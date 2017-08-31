Stock Spirits Group: Up 56% In A Year; What's Next?

The dividend payout ratio is less than 50%, paving the way for more acquisitions.

Introduction

Approximately 15 months ago, I wrote an article about Stock Spirits Group (OTCPK:SPPGF), a producer of vodka and other strong spirits, after the company seemed to be on the right track to recover from a disastrous share price performance in the second half of 2015. As a lot of time has passed, I think it’s about time to decide if Stock Spirits’ share price could continue to increase after a share price increase of 46%, excluding 16.53 pence in dividend income (10.4%).

Stock Spirits Group is traded on the London Stock Exchange with STCK as its ticker symbol. The current share price is 232.4 pence. All amounts in this article are expressed in euros, unless indicated otherwise. The important results are subsequently converted into British pounds using an EUR/GBP ratio of 0.925.

Up 57% since the previous article, but was this run-up deserved?

With a share price of 232.4 pence, a total dividend income of 16.53 pence and a recently declared dividend of in excess of 2 pence, investors who purchased stock at 158.75 pence after my previous article are now sitting on a total return of 57% and perhaps an unrealized gain of 46% on the share price.

Stock Spirits Group performed very well, but truth be told, it needed strong H1 2017 results to really set the share price on fire, as STCK’s share price had barely moved in the previous twelve months except for the occasional run up to 200 pence (and all the way back to the 160 pence level).

But there was a good reason for the share price appreciation as the company saw its sales volume increase by 7.3% whilst it also cut its recurring expenses by 4M EUR in the first half of the year. Whilst the gross profit decreased, you can clearly see the operating profit increased substantially by in excess of 30% on the back of lower selling expenses and ‘other’ operating expenses. The average tax rate was also much lower, and that’s how the company reported a net income of 11.7M EUR, which is approximately 11M GBP, or 5.5 pence per share.

A decent result, but Stock Spirit’s real strength is in its cash flow results. After all, the company reports a depreciation charge of almost 5M EUR in the first half of the year, but its sustaining capital expenditures are much lower than that. That’s very clearly visible in the cash flow results. The operating income is 23.2M EUR on a pre-tax basis and approximately 19.3M EUR on an after-tax basis. After deducting the 1.2M EUR in interest expenses and the 1.3M EUR in capital expenditures, Stock Spirits reported a net free cash flow of approximately 16.8M EUR, which translates into 15.54M GBP or 7.77 pence per share.

That’s approximately 50% higher than the net income, and it does show you shouldn’t just rely on a company’s income statement but you should always dig deeper. In Stock Spirits case, once a factory has been built, the sustaining capex will be minimal whilst the depreciation charges are hiding the true earnings power.

How does the future look from here on?

So it’s pretty clear why the company’s share price shot up as it was trading at an annualized free cash flow yield of approximately 10% which is relatively low. However, with a current share price of 232 pence, the company is already trading at a more acceptable free cash flow yield of approximately 7%. That’s still reasonable, but not something to get really excited about.

That being said, Stock Spirits is doing its best to continue to grow its business, and the recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Quintessential Brands Group which produces Irish Whiskey could be an entry point into an interesting sub-division of the spirits market. The company STCK is already selling some of its cases in the Czech Republic and in Poland, and I think Stock Spirits Group’s local expertise could be a huge help for Quintessential to quickly gain market share by using SSG’s established sales channels.

Quintessential Brands was founded by a smart investment banker and Enzo Visone, the ex-CEO of Campari, so I think this equity stake could be a smart investment in the longer term.

Not only is SSG investing in so-called ‘bolt on acquisitions’, but its balance sheet is also in much better shape than it was eighteen months ago. As of the end of 2016, Stock Spirits had a net debt of approximately 60M EUR, but this has now been reduced to just 39M EUR after the end of the first semester. With an annualized EBITDA of 44M EUR, the net debt/EBITDA ratio fell below 1 (although this might temporarily increase again due to the 15M EUR (initial) investment in Quintessential Brands, with an additional 3.3M EUR due as ‘deferred consideration’).

Investment thesis

Needless to say the company is in good shape and whilst the company would now be a ‘hold’ based on a lower current free cash flow yield of 7%, the strong cash flows create a lot of investment opportunities. Assuming a full-year free cash flow of 30M GBP, the current dividend is costing the company approximately 14M GBP per year, leaving 16M GBP on the table to pursue more acquisitions.

That’s why Stock Spirits Group could be an interesting ‘hold’ for now to see how this all plays out. Meanwhile, you’re sitting on a 4.4% dividend yield based on an initial purchase price of 158.75 pence (from May of last year).

