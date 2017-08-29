United Parcel Service: Safe DGI Opportunity

UPS has strong, moat-driven growth prospects by capitalizing on growth in e-commerce and globalization while flexing its pricing power.

United Parcel Service (UPS) offers DGI investors a well-covered and attractive 3% yield protected by an extremely strong moat and supported by good growth prospects. For income investors looking for a reliable source of income with a high probability of achieving steady growth over the long term, UPS is a great option.

UPS protects its profitability through its efficient leveraging of its immense size - deriving economies of scale and network effect advantages. Its vast shipping networks require enormous amounts of time, capital, infrastructure, and experience-based know-how to assemble, creating an enormous barrier to entry for would-be competitors. Additionally, its immense resources and scale enable it to invest in the most efficient distribution systems to further strengthen its moat. These include the development and implementation of its Smart Global Logistics Network, advanced cargo plane design (16% more efficiency and capacity than previously), facility investments (targeting $300M-$400M annually in cost savings) and innovative Orion system:

The effectiveness of UPS' moat is evidenced by its superior margins and ROIC (historically ranging between 23%-28%) to its competitors, showing that its shipping system is vastly more efficient and its brand has derived considerable pricing power through its reputation for superior service:

Despite its enormous size, UPS is bullish on its future growth prospects, planning to leverage its moat to drive further growth. Analysts agree, forecasting 8.32% annual growth over the next five years. The company plans to achieve this growth by capitalizing on increased globalization and "internetization" of business, leading businesses to increasingly ship products directly to consumers (B2C):

In its most recent quarter, UPS showed itself to be deftly adapting to this changing trend, with B2C growth coming in well ahead of business to business (B2B). The company's pricing trends also improved, showing a growing strength in brand and performance. This reflects UPS' ability to use pricing power and its integrated assets through the same pick-up and delivery network (as opposed to the less efficient but more flexible parallel system employed by competitors like FedEx) to maintain margins during peak B2C seasons (i.e., Christmas-time).

Internationally, the company's growth has been fueled by export shipping (11.6% growth last quarter), showing that it is capitalizing well on globalization trends by leveraging its competitive advantages:

Investor Takeaway:

UPS states in investor presentations that "dividends are a priority" and proves this by growing dividends by an average of 10% per year:

With a payout ratio of 76%, UPS' 3% dividend yield is well covered. Additionally, its strong growth prospects should enable it to continue growing its dividend by high single to low double digits per year for the foreseeable future. Trading at a P/E of ~28 and a lofty PEG, UPS won't make you rich. However it does offer a healthy and reliably growing dividend for an income portfolio.



