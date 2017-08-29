Big Lots: Solid Growth Retailer Trading At A Low Price

Big Lots (BIG) is a retailer that is withstanding the Amazon (AMZN) threat pretty well so far. Investors get juicy shareholder returns and solid growth from this rather small company, coupled with an inexpensive valuation.

Many retailers have problems with their comps sales, but Big Lots is so far performing well on that front, despite trends towards a growing portion of sales being made online:

After a weak 2013 Big Lots has increased its comps every year since, and with its most recent results the company reported another sizeable comps gain. For retailers increasing comparable store sales are a huge plus, as they offer the potential for margin expansion: Fixed costs are flat at each existing store, higher sales (and thus higher gross earnings) thus lift each store's operating earnings by an overproportionally large amount.

The effect of that can be seen in Big Lots' second quarter results:

Despite revenues growing by a little less than two percent, the company's earnings per share number grew massively, rising by a whopping 29% from last year's level of $0.51 per share.

This was partially due to better margins (due to the operating leverage effect explained above), but also due to a decline in the company's share count:

Big Lots' diluted share count was down by 1.45 million (or three percent) over the last year -- this is quite solid already, as it is enough to push the company's EPS up by three percent as well, but the current pace of the company's buybacks is even stronger than what we see at first sight: Big Lots has announced its new buyback program in February 2017, thus the decline we see in the above image is the result of just half a year worth of buybacks. Since most of those buybacks happened during the second quarter, we can expect the third quarter share count to be even lower than the 43.6 million we see above -- since that number is not the share count at the end of the quarter, but rather the weighted average for all three months.

Big Lots' share repurchase program for 2017 allows for the buyback of up to $150 million worth of stock, which doesn't sound like much, but which is a very sizeable amount relative to the company's size:

BIG Market Cap data by YCharts

With a market capitalization of $2.1 billion the company can repurchase a little bit more than seven percent of its shares this year -- this alone would boost its earnings per share by high single digits, even without any net income growth at all.

For the next two quarters Big Lots is quite positive: The company expects comps sales increases by low single digits in Q3 as well as in Q4, and expects this year's total earnings per share to grow at a mid teens rate to $4.20.

BIG data by YCharts

Big Lots is thus a little bit more conservative than the analyst consensus right now, but even if Big Lots only earns $4.20 per share this year, the current valuation would be quite low: Shares are trading at 11.6 times this year's earnings in that scenario.

That would be an okay valuation if Big Lots was having operational troubles like so many other retailers, but for a company that expects its earnings per share growth rate to hit 15% this year that is a really low valuation. When we factor in that Big Lots has a very clean balance sheet (its long term debt of $230 million is just barely higher than the company's annual cash flows) and that the company returns a lot of cash to its owners, then Big Lots looks like a compelling pick in the retail industry. The company's dividend yielding 2.1% is a nice bonus, but not a big reason to own the stock -- for income focused investors there are better stocks in the market, I believe, Big Lots is primarily interesting for those seeking capital appreciation or total returns.

Takeaway

Due to its low prices and product portfolio (which includes bulky items such as furniture) Big Lots seems rather safe from the e-commerce threat, and the company's comps sales point to the same direction.

Big Lots profits from great operating leverage, which the company can utilize to generate strong earnings growth rates. Coupled with high shareholder returns (mainly through share repurchases), a strong balance sheet and a quite inexpensive valuation Big Lots looks like a company that could deliver sizable share price gains over the next couple of years, with a market beating dividend yield of 2.1% on top of that.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.