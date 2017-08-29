A Fundamental Analysis Of FNB Corp.

In my search for a high-quality U.S. based financial stock I came across FNB Corp. (FNB) by screening for high trading volume and a respectable dividend yield. In this article I’d like to discuss whether one should consider going long or short on this position by performing a fundamental analysis. The company is a regional bank based in Pittsburgh, PA and has three lines of business: banking, lending, and wealth management.

Drivers of Performance

Given that the majority of FNB’s business comes from lending, its financials and stock performance are mostly driven by the success of its loan portfolio and prevailing interest rates. Current macroeconomic trends support a bullish view on the financial sector as consumer spending is increasing, national unemployment is decreasing, and the Fed plans to continue monetary policy to raise interest rates. There is also a fairly strong correlation between FNB’s stock price and 10 year treasury yields. This makes sense as higher interest rates make for more profitable loans for the bank all else equal.

Fundamental Analysis of Earnings and Lending Activities

The company has been performing well overall according to several metrics. From a profitability standpoint, they’ve posted YoY top and bottom-line growth for a few years and have met or exceeded analyst EPS expectations.

Furthermore, they are also posting growing Net Interest Income (NII) figures being up 22.74% from 2015. This key statistic measures the net remainder from loan interest received and interest paid to customers for deposits. As shown in the graphic below, not only is the bank’s core business activity growing, they are doing so at a faster pace than their peers.

FNB is also outclassing other banks on a national level in Net Interest Margin. NIM measures how profitable a bank’s lending activities are. FNB posted a 2017 Q2 NIM of 3.18 compared to 3.13 for all U.S. banks according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Wall Street Journal)

(Source: YCharts)

Quality of earnings

While the bank has posted impressive growth numbers, the question becomes how much risk they’re taking in their loan portfolio to achieve these figures. To assess the quality of their earnings and the health of their balance sheet, we’re going to explore various ratios.

In their latest 10-K report, management has said they’ve been making concerted efforts to reduce the risk of their loan portfolio through conservative underwriting. For example, requiring higher FICO scores, strong credit history, and stricter debt to income ratios. To their credit, the bad loan percentage (non-performing loans/total loans) has decreased each year and is less than the national average of 1.32%.

Furthermore, non-performing assets have stayed relatively consistent but the bank has been expensing out more loan loss provisions each year. Despite this, their earnings have been growing. Ideally the ratio should be closer to 1 to 1 but is trending in the right direction having grown each of the last 5 years.

Consistent with their conservative risk tolerance, the bank doesn't seem to be overly leveraged with an Assets to Equity Ratio of 8.49%. Being conservatively financed is a boon to the stock as they have more funds available to invest as opposed to debt service. Accordingly, they have taken advantage of opportunities with the purchase of Yadkin Bank.

(Source: Original Image – Data from 2016 10-K)

(Source: FNB 2016 10-K)

Valuation

Considering the strong fundamentals and how efficient the stock market is, FNB’s valuation metrics are surprising. The bank seems like a bargain relative to its peers and the market with lower P/E and P/B Ratios (S and P 500 stands at 24.35 and 3.11, respectively). It also has a PEG ratio of 1.13. Regardless of whether the stock is being overlooked because it’s a small regional bank or investors are not confident in future prospects, the analysis shows that the balance sheet is healthy and that earnings aren’t being artificially boosted.

Sustainability of Dividends

An attractive feature of the stock is that it has paid a consistent dividend that is currently yielding a modest 1.67% yield. Considering today’s low interest rate environment, investors favor equities with some cash flow. Also, with a conservative dividend payout ratio of 60% and the low Dividend to FCF Ratios displayed below, the dividend certainly appears to be sustainable.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Wall Street Journal)

Conclusion

Although there is growing concern over a potential real estate bubble, lenders have significantly tightened lending standards since the financial crisis and the results are showing with decreasing defaults and non-performing loans. Seeing how the majority of FNB’s loan portfolio is secured real estate and the bank has a conservative risk tolerance, the fundamentals indicate a buying opportunity. Further, being an interest rate sensitive position, investors can effectively hedge their bets with exposure to treasuries.