Best Buy: Fearful Investors Cash In

Below a P/E of 14x, I believe Best Buy could once again be a good buy on weakness.

All it took was a few cautious comments from the management team for the stock price to plummet.

It couldn't have been a better quarter for Best Buy, as my estimates proved to be too conservative.

It couldn't have been a better quarter for Best Buy (BBY).

The consumer electronics retailer delivered an outstanding quarter coupled with better-than-expected guidance for the next fiscal quarter. My earnings preview, while not bearish on the results (my projections topped consensus), proved to be way too cautious.

Best Buy by the numbers

Revenues of $8.94 billion beat expectations by $280 million, a significantly wider margin than I had anticipated. Comps of +5.4%, the highest growth rate since at least 2011, landed way ahead of management's own expectations of +2% at the mid-point of the guidance range. While I expected personal computing and mobile device sales to come in a bit below last quarter's level due to overall market contraction in 2Q17, Best Buy's U.S. computing and mobile phone division was up an astounding +6.7%. Reduced square footage dragged total company's top-line growth slightly, as I expected, but not enough to be concerning.

See simplified income statement below and the comparison vs. previous periods and my projections and Street consensus ("F2Q18 Estimate" columns).

Margins were also very resilient, with gross profits up +4.4% YOY. SG&A as a percentage of sales improved vs. fiscal 2Q17, as I had anticipated. It looks like management continues to do a very good job at keeping operating costs under control, which is crucial for a business whose op margin rarely reaches the mid-single digits. Lower interest costs, a significantly better tax rate and lower share count helped to turn a +10% YOY improvement in op profits into +20% EPS growth.

On guidance, Best Buy raised its expectations for the full fiscal year. Total revenues are now expected to come in +4% above year-ago levels, vs. estimate of +2.5% last quarter. Non-GAAP op income should be up +6.5% at the mid-point of the range, better than last quarter's expectation of +6%. I estimate, given the updated guidance and making certain assumptions on other expenses and share count, that the Richfield-based retailer now sees an extra seven cents of upside to EPS for the current fiscal year.

However you choose to cut it, it looks like Best Buy delivered a nearly-perfect quarter that should have pleased investors and sent share price higher.

So why is the stock behaving so poorly?

But let's not forget we are talking retail here. Despite the rock-solid results, all it took was a couple of obvious but cautious comments from company CEO Hubert Joly (“same-store sales gains are not the new normal” and “there are still a lot of unknowns [regarding the holiday season]”) for investors to flock to the exits. The stock is down sharply, between -10% and -11% during the Tuesday trading session.

In my view, today's stock price reaction is unjustified in the context of 2Q18 results and the outlook for the year. However, as I argued yesterday, BBY "carries the risk of a rich stock price". After shares appreciated nearly 45% YTD, I found it all but inevitable that investors, fearful about the Amazon (AMZN) threat and wondering if Best Buy's performance was too good to be true, would choose to cash in some of their chips.

I believe Street estimates on EPS will rise slightly over the next couple of days, possibly pushing P/E below the 14x mark. At those levels, I believe BBY could once again be a good buy on weakness.

