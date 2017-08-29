4 Cannabis-Related Companies That Just Raised Money

We wanted to walk marijuana investors through the four companies, why they raised money, and more.

In the last week or so, there were four public marijuana-related companies that raised capital.

Background

It's important for investors in any sector to watch capital raises. The cannabis space is no different. It's important for investors to note how much was raised, why the money was raised, and under what deal terms the money was raised. Some financing structures are more dilutive than others, and missing these signals can come back to bite you. With few industries growing as quickly as the marijuana space, it's no shock that there were four publicly-listed marijuana stocks raising money last week. Beyond the publicly-listed names, there were also a handful of capital raises for privately held companies as well.

The Companies

TGIF Price data by YCharts

The four publicly-listed cannabis companies that raised money last week are:

Friday Night Inc. (OTCPK:VPGDF)

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCQB:FUAPF)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP)

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB:MSRT)

Going in alphabetical order, here's the breakdown of each of the four capital raises.

Friday Night Inc.

VPGDF data by YCharts

Friday Night Inc. went public on the CSE back in June of this year. Friday Night Inc. owns and controls cannabis and hemp-related assets in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC, a licensed medical and adult‐use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis‐based products and manufactures other third‐party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp‐based, CBD products.

On August 16th, the company announced that it closed its previously announced private placement of $5,500,000 CAD of convertible debenture units at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit. Each Convertible Debenture Unit consists of a $1,000 principal amount 10% senior unsecured convertible debenture and 4,000 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of Friday Night Inc. at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share until August 16, 2019.

According to the release, Friday Night Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for expanding its growing operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for general corporate purposes. With that said, alongside the capital raise, Friday Night Inc. announced that the company entered a land purchase agreement to buy another parcel in Clark County, NV.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

FUAPF data by YCharts

Back in April, Fundamental Applications Corp. announced a name change to Global Cannabis Applications Corp. This name and ticker change happened alongside the company's launch of Citizen Green, a mobile app built on the company's buying/selling code base.

On August 14th, the company announced that it closed a non-brokered private placement offering. In the offering, Global Cannabis Applications issued 4,101,000 units at a price of $0.075 CAD per unit for gross proceeds of $307,575 CAD. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of five years from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share.

According to the release, proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

LXRP data by YCharts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. develops and out-licenses its cannabinoid-related technology for a wide range of uses. Lexaria currently has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids.

On August 16th, Lexaria announced that the company received $91,443.50 USD from the exercise of warrants and options previously granted. The stock warrants were exercised at the price of $0.14 USD, and the stock options were exercised at $0.2273 USD, for a total of 636,025 common shares being issued. No commissions or placement fees were paid related to the funds received from these warrant and option exercises.

According to the release, proceeds from the exercises will be used for general corporate purposes.

MassRoots, Inc.

MSRT data by YCharts

Probably the most well-known cannabis company on this list, MassRoots has more than one million registered users on its cannabis consumer mobile app. Its compliance and point-of-sale system, MassRoots Retail, allows cannabis-related businesses to streamline compliance reporting to state regulators.

On August 18th, MassRoots filed an 8-K to report that the company had completed a private offering to accredited investors. The offering consisted of $1,045,000 USD in six-month secured convertible notes along with five-year warrants to purchase an amount of shares equal to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of the notes in full with an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The notes are convertible into shares of MSRT at the lower of:

$0.75 per share

a 25% discount to the price at which the Company next conducts an offering

Although the company announced the acquisition of a compliance company last week, it is paying for that with stock. MSRT's net proceeds of $950,000 USD from the offering will presumably be used for general corporate purposes and ongoing operations, since the company had just over $34,000 USD in cash on hand as of recent filings.

Conclusion

For the most part, these companies' capital raises will all be used for continuing operations. Given the growth stage that the cannabis industry is in right now, many companies are focused on staying ahead of the pack in terms of market share. This tooth-and-nail fight for market share has pushed bottom-line results to the back burner for the time being. With that said, employees still need paychecks, and therefore capital raises are the way to go.

