Santander Consumer USA:  Time To Add To The Short

This will be a short post to comment on some of the recent "news" items on Santander Consumer (SC). Basically, the short has moved against us, so we wanted to address the recent price action and stake the claim for keeping the short.

Last week the Federal Reserve Board announced that it was terminating the enforcement action taken against Santander Consumer USA back in 2014. The original action prohibited SHUSA or its subsidiaries from making capital distributions. The market reacted as though this were fresh news. But in late June of this year, SHUSA, the intermediary subsidiary that owns a majority of SC and is owned wholly by Banco Santander (SAN), passed the Fed's stress test known as CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review). At that time, SC announced it would be paying a $0.03 dividend in the 4Q2017 and a $0.05 dividend in 1Q2018 and 2Q2018. The stock experienced about a 10% rally in the days following the announcement. So it was literally a foregone conclusion that the Fed would reverse the original action.

Today we received the news that CEO Jason Kulas is stepping down. It is a surprising twist with most of the analysts caught off guard. The strangest part is that it is effective immediately. Perhaps this was the plan all along. He would remain as the CEO until the issues with the Fed were resolved. But one would think the company would state this. But in all fairness, this departure should not have any real effect on the strategy of the company. The new CEO, Scott Powell, is a long time Santander insider. He will retain his current title of CEO of Santander Consumer (SHUSA, the direct parent).

One of the risks to the short thesis is a takeout by the parent SAN. Some have speculated that the new CEO will further push for a takeover. As we stated in a previous article (https://seekingalpha.com/article/4092730-santander-consumer-usa-fundamentals-deteriorating-remain-short), SAN is likely to be content with its 59% ownership. An element of its corporate strategy is a subsidiary model with less than 100% ownership. We do not see how a long time member of Santander's senior management team will effect a change in this long term strategy.

There is no rational explanation for this latest 8.5% move to the $13.90 area. Short Sellers are often jittery sorts. And there is a "short gamma" feeling when shorts go against you. Not only are you losing money, but your losing position is getting larger. So the natural reaction (from a behavioral economics point of view) is to cover and move on. We have done this ourselves many times (almost always regrettably). We do not have the latest short interest data, but we suspect this is exactly what has happened.

We started our short before the June 28 stress test results. Fortunately, our position was small and we were able to average into it with better prices. The rally in financials helped us get better prices, too. And we received some good feed back after our first posting on this stock regarding technical analysis (https://seekingalpha.com/article/4084924-santander-consumer-usa-hedge-short). We incorporated some of this to help our entry points. But all of this is not to say we are not feeling some pain. But we feel comfortable with our position. The risks are the same as they have been: an unlikely uptick in US auto sales (we get Kelly Blue Book estimates later this week), an against-the-grain takeout by the parent SAN, or a miraculous expansion in auto lending while maintaining credit standards. We will take the bet.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.