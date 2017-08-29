HCP: Turnaround Taking Shape, 5% Dividend Yield Pays Investors Well To Wait

HCP has struggled for the past few years, due to ManorCare. But since the spinoff, the turnaround has continued to progress.

By Bob Ciura

Investors buy REITs for many reasons. One of the primary reasons is because REITs are typically a source of high dividend yields. Another reason could be that REITs tend to be stable.

HCP (HCP) has been anything but stable over the past year. It is one of the 172 REITs in the Sure Dividend database. You can see all 172 REITs here.

HCP has gone through a series of lawsuits related to one of its previous tenants, HCR ManorCare. HCP eventually spun off the properties, which now trade independently; one example is Quality Care Properties (QCP). After a difficult few years, the turnaround efforts are starting to materialize.

With a 5% dividend yield, HCP is now in Sure Dividend’s database of high-yield dividend stocks. HCP is one of ~400 publicly traded 5%+ yielding stocks.

HCP's turnaround is finally taking shape. In the meantime, the stock has an attractive 5% dividend yield that pays investors well to be patient.

Business Overview

HCP is a REIT that invests in healthcare properties, including life science, senior housing, and medical offices. Approximately 95% of the company’s portfolio is based on private-pay sources.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 7

This is a period of transition for HCP. The company ran into trouble in 2015, when HCR ManorCare (then one of HCP’s largest tenants) was sued for submitting billions in Medicare claims that were not medically reasonable or necessary. In 2015, HCP took a $1.3 billion asset impairment charge related to its ManorCare investments. The lingering challenges prompted the company to undergo a restructuring.

On October 21st, 2016, HCP completed the spinoff of Quality Care Properties. HCP shareholders received one share of QCP common stock for every five shares of HCP common stock they held. The spinoff freed HCP from the ManorCare issue, and essentially allowed it to drop the dead weight. Of course, this saddled shareholders with QCP, which has not performed well. Since the spinoff, QCP stock has lost approximately 6%, and the company has not yet paid a dividend.

All of this has made the past year difficult for HCP. Fortunately, HCP has taken action to improve its financial position and right-size its portfolio. For example, earlier this year the company sold a portfolio of 64 triple-net properties leased to Brookdale Senior Living, for $1.125 billion. In addition, HCP sold a 40% interest in the RIDEA II joint venture, for $480 million, and it divested its Four Seasons loan investments for $136 million.

With the proceeds, HCP is paying down debt, to reduce its leverage ratios.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 31

Since the spinoff, it has repaid $3.1 billion of debt. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2019. HCP ended 2016 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.2, but by 2019, the company expects to reduce the ratio to 5.5-6.0. HCP carries a BBB credit rating from Standard & Poor's. There is still work to do to improve the balance sheet, but progress is being made.

HCP also intends to reinvest in its core properties, to help return to growth.

Growth Prospects

Over the first half of 2017, HCP's adjusted FFO-per-share declined by 2% from the same period last year.

However, the fundamental backdrop for HCP is still positive. Looking ahead, the company should benefit from a strong demographic change, which is the aging population. There are approximately 74 million Baby Boomers according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Baby Boomers are among the largest generational groups in the country. Not only are there a lot of Baby Boomers that will need healthcare, but as life expectancy rises, there will be an even greater strain on healthcare service providers.

This is why HCP is concentrating on senior housing, life science, and medical offices.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

The company believes there is a huge addressable market, and that these properties will enjoy strong growth up ahead. Occupancy rates remain strong. Over the first half of 2017, HCP had over 90% occupancy in life science properties, along with over 80% occupancy in medical office buildings.

Net operating income on properties owned at least one year is expected to rise 2.5%-3.5% in 2017. For the full year, HCP expects adjusted FFO-per-share in a range of $1.89-$1.95. The good news is, HCP should easily cover its dividend this year, with future growth potential thanks to the aging population.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

At the midpoint of 2017 guidance, HCP expects FFO of $1.92 per share. Based on the August 28th closing share price of $29.28 per share, HCP trades for a 2017 price-to-FFO ratio of 15.3. HCP seems to be neither strongly undervalued or overvalued.

Going forward, future shareholder returns will be generated by FFO growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future returns is below:

1%-3% FFO growth

5% dividend yield

If HCP can return to 1%-3% annual FFO growth, the stock could return 6%-8% per year, assuming no change in the valuation multiple. This is not an overly exciting potential rate of return, but the greater value from owning HCP comes from the dividend. Dividend yields of 5% or higher, with the possibility of future dividend increases, could be attractive for income investors, especially in a low-rate environment.

As a REIT, HCP’s dividend payments will likely contribute the majority of its total returns. This should not be a surprise, since REITs are typically known for dividends, first and foremost. After the spinoff, HCP’s quarterly dividend reset at $0.37 per share, which comes out to an annualized payout of $1.48 per share. This represents a current dividend yield of 5.1%.

The dividend appears to be sustainable. HCP earned adjusted FFO-per-share of $0.99 in the first half of 2017, and paid $0.74 per share in dividends during that time. That is a payout ratio of 75% to start 2017. This is a manageable payout ratio for a REIT, the possibility of a future increase, if FFO rises from current levels.

Final Thoughts

After the spinoff, HCP appears to be on firmer ground. The company is focusing on its high-quality senior housing, life science, and medical office properties. The long-term picture looks good, as demand for healthcare properties is likely to rise from here.

HCP's turnaround is ongoing. But now that it has rid itself of ManorCare, it could return to steady growth going forward. Investors can collect a secure 5% dividend yield in the meantime.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.