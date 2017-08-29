What's Ulta Worth?

In preparation for launching a Marketplace service, I am looking back on a few of the picks I’ve made over the years on SA. The first pitch I made in the Fall of 2014 was for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ULTA). That pick turned out well, and I subsequently sold off the vast majority of the shares (roughly 80-90%) as the stock climbed over the past three years.

It turns out I probably should have sold the entire stake, as the stock has experienced a vicious 33% pullback despite consistently glowing financial results last quarter. One of the best ways to generate alpha is to buy excellent companies when the market throws them out of favor. Therefore, I’m revisiting the Ulta thesis to see if I should once again make it a significant position, or get out entirely.

Original Thesis

In my original thesis, I hypothesized that Ulta had a superior business model to legacy cosmetic retailers such as department stores (on the high end) and drugstores (on the low end), and the first-mover status along with an excellent loyalty program and personalization tools would keep customers “in the ecosystem.” Moreover, the experiential nature of trying cosmetics and the Ulta’s salon services would likely keep it insulated from the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). At the time of my writing, the company was trading well below its all-time highs due to a growth scare, but new CEO Mary Dillon was doing a fantastic job and had also made a large insider stock purchase shortly before:

That thesis came to pass, as Ulta has posted incredible numbers – especially ridiculous double-digit same-stores sales numbers – which exceeded even my bull case expectations.

Recent movement

After hitting all-time highs of $316.86 after its Q1 earnings report, Ulta has pulled back mightily to $207, despite recently beating analyst estimates in Q2. This is because department stores have decided to bite the bullet and start discounting prestige makeup – until now, a third rail in prestige retail – in order to stem the tide of market share losses to places like Ulta and in light of general traffic declines in department stores.

Analysts fear that Macy’s (NYSE:M) Blue Mercury, Sephora expanding outside department stores, or Amazon’s recent partnership with prestige makeup brand Violet Grey could eat into Ulta’s moat. That has lowered the multiple investors seem to be willing to pay for the company.

My take

I don’t see those moves by competitors as being a significant threat to Ulta, at least not in the foreseeable future. Blue Mercury only has 124 stores, as opposed to Ulta’s 1,000 plus. Department stores’ price cuts seem to be done out of desperation, not a calculated offensive move. Moreover, Ulta’s experiential flavor for the “beauty enthusiast,” as well as its own customized discounts, seem to insulate it from customers fleeing the ecosystem. Ulta has also been investing heavily in its own eCommerce capabilities, with a new Fresno fulfillment center just getting ramped up on top of the Greenwood and Dallas distribution centers, which have only been built in the last couple of years. Ecommerce sales surged 72% this quarter. Inventory numbers have grown less than sales. The company has been investing heavily from a position of strength which I believe is making the company a best-in-class omnichannel operator.

But what’s it worth?

Ah, here’s the rub. No one seems to doubt that Ulta is currently firing on all cylinders, but, as it is a retailer, the investing public has deemed its outlook as more uncertain by virtue of the industry in which it operates. It seems as though Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) has put the analog world on notice, from apparel, to commercial real estate, to movie theaters, and now, makeup.

Ulta definitely lends itself to discounted cash flow valuations, which, since I’m a student of Aswath Damodaran and a Buffett disciple, is my preferred valuation method. Discounted cash flow's two primary components are the a) growth and b) risk of all present and future cash flows.

Growth

This is where the Ulta thesis will be made or broken. Despite the pullback, the company trades at nearly 30 times trailing earnings. Here’s how the company has done in the past three years.

As you can see, the company has really been firing on all cylinders, as revenue remarkably accelerated in 2016. The fourth quarter is actually the highest-revenue quarter too, so this year is on track for a similar rate of low-20’s top line and high 20’s bottom line growth. Still, there are fears that this growth will eventually slow and thus Ulta’s multiple should contract. So how long can Ulta grow?

Store count

Ulta recently upped its total addressable U.S. store count to a range of 1,400-1,700, which, if management’s history of under-promising and over-delivering continues, means the ultimate store will probably be more towards the high-end of that number. That is still significantly above the current store count of 1,010. The company looks to open about 100 per year or so, a 10% or so unit growth rate is possible.

And while some may think that the best locations have already been plucked, I also don’t think that’s the case. Ulta has not very penetrated in (expensive) urban settings, and the company is actually opening its first store in Manhattan this quarter, as well as downtown Chicago earlier this year, which will actually be higher-revenue locations as compared with the company’s traditional suburban/exurban roots. So, I don’t believe the average store will necessarily be lower-revenue than previous locations.

Comp growth

The comp story is really the big wildcard at Ulta, and where the company has blown the doors off the past few years. Last quarter, Ulta grew same-store sales at a ridiculous 11.7%. While that marked a “deceleration” from last year’s 14.4%, it is still quite amazing. The company has discussed a “long-term target” of 7-9%, which seems kind of unbelievable, but not crazy when you consider the way stores ramp up in the years after opening.

Keep in mind, in the last 12 months, the average store actually earned $5.5 million, and comps were growing at an 11.7% clip (so I guess the average store keeps growing beyond year 5 in this slide). Given the new push into urban environments, I think it’s fair to say that the ultimate AUV will be much higher five and ten years out.

Ulta also still has a very small market share of the overall beauty market. Specialty beauty, where Ulta dominates, is still a small minority of overall beauty sales.

More specifically, Ulta only has 4% market share in various categories of the overall $134 billion in the US. Beauty market, (higher in products, but lower in services).

The services market is where Ulta is now focusing some of its efforts, as its salon services only make up a small fraction of its revenue. However, people who do go to Ulta’s salon purchase products in the store at 3x the rate as the non-salon customer! More striking is that salon guests represent only 6% of Ultamate loyalty customers. This is actually an area where Ulta could use some improvement, as salon sales only make up 5% of total sales, and only grew 15.3% year over year with a 7.7% comp. In a low single-digit growth industry, that may seem fantastic, but is still well behind the overall company growth rate, and also behind the 23% growth rate in loyalty members.

Dillon pointed out the company’s new focus on salon services in the recent conference call:

In fact, we've developed consumer insights and hypotheses about how to innovate even further in salon industry. To go after this opportunity, we just launched a major test on an improved salon business model based on guests and associated insights. Program is designed to enhance the salon designers and guests experience in the overall effectiveness of our salon. The new model is now being tested in two markets. The key components of the model are a simplified menu for hair and skin services more transparent models to clearly and consistently communicate pricing to our guests and increased training for our stylists.

Source: (Ulta Salon Q2 2017 conference call)

So, given the store count growth rate, store ramp up, the growth of Ulta’s loyalty program at a higher rate than revenues, and the current year initiatives on services growth, I think the company can continue growing at a high teens pace for the foreseeable future. In my model, I plugged in a 17.5% CAGR over the next five years. Optimistic? Maybe, but it’s certainly feasible if you just take a 10% unit growth rate and a 7.5% average comp.

Operating margins

Ulta has long given a target operating margin of “mid-teens” and has seen margin expansion over the years to 13.8% over the past 12 months. With capitalized rent, they are at 14.64%. For the sake of the base case model, I have margins with capitalized rent gradually edging up to 16% over ten years (or 15% on a GAAP basis). Considering margins have been accelerating (was 14.2% in the past 6 months), this may be conservative, though I think the company may have to keep margins low due to competition and the Amazon threat; however, the margin should probably keep rising just via sales leverage.

Sales to Capital

In the past 12 months, the company’s sales to capital ratio was 3.9, although this is actually the lowest point in the last few years.

That is likely because of forward-looking investment, including the completion of construction of two new distribution centers in 2015 and 2016, with another (Fresno) under construction in 2017. The company only had three distribution centers for the prior three years, which is why the sales to capital ratio exceeded 4.5 in the years prior to 2015.

Therefore, I expect the sales to capital ratio to creep up towards 2013’s levels, but I only have the ratio increasing by 0.5 annually to 4.35 in year ten.

Risk

Inputting the company’s industry and capitalized lease level into CAPM, I get a 7.93% cost of capital, rising to 8% in year ten. So, basically assuming cosmetics is as economically sensitive as the overall economy, although I would make the case that is too conservative.

Valuation inputs

The year ten revenue count of $17.7 billion would imply an average revenue per store of roughly $11 million; however, this includes e-commerce. That implies an overall comp of 7.2% over the current average AUV of $5.54 million (again including e-commerce). This fits the company’s long-term guidance for 7-9% comps.

Here is the sensitivity table based on a range of growth and margin profiles:

For even the most high-quality, wide-moat companies, I will only buy at 80% of my base case (implying at least 25% upside within a year). For lower quality or more speculative companies, I require a bigger margin of safety.

After running through Ulta’s moat, balance sheet, and industry dynamics, I think Ulta falls into the top tier of quality companies. The current value sits just under 80% of my base case, so that would warrant starting a position. However, I currently have a very small “starter” position already on the stock, and have to weigh alternatives of selling other securities to increase my Ulta stake. Nevertheless, I will be looking to add to the position should it fall further, or if other securities in my portfolio become less attractive (either because they’ve increased towards fair value or their risk/reward narrative has changed).

Risks

Obviously, this is a high-growth story in an attractive industry, so my growth projections could be wildly off. If growth suddenly falls to, say low to mid-teens within a year, that would definitely reframe the growth outlook here and the stock could fall further. If Amazon, Sephora, or department stores are successful in taking away share (which I doubt, as I outlined above) that would also change the narrative on the stock.

Right now, however, those fears seem to have caused the recent move, while there is no material evidence that such a share war is happening.

