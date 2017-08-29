North Korea And Your Portfolio: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan has markets on edge, as well it should. Much of the commentary on the ongoing North Korea saga has focused on the ever escalating war of words between Pyongyang’s erratic leader and the tough talk of President Trump. The former has threatened to take out Guam, not to mention major American cities. It is not exactly clear just what North Korea’s capabilities are vis-à-vis the U.S. mainland, but Guam is in North Korea’s theater of operation, and as a U.S. territory, America cannot take a threat to Guam lying down.

But then there’s Japan, an entirely different matter. For one thing, it is right next door to North Korea, as its ballistic test demonstrated. For another, Japan is the third largest economy in the world. And for another, Japan is still feared in Asia, based on memories of the Second World War, so a hot threat from North Korea could be bring about the final straw that rouses Japan from its postwar military slumber.

Japan’s constitution forswears military nuclear power, but its current prime minister has campaigned to rewrite that constitution. There’s nothing like a nuclear missile flying over your home to make a society re-think its pacifist principles. What’s more, while world leaders would normally be expected to oppose such a move, the current U.S. president campaigned on getting U.S. allies to shoulder more of their own military burdens and has spoken favorably, as candidate and as president, of Japanese nuclearization.

Nothing happens in a vacuum, of course. A Japan provoked to such a move by North Korea would be perceived as a threat to all of Asia, perhaps to China above all. If there’s a silver lining in any of this, it may be that efforts to change the status quo could be the one thing might induce to Beijing to rein in Pyongyang.

But we did start this discussion in connection with markets, so let’s get back there. What concerns me is not major companies like Toyota, Sumitomo or Softbank so much as the developed world’s biggest and longest-term basket case, i.e., the Japanese economy writ large, buckling under added pressure. For one thing, a vast new military build-up in response to North Korea’s nuclear threat would cost a lot of money. But Japan is financially decrepit, having tolerated massive budget deficits year on end for a quarter of a century. Its debt to GDP ratio is the world’s highest at 250%, compared to 106% for the U.S.

Critics of easy money polices have not been enamored of the Fed’s policies in recent years, but the Japanese version of quantitative easing has been comparatively aggressive. Doubters of the world’s central banks have wondered how nations could go on and effectively conjure money out of thin air. But they have done so, and investors have done quite well by these policies. But the Bank of Japan is in a league unto its own – wherein the Japanese central bank now owns 71% of the domestic ETF market, worth 2.5% of Japanese stock market capitalization, according to Bloomberg.

But that’s not all. The Japanese benchmark government bond yields zero right now. Is that appealing to you? Of course not. That suggests who is buying these bonds – once again, the Bank of Japan, the buyer of last resort.

The world’s post-crisis, jerry-built financial system has somehow gone on. The question being addressed here is how long. I do not know, and I do not believe that anybody else knows. My argument here is simply that it will likely continue until some external shock of large enough proportions puts too much stress on the system. I believe, and have previously argued, that North Korea is one of several candidates capable of delivering that stress, though I did not, and do not, argue that will be the case here. To the contrary, in this and in every other case I plead ignorance, and in my view the best portfolio response to ignorance is to split the difference among equity, property and cash. If risk is on, you’ve got ways to profit. If risk is off, you’ve got a measure of downside protection. Still, let us hope that peace prevails.

