A Look At U.S. Financial Conditions

The Bloomberg U.S. Financial Conditions Index (BFCIUS) has proven quite popular with market participants who desired to get a quick reading of the overall health of the financial sector. It provides a daily measure of the relative strength/weakness of the U.S. money, bond and equity markets. As such, it's considered by many investors as a reliable barometer of bank lending conditions and the overall availability of credit.

BFCIUS has certainly proven its worth over the past decade. It was one of the indicators which gave a leading signal prior to the 2008 credit crash, and its signals have frequently preceded moves, up and down, in the U.S. equity market over the last several years.

Unfortunately, Bloomberg L.P. no longer provides this index free of charge to the public as it is part of the company's proprietary data service for paying customers. There is, however, a useful proxy which can be even more sensitive to immediate-term changes in U.S. financial conditions. While its construction is dissimilar to the BFCIUS in many ways, it has proven to be an even more reliable indication of changes in U.S. financial market conditions.

The indicator I refer to is known simply as the Financial Conditions Average (FCA). It is constructed by simply averaging the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, where each component of this average is given an equal weighting.

The rationale behind the inclusion of the bank and broker/dealer stocks in the FCA is their tendency to lead the SPX at critical junctures. Indeed, the financial sector stocks are acutely sensitive to tidal shifts in the broad market which aren't always readily apparent in the conventional stock indices such as the Dow and the Nasdaq. Bank stocks are also reflections of banking sector profitability, since bank stock prices contain all known information impacting the current and future profitability of lending institutions. They are therefore a useful proxy for discerning the overall health of U.S. banks.

Even more useful is the corporate credit spread component in the FCA. High-yield spreads are particularly sensitive to the underlying health of the economy, which makes them particularly useful when measuring shifts in the financial market winds. Credit spreads were also one of the valuable tools which warn investors of unsound lending conditions and are therefore essential to a healthy U.S. financial market condition.

Here is what the FCA looks like as of Aug. 28, the latest day for which data is available. The index peaked before turning down several days prior to the Aug. 10 plunge in the S&P 500. This is the expected behavior of an index composed of such financially sensitive elements.

Source: Created by author.

Despite the sharp pullback in the Financial Conditions Average, the intermediate-term upward trend which was established earlier this year is still clearly intact. From this observation we can assume that there is no imminent danger in U.S. financial conditions, otherwise the deterioration in the FCA would be far greater than it is.

Short-term financial conditions, meanwhile, are judged to be stable based on the refusal of the FCA to penetrate beneath its August correction low. As long as this low remains intact, short-term financial conditions should continue to stabilize and gradually strengthen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.