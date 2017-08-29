Where Fundamentals, Sentiment And Stock Price Meet

This will be my last research article on American Outdoor Brands Co. until they report first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results. My trifecta of published works on the company has convinced me to sell my shares, avoiding a substantial loss. My first two pieces on American Outdoor Brands Co. (NYSE: AOBC) had to do with inventory and revenue recognition issues that raised red flags. You can read those article here and here. Today I want to get into quality of earnings, using several metrics to understand better how healthy the reported numbers are.

Not all earnings are created equal. A dollar of reported earnings does not necessarily equal an actual cash dollar that can be immediately used to build the business. This is due to accrual accounting, the practice of 'recognizing economic events regardless of when transactions occur'. Advantages and disadvantages to this method aside, it's a reality that must be dealt with and parsed through to understand what's behind the numbers when companies report earnings.

It is easy to be smitten by AOBC's impressive growth over the past several years, and unfortunately many investors (myself included) saw the CAGR numbers and fell in love without deeper diligence. The past few articles and any future articles on these topics are my repentance, and I hope all readers will benefit. As I have written these articles I have been reminded of one of the first sayings that stood out to me when I initially learned about investing: don't marry a stock. Some comments on my articles make it clear that there are people that get emotionally attached to stocks and refuse to see underlying problems. I get why this happens. Making a monetary investment in something naturally results in a wedding of sorts because we care about our hard earned money, so when we choose to invest that money it comes with a hope that the investment will perform and there is an expectation for reward. If someone brings up things that dash that hope or reduce those expectations it can be upsetting. This underscores the importance of leaving emotion at the door when investing. Be willing to see the good and the bad and be actionable either way. This isn't me saying that what I have discovered about AOBC is a sure bet the stock will tank and everyone should sell (although, the stock has indeed performed very poorly since I first recommended selling). But I am saying that these things should be part of the investment thesis for anyone with AOBC holdings. Ultimately, be informed and make a counter-case for every investment decision you make to be better aware of the risks.

The accrual ratio is one way to determine if a companies earnings consist mostly of cash or mostly of accruals. To calculate you subtract free cash flow from net income and divide the result by total assets. If the accrual ratio is negative this is a GOOD thing. It means that earnings are made up mostly of cash and not accruals.

Here is the accrual ratio for AOBC over several periods:

2015 2016 2017 -0.07 -0.07 0.05

This past year accruals overtook cash as the primary component of earnings. In the 4 quarters of 2017 fiscal year every quarter had a positive ratio except for the third quarter, where the ratio was barely in the clear at -.01.

SLOAN RATIO

The Sloan ratio was named after Richard Sloan who was a researcher at the University of Michigan. He did a study that showed that companies with low accrual ratios outperform those with high accrual ratio. The accrual ratio, as stated above, is simply a metric that reveals how much of a companies stated income consists of accruals. The Sloan Ratio is calculated slightly differently from the above accrual ratio by subtracting CFO and CFI (instead of FCF) from Net Income, then dividing that result by total assets. Here is a table for AOBC showing the Sloan ratio for several periods:

2015 2016 2017 24.42 -6.88 31.47

Interpreting the Sloan Ratio is more than just low is good high is bad. There are several bands within which the ratio can fall that mean different things. If the ratio falls within a -10% to 10% range (Green) then the accruals are not having an outsized effect on earnings. If the ratio falls between 11% and 25% (Orange) on either the positive or negative side then accruals are having an effect on earnings. If the ratio falls outside of 25% (Red) either positive or negative then accruals are have a serious effect on earnings. As shown, the ratio went into the red zone last year, indicating poor earnings quality. According to GuruFocus, the Sloan ratio has been in the orange since October of 2016 (TTM) and AOBC has the worst sloan ratio amongst it's peers to including Sturm, Ruger (NYSE: RGR).

You can also use the balance sheet aggregate accrual ratio to identity similar strengths or weaknesses in earnings. An upward trend over a period of time in these ratio's may mean trouble, and should be closely surveyed when earnings are rising. To calculate -

Balance Sheet:

Determine Net Operating Assets for two sequential periods (total assets - cash) - (Total Liabilities - Total Debt) Subtract the earlier NOA from the current NOA Divide the result by the average of the two

Following is the Balance sheet aggregate accrual ratios for several periods

2014 - 2015 2015 - 2016 2016 - 2017 48.17% -10.65% 61.57%

Notice the severe jump in the ratio between fiscal year 2016 and 2017.

Finally the Beneish M (Manipulation) Score helps detect problems. It uses 8 indices to determine probable manipulators:

Days Sales Receivable Index (DSRI) - Divide DSR for the current period by the prior period DSR - Weight by .92 Gross Margin Index (GMI) - Divide GM for the prior period by the current period GM - Weight by .528 Asset Quality Index (AQI) - Divide non-current assets minus PPE by total assets. - Divide AQ for the current period by the prior period - Weight by .404 Sales Growth Index (SGI) - Divide sales in the current period by sales in the prior period - Weight by .892 Depreciation Index (DEPI) - Divide the rate of depreciation in the prior period by the rate of depreciation in the current period - Depreciation rate is calculated by dividing depreciation by the sum of depreciation and net PPE. - A slow down in depreciation revises income upward - Weight by .115 Sales, General, and Administrative expenses Index (SGAI) - Divide SGA in the current period by the prior period - Weight by .172 Leverage Index (LEVI) - Divide total debt by total assets. - Divide the leverage ratio of the current period by the prior period - Weight by .327 Total Accruals to Total Assets (TATA) - Change in working capital accounts, excepting cash and subtracting depreciation - Weight by 4.679

Then take all your calculations and plug them into this formula: -4.84+DSRI+GMI+AQI+SGI+DEPI - SGAI + TATA - LVGI.

Any score great than -2.22 indicates a probability of manipulation (meaning any score less negative, or going towards positive). {For a great breakdown of the Beneish M-score please refer to this The M-Score Explained SA article, from which my quotes are drawn in the following section)

The Beneish score for AOBC fiscal year end 2017 was -1.54, indicating earnings manipulation. AOBC had the worst total Beneish score amongst others in it's peer group. The categories of concern are:

DSRI = 1.5. Any score higher than one indicates that the companies receivables are growing faster than sales. Receivables ballooning could mean that lenient credit terms are being extended to customers due to potentially deteriorating economics or that the company is recognizing revenue before it is earned.

AQI = 1.6. A number great than one indicates that non-current assets (goodwill and intangibles) are growing as a percentage of all assets. "The higher AQI is over 1, the more these soft assets of uncertain quality have grown compared to the more tangible current assets. Financial research shows that this decrease in asset quality can be the result of excessive expenditure capitalization (deferring costs), and/or can be a sign of deteriorating fundamentals at the company."

SGI = 1.2. A score over 1 means that the companies revenue has increased compared to the prior period. But how can revenue growth be a bad thing? Well, research has shown that high growth companies feel pressure to keep that growth going and may resort to manipulation to make it appear so. When coupled with other poor scores in the Beneish model, and certainly in light of serial acquisitions, it can be a sign that the company is trying to keep up appearances when in fact the business is slowing down.

SGAI = 1.05. A score above one means that the companies SGA expenses are increasing as a percentage of sales, signaling decreased efficiency. The company is spending more on SGA but selling less in comparison. ''Financial research shows that public companies may be more likely to engage in earnings manipulations to cover up deteriorating operational performance.''

All these things taken together make a strong case that earnings quality has turned low in the past year and there are indications of manipulation.

Finally, as an extension of the Asset Quality Index mentioned above, I tracked goodwill and intangibles as a percentage of total assets and then calculated the tangible book value per share. In the past year these 'non-durable' assets have gone from 20% of total assets to 40%, and the TBV has dropped sharply from $3.58 at the beginning of fiscal year 2017 to $1.45 at the end. Goodwill and intangibles can be a good thing, but that depends on certain factors. Warren Buffett's 1983 letter to shareholders has an appendix that explains well how this works. The gist of it is that "businesses logically are worth far more than net tangible assets when they can be expected to produce earnings on such assets considerably in excess of market rates of return (emphasis added). The capitalized value of this excess return is economic Goodwill." Goodwill depends on the premium paid for acquisitions that created the goodwill in the first place and the return on investment that the goodwill generates. If a company over-pays for an acquisition, where the return is not respectable, then the goodwill represents a flimsy component of the balance sheet. I attempted to determine if AOBC's most recent acquisition of Fish Tales LLC could be expected to generate returns respectable for the purchase price by reaching out to investor relations at AOBC and asking them about average annual sales for Fish Tales, particularly their flagship product, the Bubba Blade. I did receive a response, but they told me that they do not release that information. When I asked why not I received no response. My question remains, why withhold that data? Why hide from investors, part-owners, essential information that helps us gauge whether or not the acquisition was a good one? When AOBC acquired Battenfield Technologies in 2014 they were sure to mention the 18% annual revenue growth rate that company had achieved for near a decade. This helped investors feel confident about the acquisition. So when they company chooses now to say or reveal nothing about sales or growth rates of the acquired company to justify the purchase price, I can only assume the company wasn't worth the price. Meaning the goodwill is good for nothing. For me, the writing is on the wall. The only reason to not share that information is because the acquisition was not made on the best terms. If it were, surely management would be happy to publish deal. The same could be said of the purchase of Gemini Technologies. As I wrote here, GemTech is a good strategic fit but I highly doubt it was worth the price paid. I say what I have said before: AOBC is becoming a serial acquirer in an attempt to keep the growth story going that has actually fizzled out.

When I first stated my long position (and implicit buy recommendation) in AOBC on SA on Feb. 13 of this year the stock closed at $19.23. It climbed as high as 24.45 on June 14, a 27% return. After the abysmal 2018 guidance the stock began a big descent. I published my next article on AOBC on July 30, citing inventory concerns looking forward. I trimmed my position accordingly. I then published another article a few days later having to do with the scary accounts receivable explosion, and my prediction that the stock price was going to go down even more (links to those article are at the top of this article). So I sold more. The shares closed at $21.04 at the time. Today's closing price was $17.78. I plan on writing another article when first quarter results are published to see where things stand and what can be anticipated.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.