Gilead Looks To Become The White Knight Of CAR-T

On Monday, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced that it would pay $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma (KITE). This was a significant deal, because the last time Gilead made a large acquisition was back in 2011. That is when the company spent about $11 billion to acquire Pharmasset. That move put Gilead on the top for many years, because its treatment was revolutionary for the Hepatitis C space. Since then, Gilead has dabbled with smaller purchases like buying NASH disease companies. The problem was that investors were looking for the company to get back to significant growth. This new acquisition will likely do that in my opinion. Immunotherapy drugs are starting to work better than other form of cancer treatments. Investors were waiting for a long time for Gilead to make a move with all the cash that it had. The day has finally come, and I think it is something that will drive growth.

Major Deal Finally Accomplished

Gilead had agreed to acquire Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion or $180 per share in cash. It seems that the company really wanted to acquire Kite, because it paid a 29% premium from Friday's closing price. I can't say that Gilead made a bad move by paying as much as it did. That is because Kite, in my opinion, was one of the main leaders in cancer immunotherapy technology known as Chimeric antigen receptor ((CAR-T)). Why is this new type of technology important? It is because it activates T-cells in the body to group up, locate, and eradicate cancerous cells. What the company does is take a patient's white blood cells out of the body. It finds and activates T-cells that will be reintroduced back into the patient's body. Once it gets the the activation process right, it expands on the amount of activated T-cells. Such T-cells are then reintroduced back into the body after being engineered. At that point, the engineered T-cells are trained to seek out and destroy only cancerous cells. To understand this process, one must know how the T-cells are engineered. A patient's cells are infused with a CAR gene before being introduced into the body. This newly infused T-cell becomes a CAR engineered T-cell. When this newly engineered CAR-T cell connects to a cancerous cell through its surface it releases molecules. These molecules cause the cancerous cell to go under apoptosis (programmed cell death). The reason why a body's own immune system doesn't eradicate cancer to begin with is because of two reasons. The first reason is because normal T-cells in a person's immune system don't have enough fighting force to combat all the cancerous cells (weaker in nature). Secondly, a majority of T-cells don't bind to and recognize the antigen of a cancerous cell's surface. That is why Kite has been quite successful with everything that it has done to date in the CAR-T space.

Lead Candidate

In my opinion, this acquisition was a no brainer for Gilead Sciences. That is because it really doesn't have to do a lot of heavy lifting to capitalize on its purchase. Kite Pharma has already submitted a rolling BLA for its lead candidate known as axi-cel (formerly known as KTE-C19). It is also near completion to receiving approval of this product for the European market as well. Kite is near approval for axi-cel to treat patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). This could end up being an important treatment option for patients, because a lot of them are ineligible for stem-cell transplant therapy. Most successful cases with NHL work with a combination approach of chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation. That is where relapsed or refractory comes in. Relapsed refers to patients that responded to treatment, but then the cancer returns. Refractory means that the cancer is staying the same or getting worse. The BLA filing and Europe filing are on the premise of positive phase 2 results observed in the ZUMA-1 trial. This phase 2 trial recruited a total of 101 patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Patients in the trial were just dosed with axi-cel. The primary endpoint of the study was to observe an objective response rate (ORR) in patients that took Kite's therapy. The primary endpoint of the study was met very easily. That is because the objective response rate was 82%, with a p-value of p < 0.0001. So, how did Kite achieve good results. Remember above where the technology portion was talked about. Axi-cel works in NHL by having T-cells engineered with a CAR that targets the antigen CD19. With CD19 being greatly expressed in B-cell lymphomas and leukemia (both blood cancers), axi-cel was able to induce T-cells to cause apoptosis on cancerous cells. With these results on hand, it is my opinion that axi-cel will likely be approved to treat the NHL patient population.

Potential Competitor

It is good thing that Kite is nearing approval for its axi-cel product, but there is a competitor that is slightly ahead. That competitor is known as Novartis (NVS) and back in July 12th of this year, it received a positive panel recommendation for its own CAR-T therapy CTL019. More about that positive panel recommendation can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Novartis Wins FDA Panel Backing For New CAR-T Therapy Treatment." In that article I mainly discussed about CTL019 and its goal for potentially being the first CAR-T therapy to be approved by the FDA. Novartis is seeking approval sometime in October for patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Kite Pharma is gunning for approval for its therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma sometime in November of this year. Both companies are seeking approval for blood cancers. While the targets are different for now, eventually they could both go after the same cancer targets. Whose therapy ends up reigning supreme in the end remains to be seen, but it won't be an easy battle for Gilead.

Prior Success

One can argue that Gilead paid way too much to acquire Kite Pharma. Although, when pointing to the success of Gilead's Hepatitis C assets this deal should be considered a goldmine. Back in 2011, Gilead shelled out $11 billion or $139 per share to acquire Pharmasset. The premium price Gilead paid to acquire Pharmasset was 89%. At that time, most analysts were saying that the company paid way too much. In addition, they thought the acquisition wouldn't pay off. This time around again, analysts have quickly gone to criticize the company for not buying something of immediate value. I'm on the opinion that Gilead did the right thing acquiring Kite Pharma. That is because long-term growth is more important for the future of a company than instant satisfaction. Gilead could have bought any company with an already FDA approved product, but there can be no guarantee that such a move would have paid off. Acquiring Kite Pharma was a better move, because the future of cancer treatment lies with CAR-T therapies. Looking back at the Pharmasset purchase, it was a wise decision by Gilead's management team. That is because all of Gilead's Hepatitis C drugs have generated the company massive amounts of revenue. Total year sales for the company in 2013, from all products, was $11.2 billion. With first full year sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi, Gilead ran up to $24.9 billion in full revenue in 2014. That is a massive growth after just one full year sales for both of those products. Even better, in 2015 Gilead total sales grew to $32 billion. Of that $32 billion, $19 billion came from Hepatitis C sales. Sales have been slowing for the Hep C franchise lately, but the company still produces a good amount of revenue from it. Sales have been slowing due to competition from other HCV drug companies such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA). Gilead is still doing pretty well with its HCV franchise. When it reported earnings for its second-quarter 2017, it said that total HCV product sales were $2.9 billion. That is lower than the prior year, during the same period, where it reported HCV sales of $4 billion. Even with sales dropping, the company still continues to generate a good amount of revenue with its Hep C franchise. Patients with axi-cel achieved an overwhelmingly high objective response rate, but were not completely cured. Therefore, this time around I feel that Gilead Sciences won't fall into the same trap as it did with its Hepatitis C franchise.

Backup Plan

Gilead probably isn't pinning all its hopes on its Kite Pharma acquisition. It has made moves in the past few years to entrench itself in the NASH space. NASH stands for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is a fatty liver disease, that is considered to be one of the next blockbuster targets in the pharmaceutical industry. That is because the NASH market could reach $40 billion by 2025. Early data from one of its NASH candidates, GS-0796, showed that it could block formation of fat in the liver. These were good preliminary results of the drug, but one thing to keep in mind is that the trial was very small with only 10 patients. The drug blocked the formation of new fat in the liver by 29% over a 12-week period. The drug was also able to show that it could reduce liver fat by the end of the trial by 43%. The liver fibrosis (scarring) reduction was barely significant in this small study, but a larger study will be needed to assess that finding fully. If this program continues to advance it will be another good drug candidate for Gilead. Two of the main contenders for the NASH space are Genfit (GNFT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT).

Market Opportunity

Sales in the CAR-T space will take time, but eventually the sector will continue to grow. Analysts predict that worldwide sales for axi-cel could reach $1.7 billion in 2022. According to the American Cancer Society, NHL is one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States. It accounts for around 4% of all cancers. It estimated that 72,240 people will be diagnosed with NHL this year. Around 20,140 people will die from the cancer. That's why it is imperative that axi-cel gets approved for marketing as soon as possible.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the competing CAR-T therapy from Novartis. Eventually, CTL019 could end up targeting NHL. That means that Gilead would have to fend off this competitor if it hopes to cling on to its revenue in the NHL space. Another risk is that there is no way of knowing whether or not Gilead will make its money back on the acquisition of Kite. Paying $11.9 billion might pay off in the long-term, but in the short-term sales from Gilead might not be up to par.

Conclusion

The purchase of Kite Pharma by Gilead lays the foundation for a strong oncology program. In my opinion, the company needed to acquire something to continue to drive value for itself and investors. That is especially true as the Hepatitis C franchise is starting to drop off in sales. The NASH candidates that Gilead has acquired over the years, might act as the next catalysts of growth for it. Gilead remains a strong buy, even after the acquisition of Kite Pharma. I feel that the Kite acquisition is more than enough to drive value. That is because Kite is near three approvals for blood and bone marrow cancers, and has multiple ongoing trials in three other blood cancers.

