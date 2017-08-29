Grainger: Getting It Done (For Less)

Grainger is one of the many companies under threat from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but until recently the country’s largest indirect MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) distributor appeared to be well positioned as it already originates 65% of its business from electronic channels. The sudden drop in commodity prices beginning in 2015 and the strength of the dollar (particularly against the Chinese yuan) had pressured sales growth and margins in recent years, but once those transitory issues passed it seemed likely that GWW would return to its high levels of return on capital.



However, when new CEO DG Macpherson took over in late ‘16, the company came out and said its pricing was too high and acknowledged they were losing both the smaller/midsize customer (less than $60K of potential annual spend through GWW) and spot buys among its larger customers. Grainger has never been oriented to serve smaller customers, for whom its pricing is prohibitive if they can’t obtain a large discount to list prices. And even larger customers have been turning to cheaper channels in recent years for low volume item needs. In response, GWW is reducing its U.S. pricing by about 7 percentage points over a year plus. Although GWW is citing that volume is offsetting much of the profit lost from lower prices, we take a more conservative view that some of the recent volume rebound is cyclical after a very weak 2016 and limit price related volume gains in our analysis to 3 percentage points.

To estimate the earnings power of GWW in an AMZN world, we first examined the company’s historical capital returns. The ratio of EBIT to invested capital has been below average in recent years due to a) the company’s exposure to the oil gas industry in Canada and the U.S., b) general commodity price deflation, and c) a weaker Chinese yuan (where much of the company’s products are sourced). But over the past ten years, the ratio of EBIT to invested capital has been a robust 28.9%, reflecting the company’s leading share (~6%) of a highly fragmented U.S. market. Using this level of capital return, we estimate that GWW’s mid-cycle EPS would be ~$13.25. But incorporation of the recent pricing strategy, related cost savings (we assume $95M per the high end of company guidance), and gross profit gains from an estimated 3% volume lift yields a lower mid-cycle earnings estimate of ~$10.60.



GWW mid-cycle EPS estimate and valuation

6/30/2017 invested capital 4610 average EBIT / invested capital 28.9% normal ebit ex. pricing actions 1332 US price cuts -490 GP of volume gains tied to price cut 136 US cost actions 95 normal ebit post pricing actions 1074 net interest 76 taxes 379 net income 619 total net income 619 diluted shares 58 diluted EPS 10.61 U.S. cyclical market P/E 19.7 relative P/E 1.0 fair value 209

Source: Company public filings and arcpointadvisor.com

If GWW can earn ~$10.60 in the middle of an economic cycle, we estimate fair value for the stock of ~$210 per share given our estimate that large-cap U.S. cyclical stocks are trading at ~19.7x mid-cycle forward earnings. Before wholeheartedly recommending purchase, we need to consider whether recent pricing actions will be enough to counter the threat of Amazon and its army of third-party sellers. GWW finished updating its web pricing earlier this month, so we put together a random basket of items from 3 sources: Grainger.com, Amazon, and Zoro, Grainger’s online-only distributor. We selected items at random from 9 different product categories. All items ship for free, though delivery times vary. Two things seem evident from this small sample shown in the table below. First, despite Grainger’s recent price actions, you will still find the same items for ~20% less from an online-only distributor. Grainger.com does offer selective 20% discounts on certain categories to make prices more competitive, but it is clear that GWW is still not willing to chase the smallest MRO orders on price. More encouragingly, GWW’s Zoro is willing and able to offer the lowest prices on most products. In our sample, Zoro beat the lowest price listed on Amazon for 4 out of 9 products and matched them on two others. Most of the items listed on Amazon were offered by third-party sellers, rather than Amazon itself. Where Amazon did hold the item in its own inventory (the air compressor and electric generator), it was able to soundly beat Zoro’s price. But unless Amazon wants to hold the same breadth of inventory as Zoro, GWW’s online-only distributor is and should remain highly competitive.



MRO distributor price comparison

Grainger Amazon Zoro vs. Grainger vs. Amazon RIDGID 36" Pipe Wrench 220.59 157.82 157.87 -28% 0% Manufacturer #: 31110 Amerex Dry Chemical Fire Extinguisher 85.75 69.12 61.99 -28% -10% Manufacturer #: B456 Dayton 1500/1000/650W Electric Space Heater 56.75 65.61 52.73 -7% -20% Manufacturer #: 1VNW9 Magliner 500 lb hand truck 172.80 148.45 148.45 -14% 0% Manufacturer #: HMK111AA1 Generac 3250W Gas Portable Generator 509.08 339.00 546.20 7% 61% Manufacturer #: 5982 Techflex Hot Knife Cutting Tool 131.91 81.54 58.99 -55% -28% Manufacturer #: HKH0.00BK Shop Vac Wet/Dry Vacuum 195 cfm, 6-1/2 HP -- 184.91 195.40 -- 6% Manufacturer #: 9626510 California Air Tools 1.0 HP Air Compressor -- 141.16 161.18 -- 14% Manufacturer #: 5510SE GAI-Tronics Weather Resistant Phone Enclosure 209.00 236.99 183.83 -12% -22% Manufacturer #: 255-003

Source: Grainger.com, Amazon.com, and Zoro.com. Prices are as of 8/28/17.

What if the Grainger business model morphs over time to become a 100% no-frills online distributor like Zoro (and Amazon)? This is unlikely, as GWW’s physical branches, on-site kiosks, and service save its customers valuable time in many cases. However, we would expect GWW’s capital returns to be fairly ordinary in such a scenario (as physical presence and service would no longer matter). On its current capital base, that would translate to mid-cycle EPS of ~$6.75 and a stock value of just $133. To frame the decision stock decision then, we estimate that GWW has downside of ~15% from its current price level if an extreme bear case develops (Zoro for all), while in a base case scenario there is more than 30% upside to $210. In this context, we believe the stock is a buy today.

