Welltower: REIT Dividend Achiever With 4.9% Dividend Yield And Long-Term Growth

Welltower is an attractive stock for its high yield and dividend growth.

As a healthcare REIT, Welltower will be a huge beneficiary of aging populations in the U.S. and U.K.

Welltower has a 4.9% dividend yield, and has paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 40 years.

Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, are very popular among income investors. There is good reason for this, as REITs typically have high dividend yields.

Plus, the best REITs can raise their dividends each year. For example, Welltower (HCN) is a very high-quality REIT. It is one of the 172 publicly traded REITs. You can see all 172 REITs here.

Welltower has a dividend yield of approximately 4.9%, and a long track record of steady dividends. It has paid 185 consecutive quarterly dividends, a streak going back more than 46 years. Plus, Welltower is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

With a nearly 5% dividend yield, and strong growth prospects, Welltower is a high-quality REIT for income investors.

Business Overview

Welltower specializes in health care properties, such as senior housing, post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties. It has a diversified portfolio, with 1,384 properties located in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The company focuses on premier markets when selecting investment properties. Specifically, it looks for densely-populated urban areas with strong economics, and under-served markets. Some of its most valuable properties are located in Manhattan, Seattle, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 16

These areas also have high barriers to entry, which help insulate Welltower from the competition.

Welltower has transformed its portfolio in the past seven years. In 2010, 40% of the company’s portfolio comprised senior housing, with another 31% from post-acute care. Hospitals accounted for 8% of the portfolio.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

Today, Welltower has exited hospitals. And, it reduced its exposure to post-acute facilities to just 13%. In turn, Welltower significantly expanded its exposure to senior housing, where it believes it has the highest growth potential. Plus, 93% of the portfolio is based on private-pay sources, compared with just 69% in 2010.

Welltower is highly profitable. It generated $4.55 per share of funds from operations, or FFO, in 2016, an increase of 4% from the previous year. It completed $3.0 billion of gross property investments for the year, and also grew comparable revenue from properties owned at least one year.

Welltower’s portfolio transformation paves the way for continued growth potential going forward.

Growth Prospects

Welltower’s growth has continued in 2017. The senior housing properties performed particularly well, with comparable net operating income growth of 3.5% last quarter. Welltower completed $292 million of gross property investments for the quarter, which should help fuel future growth.

For the full year, Welltower expects FFO-per-share in a range of $4.50-$4.56. At the midpoint, this would represent a small decline from 2016. That said, the long-term growth prospects remain healthy, thanks to favorable demographics.

The most promising growth catalyst for Welltower is demographics. The U.S. and U.K. are aging populations. Life expectancies are rising, which means people are living far longer retirements than ever before. Welltower expects the 85+ population will double over the next 20 years.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

Not only are populations aging, which should result in higher demand for health care properties, but older generations also spend disproportionately more on health care than younger generations. According to Welltower, per-capita spending in the 85+ age group is expected to exceed $34,000 per year. This is more than double the level of per-capita spending for the 65-84 age group.

Changing demographics are even more pronounced in the U.K., where it has more than 100 properties, and $2.7 billion in gross real estate investments. According to Welltower, the 75+ population is set to grow six times faster than the general population over the next 20 years.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

In the past four reported quarters, Welltower earned normalized FFO-per-share of $4.37. At the current share price, the stock has a price-to-FFO ratio of 16.3. Welltower is not overvalued, but is not significantly undervalued either. It seems to be fairly valued, given its high-quality business model and modest growth outlook.

As a result, future returns will be generated primarily from FFO growth and dividends. A breakdown of potential returns is below:

4%-6% FFO growth

~5% dividend yield

Under this assumption, investors can reasonably expect 9%-11% total annual returns. Not surprisingly, half of the stock’s total returns will come from dividends, which is fairly typical for a REIT.

Welltower’s dividend yield is nearing 5%. If the stock price declines to $69.60 per share, the stock will yield 5%, based on the current dividend payout of $3.48 per share. At a 5% yield, Welltower would join the 400 stocks in Sure Dividend’s database with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 30

Fortunately, the dividend appears to be secure. Welltower generates more than enough cash flow to sustain the dividend. It maintained a payout ratio of 82% of FFO over the first half of 2017.

And, Welltower has a strong balance sheet. It has a credit rating of BBB+ from Standard & Poor’s, which is solidly investment-grade. This helps reduce Welltower’s cost of capital. It also has an average weighted maturity of 7.4 years, with a balanced maturity schedule over the next several years.

Welltower has favorable debt metrics, such as an interest coverage ratio of 4.5, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.7. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a bit high at 5.2, but has come down by nearly a full point in the past four years. Welltower should continue to generate enough FFO to meet its debt obligations, and pay its dividend.

Final Thoughts

High dividend yields are fairly common across the REIT asset class, but not all REITs are worthy of investment. Investors should make sure their REIT dividends are sustainable over the long term. Welltower isn’t the highest-yielding REIT out there, but it is one of the highest-quality REITs.

It has a strong business model with growth potential. It should be among the biggest beneficiaries of the aging populations of the U.S. and U.K.

The current dividend payout is sustainable, and nearly yields 5%. Plus, Welltower should be able to continue increasing its dividend each year.

