Why Momo Plummeted 20.1% After Company Beats, And What Investors Should Care About

After Momo (MOMO) beat both revenue ($312.22M beats by $25.89M) and EPS ($0.35 beats by $0.04) on August 22, the stock plummeted 20.1%. Investors not familiar with this stock may wonder why. Before we dive into the details, let’s take a look at the company’s history so we can better understand what the critical factors behind the share price movement. By understanding the history, we may be able to take a peek at the future, and what we ultimately care about.

Background

Tang Yan, a former NetEase (NTES) editor, founded Momo in July 2011 as a free location-based instant messaging app, which enables users to chat with nearby friends and strangers. Just as WeChat s seen as the chatting app, and Weibo(WB) as a micro blog app, Momo was known as a platform to “Yue Pao,” a Chinese term to describe “hook-up.” Even though the company tried very hard to change its brand image as an online hookup app, many people still think of Momo when they hear the term “Yue Pao.”

The company’s initial growth was impressive. It reached 10 million registered users and 2.2 million daily active users (DAU) on its first anniversary, thanks to much filtering on the platform. According to MOMO, total registered users and MAU reached 148 million and 52.4 million, respectively, in June 2014. To better expand its business, MOMO filed for an IPO on Nasdaq on November 7, 2014. The company raised $216 million with an IPO price of $13.5 a share. Since its IPO, the stock had fluctuated within the range of $7 - $18 until July 2016. However, the stock raised more than 450% since July 2016 and until the most recent Q2 results. To understand why the stock dropped more than 20% recently, investors must understand the take-off since July 2016.

Live video service:

In 2015 Q3, Momo launched live video on its app. Through its virtual show room, users can watch others live-streaming various content including singing, dancing, video gaming and any legal activities you can think of. The Chinese live video market is huge and has proliferated, according to Credit Suisse, the live video market grew from about RMB 4 billion in 2013 to almost RMB 30 billion in 2016, when the market more than doubled in 2016.

Thanks to Momo’s management’s decision to enter the live video market in 2015 Q3, the company’s revenue grew 1,000% in eight quarters ($30.7 million in 2015Q2 to $312.2 million in 2017Q2). When in 2015 Q3 live video only accounted for 0.6% of the total revenue, in 2017 Q2, the business generated 83.1% of the revenue:

Exhibit 1. Momo’s historical total revenue

Source: Momo’s 6-K

Exhibit 2. Momo’s revenue break-down

Source: Momo’s 6-K

During the same period, operating income jumped from a negative $0.4 million in 2015Q2 to a whopping $91 million in 2017Q1, achieving an operating margin of 34.3%. Not surprisingly, the share price also took off from the historical low of $7.5 in February 2016 to around $45 a share before Q2 results. So, to conclude the first part, please keep in mind that the fast-growing and highly profitable live video business has been driving Momo’s share price.

Why Momo dropped 20% after Q2 results?

Now we know that investors have put much emphasis on Momo’s live video business. Let’s look at how the business performed in the last quarter. Two factors determine the revenue from live video streaming, the quarterly paying users and average revenue per paying user (ARPPU), note this is not ARPU, which measures the average revenue per user, instead of per paying user. In 2016 Q2, live video paying users reached 1.3 million, when the ARPPU in the same period was $44.5. Only one quarter later, the number of paying users surged to 2.6 million and reached 4.1 million in 2017 Q1. However, surprisingly, the 2017 Q2 paying user came in flattish at 4.1 million again, with a sequential growth of 0%.

Exhibit 3. Live video quarterly paying users

Source: Momo’s 6-K

Exhibit 4. Live video service historical revenue($MM)

Source: Momo’s 6-K

The rise in ARPPU drove the 22% sequential revenue growth of the live video business.

Exhibit 5. Live video historical ARPPU

Source: Momo’s 6-K

According to QuestMobile, the Chinese live video market experienced the first user decrease in its history. The number of total users fell from 1.04 billion in January to 912.8 million in June. Apparently, the live video booming period is fading. For Momo, three-digit growth is not sustainable.

Though live video revenue grew 22% sequentially, apparently investors are more concerned about that live video may have already touched its ceiling. Moreover, Momo’s sales and marketing expenses in Q2 were $69.1 million, a 161.9% increase YoY, accounted for about 22.1% of total revenue, while in Q1 it was only 12.8%. The reason is that Momo launched a nationwide branding campaign in mid-April to drive the awareness of its use cases expansion. The marketing effort dragged the operating income down to $73.7 million from $91.3 million in Q1. During the conference call,management indicated that the Q3 marketing budget would be about the same level as Q2, on an absolute basis, further put near-term profitability under pressure.

However, Momo’s Q2 results are not good for nothing. MAU increased to 91.0 million vs. 85.2 million last quarter, and 74.8 million in the same period last year. Moreover, the trend is accelerating, probably due to the company’s marketing efforts.

Exhibit 6. MAU

Source: Momo’s 6-K

In summary, the 20% drop in the share price was mainly due to flattish live video paying users, increased marketing expense in Q2 and the near-term earning pressure from the plan to the keep the marketing expenses at the same level as Q2.

Momo’s recent transformation initiatives and its future

Since 2015, Momo has been trying to deemphasize the image as a location-based social app and trying to build a more included social and entertainment platform. Live video originated from the very same idea. As high-speed internet connections penetration rate increased, Momo, like many other internet companies, consider short-video-based content will become mainstream on social and entertainment platforms. The company also introduced the newest version, Momo 8.0, on July 12, 2017. Momo 8.0 adopted a modular design for the home page featuring all the major existing social and entertainment offerings on the platform, as well as newly piloted product initiative. Momo 8.0’s homepage:

Lve video streaming (one-to-many live platform for singing, dancing, and other performances, Momo shares the profit when users buy gifts for the performers) Kuai Liao (one-to-one video chatting, matched with strangers who share similar interests) Paidui (many-to-many live video chatting) Diandian (strangers matching based on what users “likes”) Werewolf (a live-audio social game) Same-city video (non-real-time video sharing)

It is worth to note that Werewolf is becoming a viral social game in China. Tencent, YY Inc. (YY), and many other companies all launched their Werewolf apps. In May 2017, Werewolf-like apps’ MAU reached 22.7 million, when the same number was only 0.09 million in December 2016 (source: QuestMobile). The Werewolf market is estimated to be a multi-billion business.

Also, Momo partners with music companies and launched talent shows to build its live video ecosystem further. Leveraging its current massive user base, Momo intends to find and foster future stars on its social and entertaining platform. Momo also recently introduced a platform-based quiz show which enables all watchers to interact with the show. The guests win the question if their answers are the same as the majority of the audience.

All these initiatives aim to increase the users’ stickiness and build a social and entertainment platform that not only meets the need to know interesting people but also provides an ecosystem that users can spend a lot more time on it without feeling bored.

Conclusion:

It is apparent that Momo senses the live video market is saturating and is experimenting with new products to find the next “live video business.” Whether it will succeed in finding the next exploding point remains a question every Momo investor should ask. For investors, there are a couple of factors to pay attention for the next quarter results: