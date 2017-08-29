Now It Is Time To Invest In Richmont Mines

The company is spending money where it should, and it is exploring heavily other horizons in the Island Gold mine.

Recently, I presented a report on Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) that you could use as a starting point in your research to expose your portfolio to the precious metals sector. I believe that gold prices corrected through time and price from 2010 to 2015, and gold is ready to continue appreciating further due to unprecedented domestic and international geopolitical unrest. The World Bank, however, projects that gold prices will continue to fall until 2030 where gold will trade at $1,000 per ounce. If you believe, like me, that gold prices will continue to appreciate shortly, Richmont Mines (NYSE: RIC) offers an excellent investment prospect to leverage gold prices.

RCI has two production sites, Island Gold and Beaufor. Both sites performed better than the company expected, and the future looks bright with development in a high head grade horizon at Island Gold.

Island Gold

For 2Q17, Island Gold produced 26,110 gold ounces, up from 18,617 ounces for the same quarter a year ago. The 40% increase was primarily due to a record ore mined and higher grade. Along the same lines, grade increased from 7.51 g/ton to 9.73 g/ton. Moreover, the company continued development in the higher-grade third mining horizon. Therefore, the company should continue to enjoy sustained high grades.

Moreover, cash costs per ounce declined sharply from$588 in 2Q16 to$431 in 2Q17, which is well below my other gold miner recommendation. Island Gold sold the gold ounces at an average price of $1,686. Island Gold's performance is remarkable, and it is extremely profitable.

Beaufor Mine

Beaufor is not as profitable as Island Gold. The company sold 5,506 ounces at an average selling price of $1,697. The cash cost to sell each ounce was $1,117. Nonetheless, the company is boosting production. For 2Q17, the company mined 339 tons per day, up 18% from 2Q16. The head grade declined slightly from 5.27 g/ton to 5.21 g/ton due to a higher dilution from one stope located in the Q zone. In coming quarters, you need to monitor the head grade of Beaufor in hopes that head grade climbs back.

What the future looks like

RIC focuses on growing and investing money in the best projects. Therefore, the company spent $4.89 million for exploration purposes in Island Gold, up from $3.6 million a year ago. Since Beaufor is not as profitable, the company rightly cut exploration expenses from $0.38 million to $0.27 million. It is reassuring to see that the management's interests are aligned with the investors'.

RCI continues to explore a zone identified in the 2016 deep drilling program inferring 760,000 tonnes at a grade of 9.53 g/ton in the Island Gold mine. It will be interesting to see RCI develop these zones so that the head grade remains above 9 g/ton. There is not much to write home about regarding exploration in Beaufor mine.

In brief

If you believe that gold prices will continue to appreciate, I invite you to delve more into RCI to see if it fits your investment objectives and risk tolerance. For me, RCI looks appealing for my growth portfolio, and I started a long position on RCI on Monday at $8.20 along with KGC at $4.28. Best of luck in your investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC, RIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.