Lumber Liquidators: Here We Go Again

Lumber Liquidators (LL) has gone through a tremendously volatile period in the past three years as I'm not sure 'roller coaster' even adequately describes the action. I've been very bearish for a long time on LL as its fundamentals deteriorated massively but have since started to recover. The share price, however, has rocketed higher to nearly $40 on virtually no news. The second quarter report was the latest catalyst for the moonshot higher and while things are unequivocally getting better, the sheer rapidity with which this thing has moved higher gives me pause.

Before I go any further, I fully acknowledge that the last time I expressed a position on LL it was bearish at less than half the stock's current value. And no, I wasn't shorting it this whole time. But I'll own up to missing the boat on the rally because, well, it's insane. Apart from that, I'm a big boy and I can take my lumps; I'll admit when I'm wrong and I was wrong on this one last time around. That's enough crying in spilled milk; what do we do with the stock now?

The chart shows the bonkers rally that has been taking place for the whole of 2017 as the stock has moved up roughly 130% from the low set in January. The shares have become massively overbought (imagine that!) and the momentum indicators continue to make new highs. Keep in mind also that the chart above is a weekly look at the stock so getting to the levels where we find the momentum indicators today is pretty extraordinary for any stock. It has become evident that there are lots of buyers and apparently no sellers, and we all know how that usually ends.

The 200DMA has turned very sharply up but still sits more than 40% below where the stock trades today. That's honestly one of the biggest premiums I ever recall seeing and while that is not a reason to buy or sell a stock, it is unusual and when something unusual happens, you have to ask yourself how long it can persist. The way this stock has flown higher has every making of a bubble and while bubbles can last for a long time before they pop, it still looks like a tough situation to want to buy even if you ignore the fact that LL's fundamentals still aren't very good.

And speaking of that, the Q2 report has all the bulls out but why? Total sales were up 10.7% on a strong 8.8% comp sales increase. Most of the comp gain was from a higher number of transactions and the balance from higher average tickets, so that's terrific. I won't disparage those numbers because they are very, very good, but don't lose sight of the context of them. LL's comps were falling at rates few have ever seen in the depths of the PR crisis it thrust upon itself and as a result, it would take many years of comps of this size to get back to where it was before the issues set in. Yes, a +8.8% comp is great but bidding the stock up 30% is ridiculous given the bit of information we're about to discuss.

If you recall, LL's margins were trashed by the laminate flooring-centered formaldehyde crisis. Laminates were LL's highest-margin flooring product and as a result, its operating margins were sent below zero as its SG&A costs were simply too high for the sales mix that remained. But gross margins were up a massive 730bps in Q2 to 37%, which has the bulls out in force. Again, some context is needed because during the run-up to $120 a few years ago, 37% gross margins would have triggered a massive selloff. This is not a strong gross margin number for LL, nor is it all that close to a strong number. LL is still scraping the bottom of the barrel, it is just a little higher than it used to be and it is important not to forget that if you're the one buying the stock at $39.

Further, gross margins were helped along in this quarter by reductions in reserve amounts related to LL's PR issues of the past. Excluding these from both this year's Q2 and last year's Q2, gross margins were up just 220bps. That's a decent improvement and LL is on the way, but again, context is needed; things are nowhere near as rosy as the stock chart is suggesting.

SG&A costs rose due to higher staffing expenses but still, they rose less than revenue. That helped produce some much-needed leverage on operating margins and to its credit, LL's net income was actually positive for Q2. Indeed, the 16 cent profit seems to make investors think LL is out of the woods and while it may be, just have a gander at what people are buying at these prices.

At about $39, LL is going for 61 times next year's earnings, which are about three times what they were ninety days ago. In other words, even after EPS estimates tripled, the stock is still going for 61 times those estimates. That gives you an idea of just how egregiously overpriced this thing is at this point.

Even if LL manages to grow earnings at 30% every year for four years starting in 2019 - and assuming it hits the 63 cents forecast for next year - it would have something like $1.80 in EPS in 2022. It is still going for 22 times that level, earnings that wouldn't occur until five years from now and only if it can manage one of the greatest comebacks in the history of retail. So to reiterate, why are people buying this? And yes, I'm going to short it again; thanks for asking.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.