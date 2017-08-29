IBM Finally Has A Tailwind

Photo credit

It is no secret that over the past few years, I’ve been pretty bearish on IBM (IBM). The company’s complete lack of strategy to deal with its legacy business has been a huge turn off and while it does have its strategic initiatives to drive some growth, the legacy business remains unequivocally terrible. However, the weakness in the US dollar (UUP) has given IBM a mighty fine tailwind it sorely needs and below, I’ll quantify what that means for the stock.

We’ll begin with a look at the dollar as represented by the widely traded ETP. This is a weekly look at the dollar for the past two years and as you can see, the action in 2017 has been very one-sided and favors multinationals like IBM in a big way.

The dollar has fallen just about in a straight line in 2017 with UUP coming from almost $27 as the year turned over to under $24 now, a huge move for the dollar in that period of time. As the dollar has weakened it has helped to reverse some damage done to multinationals like IBM that get a significant portion of their revenue from outside the US. And given the price action I see here, it looks like the dollar wants to go lower. The momentum indicators are very weak and while we may get an oversold bounce – maybe – the trend looks terrible for longs and there is support at current levels that needs to hold. If it doesn’t, look out below.

But given IBM’s exposure to the dollar, I suspect the ‘look out below’ scenario would be just fine for shareholders. Let us now take a look at IBM’s forex translation changes over the past five years and the first half of this year to see just how badly IBM wants the dollar to continue to fall. Data is from Seeking Alpha.

For the past five years, IBM has had a very tough time with the dollar. Of course, it is not alone in this as just about every multinational that gets a significant portion of its revenue from outside the US has a chart that looks pretty similar to this. That, however, makes it no less painful and keep in mind that the massive losses IBM experienced in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually came at a time when it was struggling mightily.

Indeed, forex losses came into the conversation several times when I was laying out the bear case as it was pouring salt in the proverbial wound, kicking IBM when it was down. However, as we can see, those enormous losses have given way to a huge tailwind thus far in 2017. Things are finally looking up.

Obviously, two quarters are not a trend but the sheer size of the gains that IBM has accrued thus far this year make it such that you have to take notice. For some context, the period of 2014 and 2015 saw IBM lose more than $1.1B to currency translation alone. That number is absolutely staggering and while 2012, 2013 and 2016 were all much closer to flat, the amount of money that IBM was ceding to the dollar is mindboggling.

However, that has virtually reversed thus far this year as IBM is +$547M in just two quarters and given how the dollar looks now, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see it much higher than that by the end of the year. Many variables persist in this discussion but for now, IBM certainly looks like it is set to reap an enormous award from the weak dollar.

Why is that important? IBM is still struggling to grow so nothing has changed there but to have a $500M or $600M headwind turn into a similarly sized tailwind is tremendously bullish. Keep in mind that forex losses essentially chop revenue down or build it up with no costs associated with it. In other words, margins rise and fall along with forex losses as it either exacerbates costs or leverages them down and in IBM’s case, it is experiencing the latter. Thus, the gains we’ve seen will not only help revenue but margins as well.

IBM currently has about 940M shares outstanding so if we convert its forex losses and gains into a per-share amount, the difference is meaningful to say the least. The loss IBM suffered in 2014, for instance, would be something like 70 cents per share today of negative adjustment. The gain thus far in 2017 would equate to something like 58 cents per share and given that the stock is going for 10.4 times earnings, we are talking about $6 or so on the share price.

That’s not a huge amount but keep in mind that IBM can use all the help it can get right now and that if the dollar continues to weaken, that $6 could become $10 or more. We’ll have to wait and see but taking a hit of several dollars from the share price and making it a positive is hugely important for struggling IBM.

To be fair, the legacy business remains terrible and that will be a problem for some time to come. But turning a half-billion dollar annual loss into a half-billion dollar gain is hugely positive for a company that could use some positive news. Earnings estimates haven’t moved for the past three months despite the rather obvious tailwind of the weak dollar so I do think there’s some upside surprise to be had going forward. As IBM continues to struggle to grow, an extra couple of percentage points from forex translation will go a long way and that means the bias for IBM is up from here, all else equal.

