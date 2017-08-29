Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Is Rising With The Copper Price, Is The Company A Buy?

The discussions between Freeport-McMoRan and the Indonesian Government seem to be getting some good results and both parties will benefit when a deal is completed.

Freeport-McMoRan total return under-performed the Dow for my 55.8 month test period by -107.02% which is really bad but a double in price in the next two years is possible.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend for 4 of the last 10 years with the hope of a dividend return within the year.

Freeport-McMoRan growth can continue to recover with more to come with strong cash flow as the copper price continues to go up.

This article is about Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and why it's a buy for the value turnaround investor for its great cash flow. Freeport-McMoRan is 1.24% of the Good Business Portfolio and will be held since it is at a starter position and has good prospects to return to normal growth in coming years.

Fundamentals of Freeport-McMoRan will be reviewed in the following topics below the Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in the Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Freeport-McMoRan passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines - a poor score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Freeport-McMoRan fails my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years with no dividend being paid at present. The good cash flow is increasing with the price of copper and the debt reduction has reduced interest expense. It's even possible for the company to reinstate a dividend as the company returns to normal operations after the oil/gas purchase. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FCX easily passes that guideline. Freeport-McMoRan is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $20.4 Billion. The size of Freeport-McMoRan plus its cash flow of $5 Billion (at today's copper price) give it the ability to increase the business going forward and restart dividends. See graphic below in this section. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 86.0% easily meets my requirement with strong growth to come soon. My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period, FCX fails this guideline but has the potential to double in the next few years. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $4,600 today. This makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has future growth potential as the copper price rises and a deal at Grasberg is made. One of my guidelines is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Freeport-McMoRan 's S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $17.0, passing the guideline. Freeport-McMoRan 's price is presently 12% below the target. FCX is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making FCX a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has great prospects as its core business gets back to where it was before going into the oil/gas business. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is not now. There is no dividend right now but the growth of the company can be sustained due to FCX's strong cash flow returning. the Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FCX interesting is the strong cash flow to propel FCX forward again, the Grasberg settlement and a possible dividend restatement.

Source: Earnings call Slides for FCX 2nd quarter

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

the Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. FCX's total return greatly under-performed the Dow baseline in my 55.8 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.8 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of -40.53% makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back. Freeport-McMoRan presently does not pay a dividend but with the strong cash flow returning it may be able to start the dividend up again.

Company Name 55.8 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Freeport-McMoRan -40.53% -107.02% 0.0%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Freeport-McMoRan has a poor chart, doing not much until they went into the oil/gas business then it collapsed. FCX is now starting to recover with debt coming down and cash flow increasing.

FCX data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 25, 2017, Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.17 that missed expected by $0.03 and was higher compared to last year of $-0.23. Total revenue was higher at $3.71 Billion up by 11.4% year over year and beat expected by $40 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line missing expected but top line increased year over year and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and the analyst expect $0.31 compared to last year at $0.18 a increase. Because of the increasing price of copper the cash flow will increase and I project earnings that beat at $0.35.

Business Overview

Freeport-McMoRan is one of largest mining companies in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America. "

Over all Freeport-McMoRan is a business with a excellent CAGR projected growth that follows the copper market long term in a good economy. FCX really likes a good economy. With President Trump wanting to decrease corporate taxes now is a good time to start a position in FCX.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.1%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 25, 2017 earnings call, Richard C. Adkerson ( Chief Executive Officer) said:

Good morning, everyone. Want to give you an update of where our company stands right now. I got to tell you, we've had a high degree of optimism about our business as we're here in the midst of 2017. As we do before every earnings call, we had our global operating team together last week. Red Conger's here, Mike Kendrick's here and Mark Johnson is on the call. And our team is really focused, continue to execute our plans, looking forward to the future and analyzing where our company is going to ultimately grow from this great set of assets that we have. But we've all focused on cost management and you can see the results of that, good achievement with that. We've got ongoing capital discipline. We've got a portfolio of growth projects that we're doing work to prepare ourselves for future investments, but we're not committing to projects now, which is common across the copper industry worldwide. There's still enough of an uncertainty in the global economy and that's keeping people from going in and investing heavily on growth projects, but we've got a good set of them that we're going to be prepared to invest in the future and we're convinced that the world is going to need that copper. We have some issues to continue to talk about in Indonesia, but we've made a lot of progress there. And we do have a degree of optimism about our work with the government, about operationally how we're dealing with our labor issues that's been issues for us during the first half of the year and making progress. Kathleen pointed out that we have reduced our debt since we set our targets in early - going into 2016. At that time, we said we were going to try to reduce debt by $5 billion to $10 billion over the two-year period ending year-end 2017. To-date, it's been $9.5 billion. As Kathleen said, to-date, we've generated significantly higher cash flow than our capital expending, well over $1 billion. So, we've already achieved our target. We're going to continue to generate cash to reduce debt."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Freeport-McMoRan and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the projections of cash flow for a change in prices looking forward. The recent increase in copper price from the FCX sales price (first quarter) is $0.40 adding over $1 Billion in cash flow from the first quarter to the end of the second quarter.

Source: Earnings call Slides for FCX 2nd quarter

Takeaways

Freeport-McMoRan is an investment choice for the value turnaround investor with good cash flow that can get the business growing again. FCX is a starter position at 1.24% of the Good Business Portfolio. The portfolio did buy some FCX shares when the price was $4, the value of the FCX assets was obviously much greater than $4/share, the position will be held waiting for the Indonesian Government deal to be completed then the position may be increased.

I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Wrote some HOG September 8, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.5% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. The earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

the Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in the Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is being to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on the Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in the Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, DLR, EOS, IR, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.