn't terribly cheap around 11x trailing EBITDA with long-term earnings growth estimates of around 12%.

SFM EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

That is far more expensive than where teen retailers traded before they started to bounce. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is finally starting to bounce, but it's trading at 4x EBITDA with 8% earnings growth estimates.

AEO EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is also finally starting to bounce, but its trading around 5x EBITDA with 14% earnings growth estimates.

ANF EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The same is true if you look at Tilly's (TLYS), Express (EXPR), and Urban Outfitters (URBN), all of whom trade between 2.3x and 5.4x trailing EBITDA.

TLYS EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Teen retailers are bouncing, but it wasn't until their multiples got to sub-6x that their stock prices started rebounding.

We think the same thing will happen with SFM. Amazon is going to change the grocery space like it changed the mall retail space. Grocers without differentiation from the new Whole Foods will be the biggest losers. SFM finds itself in that category, and we think this stock is due for even further multiple compression over the next several quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, ANF, AEO, EXPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.