Kraft Heinz Is In Trouble, Look For The Exits

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has seen revenues slow in recent quarters as consumers shift preferences, and the Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)/ Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) merger increases competition in the space. Much of what brought KHC to its recent highs was expansion of valuation multiples, as opposed to actual top-line growth. With growing concerns surrounding this company, valuation multiples could begin to contract, alongside weakening fundamentals, pushing its share price lower in coming months. In a recent conference call with management, even before the AMZN/WFM merger was announced, Kraft Chief Operating Officer George Zoghbi responded to a question about competition in the space by stating it wasn’t a new phenomenon. He went on to say, “We have to be mindful of the impact on us, particularly the one that we watch for the most, the impact on the equity of our brands, because we have certain expectations where we position our brands.”

The recent shift in consumer tastes is weighing on company revenue, regardless of new entrants or competition. Amazon didn’t need to acquire Whole Foods to make consumers desire less processed, better quality ingredients in their food. This is reflected in revenue declines in the U.S. and slowing year-over-year sales comparisons in Europe for KHC.

Kraft missed revenue expectations last quarter, and has for 12 of the past 16 quarters. Moreover, in the Q1 2017, sales declined in 9 of Kraft’s 11 product categories, including its largest categories: condiments and sauces, and cheese and dairy. The prevalence of high fructose corn syrup and preservatives in these products turns off consumers who are looking for organic, high quality ingredients.

Additionally, on its first day as a newly acquired company, Whole Foods slashed its prices across the board. The cut in prices was wide-ranging from avocados to organic chicken. This is what many across the industry had feared, that Amazon would cut prices on Whole Food’s items, driving up volume, and pushing competitors out of the industry. Although we are only in the first inning of the battle with Amazon, many of Kraft’s goods could come under pressure from both a cost perspective, as well as an existential threat perspective in coming years.

On this news, KHC’s share price has been rolling over in recent months. After consolidating above $83, the company’s share price broke decidedly lower Monday on the Whole Foods news. If investors embrace the downtrend, more selling could ensue.

Moreover, it is seen that most of Kraft’s share price rise in recent years has been due to expanding valuation multiples, while revenue growth slowed. This is an unsustainable trend that could ultimately be the downfall of Kraft’s share price. In a healthy uptrend, it is expected that rising revenues will lead investors to push valuation multiples higher as more growth is projected into the future. The combination of the two factors at play will push up the stock price in a sustainable cycle. When fundamentals decline however, it is solely on multiple expansion to drive the stock higher, which happened over the last two years with Kraft.

More competition, and changing consumer tastes are now causing Kraft’s future to appear cloudier, which is weighing on sentiment for the stock. As valuation multiples contract, the stock price could decline into the mid to low $70s over the coming year. Fundamental deterioration will leave investors asking if it is justified to buy Kraft at close to 4x trailing twelve-month sales, which it is not. For current shareholders, selling is advised, and for opportunistic investors, shorting is an option as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.