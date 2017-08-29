LivePerson: Avoid

There is no doubt that the market is forward looking, but what I am about to show you is extraordinary. LivePerson is a company whose stock has appreciated by 66% this year on a YTD basis largely outperforming any index. After an impressive run, I decided to analyze the company's financials, and this is what I found.

LivePerson's Financials

The analysis on the return-on-equity is important because it tells you how efficient the company uses the shareholders' equity to produce income. However, the DuPont ROE analysis is a better tool because it describes how the return is achieved in more detail.

To construct the DuPont ROE analysis, I utilized the 10-K documents from 2010 to 2016. I have summarized the information in the following table. LPSN is relatively old. LPSN was constituted on November 1995 in Delaware, and it has been trading in public markets since 2000. The price per share peaked in 2012 at $19.06, followed by a steady decline to $3.80 in early 2016. Since then, the shares have appreciated substantially, and they now exchange hands at $12.80.

In 2012, the gross margin declined from 14.8% to 6.6%, and it could have triggered a sell-off. In the following years, gross margin continued to deteriorate until reaching -8.7% in 2016. The damage was magnified by an increasing financial leverage, which increased from 1.21 in 2010 to 1.59 in 2016. Total asset turnover decreased from 1.10 to 0.96 over the same period.

The following graph illustrates the return on equity since 2011. From 2011 to 2012, ROE declined sharply from 11.95% to 5.36%. By 2013, the ROE was negative. The trend continued, and in 2016, the ROE was -17.77%. I wonder what the market sees for shares to double since 2016.

According to LPSN's latest quarterly earnings report, revenues are relatively unchanged at $54 million on a YOY basis. The loss from operation also remained relatively stable at $6.7 million after the company recognized $2.0 million in restructuring charges. Net loss was also consistent at $7.5 million.

Regarding cash flows from operating activities, the company perceived $5.3 million for the six months ending on June 30th, 2017, down from $14.7 million a year ago. Moreover, the CFO is not enough to cover capital expenditures.

My two cents

The market works in mysterious ways. I am puzzled about LPSN's stock performance, but so far, I have not found anything fundamentally that supports the price action that LPSN has experienced over the past eighteen months. Operating margin is negative. The ROE is a mess due to increasing financial leverage, and cash flow from operations does not cover capital expenditures. Therefore, it is best to avoid a long exposure in the stock. I will keep a close eye, and I will write about any developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.