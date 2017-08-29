Regions Financial: A Balanced Option In The Financial Sector

I've written in the past about Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and why it appeals to me for the long term. There are of course the two most talked about tailwinds for the financial sector: higher interest rates and regulatory reform. Then there is the portion of the bank's income that is not heavily determined by actions in Washington. Regions' non-interest income was a focal point for management over the last few years as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes were merely a consoling expectation rather than a continuing reality.

Ultimately, the derivation of the value I see in RF is because of both the non-interest income growth and inherent additional profit from a regulatory environment that sees less restrictions and higher interest rates. I first wrote about Regions Financial in August of 2014 when shares were hovering around $10.50/share and Q2 non-interest income totaled $457 million. At the end of Q2 2017, non-interest revenues stood at $525 million, a CAGR of 7.2% over those three years.

Over the same time, net interest income (NII) grew from $837 million to $904 million, a 4% CAGR. The stock price has risen to approximately $14.30/share for a CAGR of just under 17%. The growth in RF shares in conjunction with the growth figures seen in both segments of the bank's business model. That being said, I'm going to look further into Regions' numbers through the first half of 2017.

Net Interest Margin

In previous articles, I have focused on non-interest income with regard to Regions Financial because with interest rates remaining low and relatively stagnant for years, it was the primary talking point. Fast-forward and the current picture is considerably different. The sector hit a major turning point last November when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States and the headlines subsequently have been dominated by eased restrictions against financial institutions and higher interest rates (albeit the latter is due to economic progression that pre-dates the 2016 Election).

While the easing of financial crises-era restrictions is yet to come to fruition, there have been multiple interest rate hikes enacted by Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve, which have been received favorably by RF and its banking constituents.

The recent increases in the federal funds rate has led to the biggest net interest margin (NIM) for Regions that I've seen in the three years I've covered it. The Second Quarter of 2017 saw a 17 basis-point increase in NIM year over year, driving a 4% increase in NII. The graphic below shows a rolling five-quarter view of NII and NIM at Regions:

Source: Regions Financial Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation

There is a clear uptrend over the last year that can be seen in both NII and NIM. As is noted in the annotations left of the chart, NII is expected to continue its growth while NIM is projected to be "stable to up modestly." The Federal Reserve is anticipated to raise interest rates once more in 2017, likely what will be the catalyst for further growth in NIM.

Non-Interest Income

In addition to providing a revenue stream that is separate from NII and the macroeconomic factors that largely drive that segment, non-interest income also boasts a rather diversified portfolio of income generation. Non-interest income covers various aspects of banking aside from your normal loan and deposit activity including Wealth Management, Service Fees and Mortgage Income. And while yes, these segments are of course impacted by macroeconomic indicators and the state of the industry as a whole, Regions and its management team have much more control over how this segment performs on a quarterly basis.

The graphic below, also from RF's Q2 Earnings Report shows a breakdown of the company's non-interest income over the last five quarters. The diversification can be seen as each category comprises less than one-third of the overall segment income.

Outlook

On the Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call, CFO David Turner reaffirmed the full-year guidance provided after the Q1 Earnings Release with the following notable points:

NII growth of 3%-5%

Non-interest income growth of 1%-3%

Expense growth of 1%-3%

Adjusted operating leverage of 2%-4%

This falls in line with how the bank has been performing over the last few years and should be expected to continue - modest growth resulting from prudent management that maximizes returns. RF isn't the flashiest stock, but it hasn't been since I started covering it and has yet managed to provide a 17% annual appreciation to investors.

Capital Return To Shareholders

On top of that annual 17% return is the company's dividend, which usually falls between 2% and 3% as it does at the time of writing. Similar to most of the industry, RF is expecting a windfall of cash to be injected into its business model in the near future, which allows it to increase the amount of money it returns to investors. This fact has led to a 29% increase in RF's quarterly dividend as well as an approved $1.5B share repurchase program that began on July 1st. At current levels, this buyback comprises about 10% of shares outstanding.

Conclusion

The investment thesis at Regions Financial has not changed in three years, which, for me at least, is some sort of validation. Both NII and non-interest income have been rising and will continue to rise in the coming years. The stock will follow suit and will also be buoyed by consistent and strong capital returns to investors. Hopefully, Regions Financial continues to fly under the radar as the bank has proven it's a reliable investment that has the added value of being in an industry with favorable tailwinds expected in the future.