Harvey And North Korea's Missile Launch Ironically Could Help Markets

Markets are facing a unique constellation of events currently which were largely unexpected, affect various sectors and may question the bullish thesis.

Here we will list these events and give commentary to each of them to then jointly assess them and what it could mean for markets.

Let's recap what is going on currently

Principally, there are 5 main events affecting markets in August:

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey: Category 4 Hurricane "Harvey" unleashed havoc on Texas when it made landfall days ago. However, the true catastrophic dimension of that event only became apparent when ongoing torrential rain fall targeting, among others, Houston metropolitan area led to wide-scale flooding. With Harvey expected to reload with moisture over the Gulf of Mexico and returning to Houston it is feared that the "worst is still to come". U.S. Debt Ceiling Deadline: Once more Congress has to decide on whether to extend the U.S. debt level ahead of its official debt ceiling deadline in mid-September. These events always cause short-term uncertainty in the markets but once the dust settles - the opinion that it will be extended and yet another compromise is found sinks in - markets expect it to be same this time. North Korea Missile Launch: Unexpectedly, following various rounds of rhetoric escalations between Pyongyang and Washington in July most notably the threat to target Guam, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on August 28, 2017 which then landed far away in the Pacific Ocean. Japan dubbed this act as a "most serious and grave threat" and a UN Security meeting is scheduled for later today. Weakness of the U.S. dollar: Ever since Trump started to go ballistic in early January the U.S. dollar has weakened against major currencies, for instance it depreciated a staggering 20% against the euro in just 6 months. This is an extremely rare observation in the Forex market across two major currencies. The daily market value in Forex is around $5 trillion or roughly one quarter of the U.S. GDP. To move a major currency like the USD by that much in such a short time requires enormous amounts of capital and demonstrates a wide-scale movement into the euro among investors. Retail and Food sector implosion: As the retail sector slowly started to creep upwards following Amazon's (AMZN) surprise announcement to take over WholeFoods (WFM), Amazon unleashed another bombshell on the sector when it announced to discount prices at WFM immediately after the acquisition was formally approved by authorities. This sent down food and retail stocks, like Target (TGT), B&G Foods (BGS), General Mills (GIS) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) alike on fears that Amazon's loss-generating modus operandi will continue with WholeFoods and pressure already thin margins in the sector.



Let's jointly put these events into perspective and what it could mean for markets!

Tropical Storm Harvey with unseen levels of torrential rainfall severely disrupts operations of major oil refineries and oil rigs in and around the Gulf of Mexico and could further pressure oil stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) as higher oil prices are expected to be more than offset by production losses. Furthermore, as it is expected that the worst is still to come, the consequences could be more dramatic with operations being shut down for days and potentially even week. On the humanitarian level the consequences of Harvey could be more severe with thousands of people losing their houses and homes, requiring shelter and reconstruction.

The magnitude of Harvey's impact is striking given that it brings flooding to an area the size of Greece or 1/3 of Germany. That is mass-scale impact and easily overlooked if we only refer it to affect one state. However, that state has 2x the size of Germany. As a result massive funds for flood relief will have to be provided by Congress as soon as possible. And with the debt ceiling showdown around the corner this provision of capital is very likely to be packed into the very same package Congress has to approve to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt. Thus, ironically or even cynically, the enormous flooding and grief connected with Harvey, could ease fears of U.S. debt default as against this background, it is hard to imagine someone voting against this to provide support to those affected.

So far there is minimal worry about such a debt default anyway but with Trump's surprising twists, turns and twitters worries could have easily emerged. Backed by Harvey's aftermath and the required money to rebuild and help those affected, such a debt default scenario looks more and more unrealistic.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Turning to North Korea, as news broke about North Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan, markets hardly reacted given that it was shortly before U.S. markets closed anyway and before Asian trading begun. With the day unfolding the Euro roared against the U.S. dollar and safe-haven currencies Swiss Franc (FXF) and, ironically, Japanese Yen (FXY) was highly sought after as well.

As news started being digested European Markets and U.S. futures (SPY) crumbled, the former notably stronger as it also had to cope with an ever rising euro.

Despite the potential escalation this missile launch could unleash, there are actually two potential counter arguments to this. First, North Korea was targeting an area exempt of any U.S. bases or controlled islands. Thus, contrary to earlier threats against Guam, North Korea deliberately did not risk immediate military retaliation but still managed to showcase that it can easily launch missiles whereever it wants. In that respect, as ironically as it may sound, North Korea actually showed strong respect to the U.S. although they would never admit this. You could even claim that they backed down here as although not in the way Trump meant it when he announced that "Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!".

Still, any direct or indirect targeting of Guam would have led to immediate, potentially military, responses. Moreover, the launch site is decisive. The missile was not launched in the middle of nowhere but close to North Korea's capital home to millions of inhabitants. From an ethical point of view with North Korea being able to launch missiles from mobile launch sites near its capital, a pre-emptive strike of the U.S. to destroy missile launch sites becomes less likely as it would lead to massive numbers of casualties which could, if at all, only be the most ultimate response.

And thus despite all options being on the table according to Trump, it appears that the only viable options are more severe sanctions and increased collaboration with China and Russia to prevent further escalation.

Such a toxic cocktail of events will lead to greater uncertainty in the markets. Ironically though, that very same mixture of events could also help markets as it could reduce uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling showdown, it could install and define Trump as great consoler-in-chief, it could create unity in a deeply entrenched nation and it could help move military options regarding North Korea off the table and instead put more stress on diplomacy and negotiations. At the same time the weak dollar will help U.S. export-oriented companies.

That is a long list of "coulds", for sure, but it should provide another set of arguments to the discussion when evaluating latest events. It is certainly up for discussion to decide which line of argumentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, BGS, XOM, GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.