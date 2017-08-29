Best Buy: Well That's Peculiar

Best Buy (BBY) has just reported its Q2 earnings, and the initial reaction from the Street in the first few minutes of pre-market trading was positive. This is because the name really performed well, and even increased its guidance. However, now the name is suffering, along with some other retail names that put up duds when they reported, and has been enough to send shares significantly lower. That said, this was a highly anticipated quarter. We would argue the results of this Q2 were absolutely critical, because this is one retail stock that was bucking the trend. While all others were getting hammered, Best Buy was rising. What is interesting is that the company was one of Amazon's (AMZN) first victims. For a long time this was called 'best-browse.' Come in, identify what you wanted, and order on Amazon. That is pretty interesting. Why? Because Best Buy adapted, and they have seen strong performance. Could this be what happens with other retailers? We are looking at you, sports retail, where we are currently taking a bath. That said, this quarter was important as it was going to confirm whether the strength in the name was real. Sure, many quarters are anticipated, but so many were (correctly) saying that this quarter could set the tone for whether the name was going to head lower. Oddly, it is heading lower, but for no fault of its own. The quarter was by most accounts strong, and the guidance was lifted. What more can you ask for? Let us discuss.

Let's get right to the point here. The headline numbers were strong. Best Buy delivered a top line beat really surpassed bottom line expectations. Considering recent quarters, this was a big win, in our opinion. The company saw sales of $8.94 billion in Q2, which were actually up 4.8% year-over-year and beat analyst estimates by a solid $280 million. Earnings came in at $0.69 per share and heftily surpassed the $0.63 consensus expectation by $0.06. These results are pretty strong. Why were sales up? Appliance sales were strong, and the success of 4K TV should be acknowledged. We would also argue that new gaming systems are bringing in foot traffic, as are those who are using Best Buy for the phone and table needs. It has done well. Those are facts.

Let's be real here. Many key indicators have been resoundingly negative in retail. Same-store sales is a key indicator. We are very pleased to report that we saw positive comp growth. This is the one indicator above all else we have been watching in all retail names. Comparable sales increased 5.4% overall. Domestic same store sales were also up by 5.4% while domestic comparable online sales spike 31.2%. Internationally things were a touch slower, but comps were still up 4.7%. This is a major victory. Some would argue however that the Street priced this in, and that is why shares only saw a little bounce and are now tanking with others in the sector.

Digging a bit more, with comparable sales rising both domestically and internationally, we want to see how the revenues were impacted. We expected them to be up, nicely. Domestic sales were $8.3 billion, up 4.9%. While traffic was up, total sales were impacted by store closures. Domestic online revenue was up to $1.1 billion thanks to better conversion rates. Internationally, the 4.75 comp growth led to $668 million in revenue, which rose 3.7%. Canada and Mexico both delivered strong gains. What is more, expenses as a percent of sales are down across all regions. That is a plus, driving the earnings beat. All things considered, profit per share on an adjusted basis was up 21% to $0.69. At the end of the day this is what matters most.

Can you buy now on this dip? It is very tempting, especially with the updated guidance being pretty strong. The company raised sales guidance and is now expecting full year fiscal 2018 revenue growth of approximately 4.0% versus its previous guidance of 2.5%. Best Buy now sees full year adjusted operating income growth of 4.0% to 9.0% versus 3.5% to 8.5% growth previously. Comparable sales should be 4.5% to 5.5%. If there is one blemish anywhere it is that international comps could be flat versus last year. We feel this is offset by the dividend and share repurchases. The company returned a total of $501 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and we expect to see increases to both. The company has the intent to buy back $3 billion in shares in two years. The company, like others in retail, see their shares as undervalued, even after the run up. With today's big pullback, we think the name is a buy

