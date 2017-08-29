Buy Kinder Morgan On This Dip For A Potential Doubler

Transporting natural gas is going to become even more lucrative as production drifts up.

Natural gas prices will likely hover in the $3-$4 range for years, and that's enough to push demand and supply up.

Blackstone (BX) has been adding natural gas investments for a few years now. It's latest investment was to pay $1.57 billion for a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline being built across Ohio. It's pipeline investment is a signal to investors to follow suit.

Natural Gas Demand Is Increasing

Despite the idea I have seen from a few that natural gas demand is at risk in the near future from alternative energy, I strongly disagree with that view. That disagreement is despite my strong belief that solar and wind, primarily solar, will be reach about half of the global electricity generation mix by the 2040s.

How do I reconcile that fast growing alternative energy will not hurt natural gas? There is a set of reasons that natural gas demand will continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

First, coal power generation has already been rolling over for a decade. In the U.S. alone, coal electricity generation represents 30% of the power mix, but down from over 40% just several years ago, according to the EIA. Most U.S. coal power plants will close in coming decades, with a large swath happening imminently. That is a major source of switching to other sources of power. Natural gas is getting and will continue to get a large portion of the power source switching.

As seen in the chart above, natural gas is the one power source that has seen both additions and subtractions for use. The net however, is positive as many coal fired plants have been converted to natural gas. There are also natural gas plants being proposed and built to provide base power. The news is littered with conversions of coal to natural gas. Here's one of the most recent.

Second, overall electricity use will surge again in the 2020s after the recent flat period. The likelihood is that millions of electric vehicles will be sold in the 2020s, and tens of millions in the 2030s, as battery costs continue to come down. While I expect residential solar to be a normal addition to new home constructions soon, the reality is that placing residential solar in cities to provide electricity for plug-in EVs is going to be slow and difficult simply due to space constraints, existing building construction and costs for remodels.

As of 2016, 100% of net new electricity generation was from alternatives. However, if EV adoption does indeed rise substantially, alternatives will have a hard time keeping pace, at least for a while. Utilities will be forced to use more natural gas in order to keep the grid from being overwhelmed. Already the grid is fragile, so a mix of alternatives, storage and natural gas is going to be the likely solution as EVs adopt. Because of this, I don't expect the trend in the chart below to change soon.

Third, U.S. exports of natural gas will continue to slowly ramp up. While I don't expect FERC to grant many more export terminals, so as to avoid spiking natural gas prices at home from too much exporting, plants operated by Cheniere (LNG), Sempra Energy (SRE) and Dominion (D) in coming years will keep a flow of natural gas leaving the U.S.

Interestingly, although I expect all three companies noted above to benefit from exporting natural gas, I don't expect these companies to win big. As some Seeking Alpha contributors, Open Square Capital in particular, have pointed out, there is already considerable pressure to renegotiate long-term contracts cutting into margins for LNG export.

LNG is not the only natural gas export of course. There have been several deals recently to ramp up gas exports to Mexico via pipeline. As OilPrice just pointed out, Mexico, which has been increasing U.S. natural gas imports from the U.S. since 2010, generates 60% of its electricity with natural gas. Unlike in America, Mexico has increasing energy demand as their economy matures.

The end result of LNG and exports to Mexico is that the United States is on the verge of being a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in decades. At a minimum, that should put a floor under natural gas prices, creating a sweet spot where rising demand is met by rising supply.

While some would argue that nuclear will displace coal and natural gas, I find that argument dubious. The facts on the ground simply do not support that thesis. While nuclear might make sense (I don't think it does now), it's just not going to find its way into NIMBY's neighborhood in America or most of the rest of the world in any major way soon. Not until we have the technology for small scale, no waste, low cost nuclear, which is likely decades away, will we see nuclear make a bigger dent.

So, with what I consider a "known" outcome of rising natural gas demand in the next decade, and probably two, how is one to invest? I recently discussed the topic in depth in a video titled "Looking at the Markets With David Moadel."

There are certainly some interesting E&Ps to consider for investing in natural gas as those companies are highly levered to rising natural gas prices. In an upcoming "ETF File" I will profile a basket of companies that can be bought via ETF, as well as highlight a few of the components on their own that I'm interested in.

The problem with E&Ps is that if natural gas prices are range-bound because supply keeps up with demand, then the E&P stocks might also trade range bound. Because most E&Ps are heavily indebted at this point, if natural gas prices don't rise to create rising margins, then those stocks are less attractive.

So, if I am looking for a greater margin of safety, then I will want to look somewhere other than the E&Ps in most cases. The service companies I covered in a recent ETF File titled "Funds To Buy For Rising Oil And Gas Prices" were three ETFs worth looking at, and I provided in-depth breakdowns of the funds. I do still very much like the fund recommended in that article, particularly because it is beaten down substantially right now.

Ultimately though, I think there is a safer play than E&Ps or drilling and related service companies for rising natural gas demand that might not result in much higher prices (current futures strips show little price appreciation in natural gas for a decade). Potentially, the least risky natural gas investment to make could be on America's largest natural gas pipeline company.

Buy Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (KMI) operates America's largest natural gas pipeline network with over 70,000 miles of pipe. They effectively collect a toll on the transport of natural gas from the fields to end destinations.

The company reported that its dividend is on the comeback trail after its massive 75% cut back in late 2015 during the height of the energy crash. Its intention is to raise the dividend to $1.25 by 2020, up from today's 50¢.

Kinder Morgan also is embarking on a $2 billion share buyback representing almost 5% of the current market cap. More financial details can be found in David Alton Clark's article "Richard Kinder Never Lied." If you are not following this CNBC analyst, I recommend you do so as he does a pretty good job of catching technical bottoms in good companies.

Kinder Morgan is a company I have followed for years and have not been invested in since before the financial crisis when I was in a related MLP that has since been absorbed by the parent company. I have had the opportunity to hear Mr. Kinder speak at an annual meeting long ago. He clearly was ahead of the game in dumping the MLP structure.

Breaking Kinder Morgan down by my "Core 4 Strategy" for selecting stocks, I am primarily interested in the company now due to the secular forces I described in the prior section. The demand for natural gas will continue to increase for the foreseeable future. This will allow the company to use its network to leverage a slow, but seemingly inevitable, rise in toll rates that crashed a few years ago as E&Ps went broke.

It certainly doesn't hurt that President Trump and the Republican Congress both want to see the United States be an energy powerhouse in the intermediate term. I see at least a steady, if not further, easing of the regulatory environment for pipeline companies through at least 2020.

From a balance sheet and cash flow standpoint, Kinder Morgan has spent the past few years healing itself. First from growing pains prior to the energy crash and then from having to renegotiate contracts during and after the energy crash.

Importantly, the company has its capital spending under control which has led to better free cash flow. If I am right, then the chart below will continue to improve.

The impact should be the company's ability to maintain its profit margin in double digits for an extended period of time by focusing on only the most economic projects.

Here are two points that I think most are missing. First, is that the impact of the consolidation of a few years ago, as noted above, into one operating company has started to payoff. Borrowing costs are coming down and synergies are occurring.

When the original transaction was proposed by the company, they suggested it would lead to:

An immediate value uplift Lower cost of capital Higher dividend growth Greater coverage and dividend visibility Simplified investment-grade organization

Of course, the energy crash got in the way of a lot of that. Today, though, we can see all of those things happening.

Another key thing that investors are missing is that under the former MLP structure, performance was tied almost exclusively to the dividend. The corporate structure though is more circumspect. Investors are now comparing KMI stock to other corporations, rather than MLPs that have higher dividends.

What that means is that if the dividend indeed rises by double in three years, then KMI could rise by double as well, since its dividend is already above the S&P 500 average. My anticipation is that the combination of capital appreciation and dividends should yield roughly a double in total return over the next few years.

As I have discussed in notes to members of Margin of Safety Investing, and will discuss in an upcoming Seeking Alpha article, I do not expect interest rates to rise much for a very long time. That is a bit outside the mainstream, but a lot of smart people are thinking the same thing, so I am just standing on the shoulders of giants there.

If interest rates stay low and Kinder Morgan is paying an above-average dividend that is growing, while buying back shares and potentially seeing higher margins as natural gas producers try to get product to market, that is a very favorable equation.

Of some importance also, is that the corporate structure is held much better than MLPs within investor retirement plans. As baby boomers retire, they are looking for income producing, total return types of investments, with perceived lower risk for their IRA rollovers. I think that KMI will be attractive to many, which will be good for the share price.

Finally, below you will see a technical chart for KMI. I use technical and quantitative analysis as the fourth leg in my "Core 4 Method" to find long-term entries vs many who use it for what I consider voodoo day trading (guessing). Over longer durations, for the position trades I favor (lasting longer than a year usually), this analysis is quite handy. As you can see, KMI is approaching a very strong support zone. If the fundamentals are what I described, then that zone should hold and be a very good buying range.

I strongly recommend buying Kinder Morgan stock on the current dip in share price, that in my opinion, is largely tied the energy market pullback.

An Option Sale for Income and Accumulation

For those of you who use options, I like another trade for building part of a position. Selling cash-secured puts is a strategy for collecting premium income and having shares assigned to us.

I will typically buy some stock as a starter position and sell puts at a slightly lower price for the purpose of reducing cost basis either through expiring options which I have been paid on or getting shares assigned to me at a lower price. Because I want to own Kinder Morgan shares, I am happy to have shares assigned to me. Anybody who sells puts should feel the same way.

I have limit orders outstanding to sell KMI October $18 and $19 puts. I am not disclosing my pricing, however, I am close to having my limit orders filled. If there is enough volume, selling puts on KMI close to the money seems to be a very effective strategy. Remember to buy a small starter position though too as the stock is about at its support level now.

