About The Freeport Indonesia Deal

Indonesia provides certainty of fiscal and legal terms under which the company can operate until 2041.

Freeport (FCX) and the government of Indonesia appear to have reached an outline of a deal between them over the company's Indonesian mine. I say an outline of a deal as many important details are unclear at this time. These are what the key items are under the framework (quoted verbatim):

PT-FI will convert its Contract of Work to a special license (IUPK) which will provide PT-FI with long-term operating rights through 2041.

The government will provide certainty of fiscal and legal terms during the term of the IUPK.

PT-FI will commit to construct a new smelter in Indonesia within five years.

FCX will agree to divest its ownership in PT-FI at fair market value so that Indonesia interests own 51 percent of PT-FI's shares. The timing and process of divestment is being discussed with the government. The divestment will be structured so that FCX will retain control over operations and governance of PT-FI.

The market sold off on the news as for example the WSJ reading of the agreement wasn't particularly favorable and quote the Freeport CEO:

The divestment and the agreement to build the smelter, estimated to cost $2 billion, amounted to a “major concession” from the company, Mr. Adkerson said.

FCX Price data by YCharts

I own some shares in Icahn Enterprises (IEP), which in turn owns shares in Freeport. I'm not all that sure this agreement is such a bad thing for the miner. In politics sometimes the party that bemoans the bad deal it got is actually the real victor.

First, let's put into perspective how important the Indonesian Grasberg mine is to the company. The company put a nice graphic displaying its portfolio on its corporate website.

Although the mine represents less than a third of the company's copper reserves and about a quarter of its copper sales, it sports by far the lowest unit cost. Unit cost is a very important metric in the cyclical mining business. It is a very important asset.

The Indonesian government had been giving Freeport a very tough time over the exploitation of the mine - which should now come to an end with the fiscal and legal certainty the government will provide.

The divestiture demanded from the Indonesian side according to the WSJ is likely something that offends U.S. investors' sense of justice as it does mine. Without wanting to speculate too much it probably makes the Indonesian government look good as it takes ownership of what is perceived to be a valuable asset.

As much as it offends my capitalist sensibilities, I recognize it also aligns the government's interest better with that of Freeport. I'm writing all the time about how I want to see share ownership in executive parties but the same principle applies to regulators. As they have a larger share of ownership they will be more incentivized to increase the value of the stake. Ultimately, this may result in the government becoming less obstructive - and seeking additional rent becomes a blunt weapon, as they'll be paying the majority themselves.

Aside from the alignment of interest, the most important thing is that the government will pay fair value for the stake. With a clear road map for the mine to 2041 and copper prices on the rise, fair value could reach $5 billion or more. As long as the government pays a fair price, the deal should be a positive for the current share price. While substantial uncertainty is removed, the company is simply giving up 41% of something at a fair price. Giving something up at a fair price should never be a net negative for your share price.

Meanwhile, the deal will be structured in such a way that Freeport retains control over operations and governance. This decreases the odds that the government installs incapable or inexperienced execs that quickly succeed in running the unit costs up through the roof.

Then there's the smelter, which Freeport is more or less forced to build in the next five years, which is going to cost $2 billion. It's not that big of a deal. Freeport's TTM EBITDA is $4 billion and it's not like it is throwing gasoline on a pile of $2 billion and lighting it on fire.

FCX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Freeport is already cheap on a number of valuation metrics - see chart above - and it seems to me like the market is taking a very negative view of the deal. These sorts of deals made at the intersection of politics and business are rarely pretty but does it really make Freeport that much less attractive? I think it is the opposite.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.