Gap After Q2 - Another Undervalued Apparel Stock; I Am Buying The Dip

The Gap Inc. (GPS) is one of the many apparel retailers hit by the general weakness in brick and mortar retail. We know the reasons – mainly overcapacity, e-commerce growth and low consumer spending. Just like many other retailers, Gap has implemented a turnaround plan that has included store closures, tighter inventory management and a focus on an omnichannel shopping experience. The most recent earnings release gives us the opportunity to discuss the company’s current condition and the attractiveness of GPS as an investment.

Just like all the companies who have exposure to areas with declining foot traffic (low-quality malls, some shopping street in decline), Gap has seen many quarters of negative comps and revenue growth, while margins kept spiraling down. Despite the clear problems (which are industry-wide by the way), Gap has some competitive strengths that we must consider when assessing the company’s attractiveness. First, Gap has a valuable portfolio of iconic profitable brands, good scale, and a healthy online business that the company started to develop 20 years ago. Brands are a very important part of the company’s competitive strengths. In today’s environment, which is characterized by increasing competition on price and convenience, companies that can count on the strength of their own brands have an important competitive leverage to use against other retailers. The control they have on supply and pricing gives them more control on their financials and protects them from competition, making brand strength an important source of competitive advantage. Gap has a diversified portfolio of brands that include brands in different stages of their lifecycle – Athleta and Old Navy in a growth stage, and Gap and Banana Republic in a more mature/cash cow stage. Before discussing each of these brands, let me share some thoughts on the recent financial results.

Financial Highlights

Starting from the top line, I will first focus on comparable store sales, which were up 1% from the corresponding quarter of 2016 - the third consecutive quarter of positive comp sales. Net sales were slightly down to $3.8 billion. The management explained that the spread between comps and sales was due to the numerous store closures last year. Comparable store sales are a more clean metric to understand the underlying trends behind a retail business. The fact that comps are growing, although at a modest growth rate, is a positive sign that shouldn’t be underestimated. At the same time, margins show strength as well.

Gross margin was up 160 bps compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016, and up 120 basis points excluding 2016 restructuring costs. The management also said that excluding 2016 restructuring costs, merchandise margin was up 110 basis points from last year driven by positive AUR at Gap and Old Navy, while rents and occupancy leveraged 10 basis points, “primarily driven by lower rents and occupancy expenses as a result of our international store closures last year partially offset by the pre-opening costs associated with our Times Square flagship location scheduled to open in the back half of 2017.”

Operating margin also posted a significant expansion, with a very healthy 11.9%, against last year’s 7.2%. Nonetheless, operating expenses were up $70 million in adjusted terms over Q2 2016, reflecting ongoing efforts to develop the digital channel and, in part, some weakness in the sector.

Anyway, second quarter earnings of $0.68 were overall positive, and adjusting for about $0.10 of benefit from insurance proceeds primarily related to fixed assets, EPS of $0.58 were only slightly down compared to Q2 2016 adj. EPS of $0.60, confirming a stabilization of the bottom-line.

Free cash flow for the first half was $270 million, including about $59 million of insurance proceeds related to property and equipment, indicating a strong contraction YoY (compared to $464 million in H1 2016). The management declared that the lower free cash flow was primarily driven by timing of lease payments and the increase in inventory since the end of last fiscal year.

There is not much we can complain about results in Q2. Comps show top line strength, while margins continue to be healthy and indicate a good profitability of the business. Gap continues to generate good amounts of FCF and shows a shareholder-friendly behavior through share buybacks and dividend payments:

Consistent with our commitment to returning cash to shareholders, we completed an additional $100 million of share repurchases in Q2.Solooking to our strength during the first half, we plan to purchase an additional $100 million in shares in the third quarter. […] Year-to-date, we paid dividends of $182 million and currently have a dividend yield of about 4%.

One negative point is that there is still some work to be done on the inventory side, which was up 5% against a slight contraction in revenue. Other than that, I think results show the business is in good shape, considering the industry-wide weakness. From a financial perspective, Q2 results show that Gap is still working to fix some problems that, again, are industry-wide and not company-specific. At the same time, there are positive signs in both comps growth and profitability levels. The balance sheet is rock solid, with a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.77.

Performance Per Brand

I mentioned that Gap manages four main brands – Athleta, Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic. While the first two are important drivers of growth, the last two are meant to remain cash flow generators. There are also Intermix and Weddington Way to be mentioned, but they are relatively small and still don’t account for a significant portion of total revenue.

Athleta is a fitness and lifestyle brand growing at above-average rates. The management doesn’t give a lot of details about this brand but it seems to be on a modest but stable growth trend, helped by the positive trend in athleisure of the last few years.

Old Navy is an apparel brand with a very good momentum and is the main source of growth for the company. The management said that among major retailers, Old Navy is now the fastest-growing apparel brand in the United States. The brand delivered a record quarter with positive 5% comp, against flat comp last year.

Gap and Banana Republic are mature and profitable brands where the company’s focus is on store optimization, cash flow generation and moat development. Gap has shown an improvement in its performance versus last year and sequentially, as comps declined 1% against the negative 3% last year, largely driven by improved product acceptance resulting in positive AUR. Banana Republic is the weakest and more challenged brand, showing a 5% decline in comps, which is still a significant contraction, although lower than the negative 9% reported last year.

What we have to recognize is that there are not many apparel retailers with such a diversified portfolio, which is a big positive for Gap. Gap manages both growth brands and more mature cash cows and is also exposed to growth in the athleisure segment through Athleta.

Future Prospects – Investing in GPS

The management raised full-year guidance and now expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2017 should be in the range of $2.02 to $2.10, which means the stock is currently trading at just 11x full-year EPS, using the midpoint of the guidance.

Investing in GPS at these levels means paying a no-growth price for a diversified and stable apparel business with a solid balance sheet, which pays a healthy dividend and is recovering well from the problems that affected the apparel industry in the past few years.

Gap’s business quality is probably being underestimated, as the trading multiples don't seem to give a premium to the company’s competitive position, omnichannel presence and a good level of diversification. The company has a 3.5% market share in activewear, a segment in strong secular growth, an 8% market share in denim and a 10% market share in the kids and baby market in the United States (per management). It has a solid omnichannel presence and has a business model that can be easily exported – after all, the company manages its own brands and has the potential to leverage the Gap brand’s distribution power in Europe and Asia to push the other brands in the portfolio.

Trying to avoid excessive wording, I have positive expectations for the business for the following reasons:

Comps growth, albeit modest, shows the company is managing the issues in the retail market in an effective way. We can expect the positive trend to show itself on the top line very soon, as the majority of store closures has been already completed.

Somewhat related to the first point, store closures have contributed to the optimization of the portfolio of stores, which will continue in the future, but probably at a modest pace. The management said that one of their objectives is a further optimization of the store fleet, reducing exposure to low-quality traffic areas and pursuing growth opportunities where it’s possible. As a result of an optimized fleet, margins should improve as the dilution-effect of the bad performers softens.

The good amount of share buybacks and the healthy dividend should provide downside protection in a moderately negative scenario and should help the bull case if the positive momentum continues, which is something likely to happen.

Metrics such as EPS, gross profit, and revenue growth have already started to improve in the second half of 2016, but the stock price has risen only slightly since then. I think the market is underestimating the quality of Gap’s business, and the 11x P/E multiple gives investors an attractive entry point. With the confirmation of a modest improvement in the top-line and a slight improvement in margins, I think the stock will trade at least 30% higher, to reflect the improved fundamentals and the prospects of a return growth. I am taking advantage of the recent weakness in the stock price to buy some shares.

